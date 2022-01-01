Safari Miles
Appetizers
Buffalo Shrimp(6)
6 Tiger Shrimp served GRILLED or FRIED, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Wings (10)
served GRILLED or FRIED with celery sticks or carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressingChoose from our delicious flavors: TERIYAKI, BUFFALO,JERK, SALT-N-PEPPER, BOURBON, LEMON PEPPER,GARLIC PARMESAN, BARBECUE, BARBALO, HAWAIIAN,CAESAR, SPICEY HONEY, SWEET CHILI and SAFARI. AIl flats or drums for wings 1.00 up charge.
Butter Pretzel
Calamari Frito
Fresh calamari lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Cheese Fries
Portion of fries topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Baked off and finished with apple wood bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add guacamole $.95 Add Chicken or Beef $4.99 Add Shrimp $5.99
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Mushrooms
Portion of mushrooms lightly breaded and fried. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles
Served with spicy ranch.
Italian Nachos
Layer of wonton chips topped with alfredo sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and baked off. Topped with pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes and black olives.
Miles Nachos
Layer upon layer of chips and chili, topped with cheese and baked off. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks, fried to a golden brown, served with marinara sauce.
Mussels
Blue Lip Mussels sautéed in a garlic white wine or marinara sauce.
Onion Blossom
Breaded and fried. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
Southwest Eggrolls
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach and artichokes with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, alfredo sauce and our secret spices. Served in a bread bowl with tortilla chips.
The Sampler Platter
A sample of our calamari, buffalo wings, buffalo shrimp, and fried mushrooms. No Substitutions. Served withmarinara sauce, blue cheese or ranch, and spicy ranch dressing.
Wings - 1/2 Price
served GRILLED or FRIED with celery sticks or carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressingChoose from our delicious flavors: TERIYAKI, BUFFALO,JERK, SALT-N-PEPPER, BOURBON, LEMON PEPPER,GARLIC PARMESAN, BARBECUE, BARBALO, HAWAIIAN,CAESAR, SPICEY HONEY, SWEET CHILI and SAFARI. AIl flats or drums for wings 1.00 up charge.
Sides
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Cinnamon Apples
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Fried Okra
Fried Squash
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Wedges
Rice Pilaf
Sautéed Mushrooms
Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese
Sw Pot Fries
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Casserole
Sweet Tots
Vegetable of the Day
Steak-Chops-Ribs
*10 oz. Prime Rib
*12 oz. Prime Rib
*16 oz. Prime Rib
*Pork Chops
Two 8 oz. bone in Pork Chops.
*8oz Sirloin
8 oz. Center Top Sirloin Steak.
*Ribeye Steak
12 oz. aged Ribeye Steak. Make it a Hawaiian Ribeye, pineapple glaze add 1.00
6oz-Filet
Bacon Wrapped
9oz-Filet
Bacon Wrapped
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Fall off the bone tender, Baby Back Ribs. Finished on the char-grill, topped with traditional BBQ sauce
Half Rack and Chicken Tenders
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
Fall off the bone tender, Baby Back Ribs. Finished on the char-grill, topped with traditional BBQ sauce
London Broil
NY Strip Steak
Pork Ribeye Steak
Safari Kabobs
Mouthwatering combination of mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, all seasoned in Miles signature spices and basting sauce, skewered and grilled to your desire. Served over rice with a grilled pineapple.
Seafood
*Ahi Tuna
Sushi grade Tuna grilled to your temperature and topped with sautéed sun-dried tomatoes and black olives. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
Lobster Tails
Two 7 oz. cold water Lobster Tails prepared one of three ways, broiled, steamed or grilled. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
Crab Cakes
Two traditional Chesapeake style crab cakes filled with jumbo lump and back fin crab meat. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
Whole Flounder
Choose grilled or fried. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
Tilapia
Choose grilled or fried Tilapia over a bed of rice. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
*Salmon
Grilled Salmon served over a bed of rice. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day. Blackened or Teriyaki add 1.00
Jumbo Shrimp
Prepared grilled or fried. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day. Blackened or Buffalo sauce add 1.00
Southern Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo Shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed with bacon, onions, red and green peppers, corn, tomatoes, finished with cream over smoked gouda cheese grits. Served with a mixed greens or caesar salad.
Seafood Diablo
Chilean Sea Bass
Classics
Chicken Tenders
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken tenders. Try them Buffalo style add 1.00
Chicken Tips
Grilled chicken tips marinated with onions and green peppers. Served over rice.
Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast marinated in special house recipe. Served over rice.
Safari Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with black forest ham and provolone cheese. Served over rice and a side of barbecue sauce.
*Hamburger Steak
Ground Chuck grilled and topped with onions, mushrooms, and gravy.
*Beef Tips
Chunks of beef marinated and grilled with onions and green peppers. Served over rice.
