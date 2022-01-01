Safari Miles

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp(6)

$8.99

6 Tiger Shrimp served GRILLED or FRIED, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wings (10)

$13.99

served GRILLED or FRIED with celery sticks or carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressingChoose from our delicious flavors: TERIYAKI, BUFFALO,JERK, SALT-N-PEPPER, BOURBON, LEMON PEPPER,GARLIC PARMESAN, BARBECUE, BARBALO, HAWAIIAN,CAESAR, SPICEY HONEY, SWEET CHILI and SAFARI. AIl flats or drums for wings 1.00 up charge.

Butter Pretzel

$9.99

Calamari Frito

$11.99

Fresh calamari lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce.

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Portion of fries topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Baked off and finished with apple wood bacon. Served with ranch dressing.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add guacamole $.95 Add Chicken or Beef $4.99 Add Shrimp $5.99

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Portion of mushrooms lightly breaded and fried. Served with spicy ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Served with spicy ranch.

Italian Nachos

$9.99

Layer of wonton chips topped with alfredo sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and baked off. Topped with pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes and black olives.

Miles Nachos

$9.99

Layer upon layer of chips and chili, topped with cheese and baked off. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks, fried to a golden brown, served with marinara sauce.

Mussels

$11.99

Blue Lip Mussels sautéed in a garlic white wine or marinara sauce.

Onion Blossom

$6.99

Breaded and fried. Served with spicy ranch dressing.

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Fresh spinach and artichokes with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, alfredo sauce and our secret spices. Served in a bread bowl with tortilla chips.

The Sampler Platter

$14.99

A sample of our calamari, buffalo wings, buffalo shrimp, and fried mushrooms. No Substitutions. Served withmarinara sauce, blue cheese or ranch, and spicy ranch dressing.

Wings - 1/2 Price

$7.00

served GRILLED or FRIED with celery sticks or carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressingChoose from our delicious flavors: TERIYAKI, BUFFALO,JERK, SALT-N-PEPPER, BOURBON, LEMON PEPPER,GARLIC PARMESAN, BARBECUE, BARBALO, HAWAIIAN,CAESAR, SPICEY HONEY, SWEET CHILI and SAFARI. AIl flats or drums for wings 1.00 up charge.

Soups

French Onion

$4.59

Chili

$4.59

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.59

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.29

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.59

Broccoli

$3.99

Cinnamon Apples

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$1.59

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Fried Squash

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Potato Wedges

$2.29

Rice Pilaf

$2.29

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.29

Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese

$4.29

Sw Pot Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato

$3.59

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.99

Sweet Tots

$3.99

Vegetable of the Day

$3.99

Steak-Chops-Ribs

*10 oz. Prime Rib

$22.99

*12 oz. Prime Rib

$27.99

*16 oz. Prime Rib

$32.99

*Pork Chops

$18.99

Two 8 oz. bone in Pork Chops.

*8oz Sirloin

$15.99

8 oz. Center Top Sirloin Steak.

*Ribeye Steak

$28.99

12 oz. aged Ribeye Steak. Make it a Hawaiian Ribeye, pineapple glaze add 1.00

6oz-Filet

$26.99

Bacon Wrapped

9oz-Filet

$29.99

Bacon Wrapped

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$26.99

Fall off the bone tender, Baby Back Ribs. Finished on the char-grill, topped with traditional BBQ sauce

Half Rack and Chicken Tenders

$21.99

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Fall off the bone tender, Baby Back Ribs. Finished on the char-grill, topped with traditional BBQ sauce

London Broil

$9.99

NY Strip Steak

$39.99

Pork Ribeye Steak

$17.99

Safari Kabobs

$18.99

Mouthwatering combination of mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, all seasoned in Miles signature spices and basting sauce, skewered and grilled to your desire. Served over rice with a grilled pineapple.

Seafood

*Ahi Tuna

$21.99

Sushi grade Tuna grilled to your temperature and topped with sautéed sun-dried tomatoes and black olives. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.

Lobster Tails

$54.99+

Two 7 oz. cold water Lobster Tails prepared one of three ways, broiled, steamed or grilled. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.

