Safari Bar & Grill

553 Reviews

$$

25795 475th Ave

Renner, SD 57055

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings Bone-In
Chicken Wings Boneless
Safari Burger

Lion Tamer Appetizers

Tiger Bites (Chislic)

$13.49

Walleye Bites

$13.49

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Nachos Supreme 1/2 Order

$7.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$9.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$10.99

Quesadilla Steak

$11.99

Quesadilla Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Chicken Wings Bone-In

$11.99

Chicken Wings Boneless

$11.49

Lion Tamer Onion Rings

$9.49

Cheese Curds (Stensland Farms)

$9.49

Sampler Platter

$14.99

Dill Pickle Chips

$7.99

Flatbread Margherita

$12.49

Flatbread Buffalo

$12.49

Flatbread BBQ Pork

$12.49

Flatbread Thai

$12.49

Bacon Burnt Ends

$13.49

12" Thin Crust Pizza

12" The Safari (Pepperoni Pizza)

$11.49

12" Meat Lovers

$14.49

12" Taco

$14.49

12" Hunters Supreme

$15.49

12" Veggie Pizza

$13.49

12" Hawaiian

$13.99

14" Original Crust Pizza

14" The Safari (Pepperoni Pizza)

$14.99

14" Meat Lovers

$17.99

14" Taco

$17.99

14" Hunters Supreme

$18.99

14" Veggie Pizza

$15.49

14" Hawaiian

$15.99

Build Your Own Pizza

BYO Personal Pizza

$6.49

BYO 12" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$10.49

BYO 14" Original Crust Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Soup, Salads & Wraps

House Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Steak Salad

$14.99

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Clubhouse Wrap

$11.49

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.49

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.49

Chili Cup

$3.49

Chili Bowl

$5.49

Safari Burgers

Bacon Cheese Curd SmashBurger

$14.99

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$14.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.49

Bourbon Burger

$12.49

Buffalo Burger

$13.49

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.49

Patty Melt

$12.49

Safari Burger

$10.49

Southwest Burger

$12.49

Western Burger

$13.49

Yak Burger

$13.49

Fiesta Burger

$12.49

Safari Sandwiches

French Dip

$12.49

Big Pig

$11.99

BLT

$11.49

Reuben

$11.99

Hog Heaven

$10.49

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.49

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Clubhouse Sandwich

$12.49

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.49

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Pasta & Platters

Sirloin Steak Platter

$13.99

Safari Ribeye Steak Platter

$29.99

Fish & Chips Platter

$12.99

Jumbo Fantail Shrimp Platter

$12.99

Chicken Strip Platter

$11.99

Tiger Bites (Chislic) Platter

$15.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Safari Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Hash Browns

$3.00

Baby Baked Potatoes

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.00

Buffalo Chips

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Desserts

Brownie in a Cup

$7.49

Carrot Cake (Cakes & Confections by Chef April)

$7.99

Cheesecake (Cakes & Confections by Chef April)

$7.99Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake (Cakes & Confections by Chef April)

$7.99Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimi

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$7.99

$6 Appetizers

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chicken Gizzards

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

EXTRAS

1 Breadstick

$1.00

3 Breadstick

$2.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Bacon

$3.00

Black Beans & Corn Veg Mix

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Cheese American

$0.50

Cheese Cheddar

$0.50

Cheese Pepperjack

$0.50

Cheese Provolone

$0.50

Cheese Swiss

$0.50

Egg

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Grilled Onions & Mushrooms

$2.00

Grilled Onions & Peppers

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Horseradish

$0.50

Jumbo Shrimp (3)

$4.00

Patty

$4.00

Salsa

$0.50

Toast

$1.50

Tomato

$0.50

Extra 1000 Island

$0.50

Extra Balsamic

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Boom Boom

$0.50

Extra Bourbon

$0.50

Extra Buffalo

$0.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Extra Dorothy Lynch

$0.50

Extra Fat Free French

$0.50

Extra Fat Free Ranch

$0.50

Extra French

$0.50

Extra Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Extra Gold

$0.50

Extra Guacamole

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Extra Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Queso

$0.75

Extra Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Southwest Sauce (Spicy Ranch)

$0.50

Extra Spicy Honey

$0.50

Extra Stinging Honey Garlic

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Peach Bang

$5.00

Ghost Sour Watermelon

$5.00

Ghost Tropical Mango

$5.00

Kid Chocolate Milk- Refill

$1.00

Kid Milk - Refill

$1.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Safari Bar & Grill opens at 11:00 AM daily. We offer beverages, great food and a unique atmosphere!! Come and check us out! "Experience the Wild Side"

Website

Location

25795 475th Ave, Renner, SD 57055

Directions

Gallery
Safari Bar & Grill image
Safari Bar & Grill image
Safari Bar & Grill image
Safari Bar & Grill image