Baby Flounder
Prepared fried or grilled.
Vegetable Plate
Chicken & Pasta
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms and imported marsala wine served with a side of fettuccini alfredo
Veal Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms and imported marsala wine served with a side of fettuccini alfredo
*Mussels De Pasta
Blue lip mussels sautéed in garlic and your choice of white wine or marinara sauce, served over a bed of fettuccini noodles.
Safari Pasta
Chicken, mushrooms, red onions, green and red peppers, tossed with penne pasta in our homemade creamy cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta with marinara.
Veal Parmesan
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta with marinara.
Chicken San Remo
Breast of chicken sautéed with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and Dijon mustard. Finished with a touch of alfredo sauce. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.
Veal Piccata
Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.
Salmon Piccata
Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.
Ravioli Sa Sa
Lobster filled ravioli, tossed in a creamy tomato alfredo sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, and fresh spinach. Served with garlic toast.
Seafood Pasta
Sautéed Jumbo shrimp with green and red peppers, mushrooms, and red onions tossed with penne pasta in a cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic.
CYO Pasta
Your choice of fettuccini, spaghetti, penne, or angel hair noodles, tossed in alfredo or marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast.
Lobster Mac-N-Cheese
Seafood Diablo
Burgers & Sandwiches
*Mushroom Burger
Half pound burger topped with sautéed fresh mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, and a pickle on the side.
*The Original Burger
Traditional half-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and a pickle on the side.
*Pita Burger
Traditional half-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, your choice of cheese, and a pickle on the side.
*Carolina Burger
Traditional half-pound burger topped with American cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and a pickle on the side.
French Dip
Sliced Prime Rib, grilled and seasoned in au jus served on a hoagie with mayonnaise and topped with provolone cheese. Baked to a golden brown.
Safari Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast topped with black forest ham and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served with a side of bbq sauce on a grilled bun.
Chicken Tip Sub
Grilled chicken tips with green peppers and onions, mayonnaise served on a hoagie, topped with provolone Cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Just like our chicken parmesan entrée but served on a sesame bun.
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, served on a hoagie topped with melted provolone
Fish Sandwich
Fried baby flounder topped with lettuce and homemade tartar sauce. Served on a sesame bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Pizza
Safari Pizza
Topped with red onion, green and red peppers, mushrooms, finished with grilled chicken in a cajun alfredo sauce.
Italian Pizza
Topped with pepperoni, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, Romano and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Grecian Pizza
Feta cheese, basil and kalamata olives.
Campfire Pizza
Ranch dressing and barbecue sauce combined, topped with mozzarella cheese, peppers, onions, and grilled chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onions, blue cheese crumbles, and grilled chicken.
Meatzza
Topped with meatballs, bacon, ham, pepperoni, romano and mozzarella cheese.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Caesar dressing with romaine and parmesan cheese in an herb tortilla.
Salmon Caesar Wrap
Caesar dressing with romaine and parmesan cheese in an herb tortilla.
Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato in an herb tortilla.
*California Wrap
Thinly sliced Prime Rib wrapped in an herb tortilla with french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
Salmon Spicy Ranch Wrap
Grilled salmon with spicy ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato in an herb tortilla.
BLT Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Salads
Entree Salad
Your choice of mixed greens or caesar salad.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, boiled egg, feta cheese, onions, and kalamata olives. Served with fried pita bread.
Side Salad
Your choice of a mixed greens or caesar salad.
Wedge Salad - Large
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and apple wood smoked bacon.
Wedge Salad - Small
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and apple wood smoked bacon.
Dessert
Side Sauce
Kid's Menu
Pint
12 oz Southern Tier 2xIPA*
12 oz Southern Crembrule
Abita Purple Haze Pint
Bells Two Hearted Pint
Blue Moon Pint
Bold Rock Hard Cider Pint
Bud light Pint
Eleven Lakes Pint
Franzishaner Pint
Guinness Pint
Jacob Leinenkugel Summer Shady Pint
Lake Norman Brewery Pint
Legion Juicy Jay Pint
Maduro Brown Pint
Michelob Ultra Pint
Miller Lite Pint
Modelo Pint
OMB Copper Pint
OMB Seasonal Pint
Pernicious Wicked Weed Pint
Red Clay South End Pint
Rocket Top Seltzer
Sky Blue Kolsch Pint
Stella Artois Pint
Stone IPA Haze Pint
Sugar Creek Pale Ale Pint
Sweet Water 420 Pint
Sycamore Pint
White Zombie Pint
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Safari Miles is distinct in many ways. You are not just a customer, but a valued guest. The Fotinos invite you to sit at their family table at Safari Miles. Enjoy and as always, thank you for coming! We offer gift cards and host private events!
390 North Carolina 16 Business, Denver, NC 28037