Crab Cakes

$22.99

Two traditional Chesapeake style crab cakes filled with jumbo lump and back fin crab meat. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.

Whole Flounder

$19.99

Choose grilled or fried. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.

Tilapia

$12.99

Choose grilled or fried Tilapia over a bed of rice. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.

*Salmon

$18.99

Grilled Salmon served over a bed of rice. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day. Blackened or Teriyaki add 1.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

Prepared grilled or fried. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day. Blackened or Buffalo sauce add 1.00

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$21.99

Jumbo Shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed with bacon, onions, red and green peppers, corn, tomatoes, finished with cream over smoked gouda cheese grits. Served with a mixed greens or caesar salad.

Seafood Diablo

$19.99

Chilean Sea Bass

$35.99

Classics

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken tenders. Try them Buffalo style add 1.00

Chicken Tips

$11.99

Grilled chicken tips marinated with onions and green peppers. Served over rice.

Chicken Breast

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated in special house recipe. Served over rice.

Safari Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with black forest ham and provolone cheese. Served over rice and a side of barbecue sauce.

*Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Ground Chuck grilled and topped with onions, mushrooms, and gravy.

*Beef Tips

$15.99

Chunks of beef marinated and grilled with onions and green peppers. Served over rice.

Baby Flounder

$11.99

Prepared fried or grilled.

Vegetable Plate

$7.99

Chicken & Pasta

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Sautéed with mushrooms and imported marsala wine served with a side of fettuccini alfredo

Veal Marsala

$17.99

Sautéed with mushrooms and imported marsala wine served with a side of fettuccini alfredo

*Mussels De Pasta

$17.99

Blue lip mussels sautéed in garlic and your choice of white wine or marinara sauce, served over a bed of fettuccini noodles.

Safari Pasta

$16.99

Chicken, mushrooms, red onions, green and red peppers, tossed with penne pasta in our homemade creamy cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Lightly breaded and fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta with marinara.

Veal Parmesan

$17.99

Lightly breaded and fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta with marinara.

Chicken San Remo

$15.99

Breast of chicken sautéed with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and Dijon mustard. Finished with a touch of alfredo sauce. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.

Chicken Piccata

$15.99

Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.

Veal Piccata

$15.99

Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.

Salmon Piccata

$17.99

Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.

Ravioli Sa Sa

$18.99

Lobster filled ravioli, tossed in a creamy tomato alfredo sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, and fresh spinach. Served with garlic toast.

Seafood Pasta

$18.99

Sautéed Jumbo shrimp with green and red peppers, mushrooms, and red onions tossed with penne pasta in a cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic.

CYO Pasta

$10.99

Your choice of fettuccini, spaghetti, penne, or angel hair noodles, tossed in alfredo or marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Lobster Mac-N-Cheese

$19.99

Seafood Diablo

$19.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

*Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Half pound burger topped with sautéed fresh mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, and a pickle on the side.

*The Original Burger

$10.99

Traditional half-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and a pickle on the side.

*Pita Burger

$11.99

Traditional half-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, your choice of cheese, and a pickle on the side.

*Carolina Burger

$11.99

Traditional half-pound burger topped with American cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and a pickle on the side.

French Dip

$12.99

Sliced Prime Rib, grilled and seasoned in au jus served on a hoagie with mayonnaise and topped with provolone cheese. Baked to a golden brown.

Safari Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast topped with black forest ham and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served with a side of bbq sauce on a grilled bun.

Chicken Tip Sub

$11.99

Grilled chicken tips with green peppers and onions, mayonnaise served on a hoagie, topped with provolone Cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.29

Just like our chicken parmesan entrée but served on a sesame bun.

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Italian meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, served on a hoagie topped with melted provolone

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Fried baby flounder topped with lettuce and homemade tartar sauce. Served on a sesame bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Pizza

Safari Pizza

$12.99

Topped with red onion, green and red peppers, mushrooms, finished with grilled chicken in a cajun alfredo sauce.

Italian Pizza

$11.99

Topped with pepperoni, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, Romano and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Grecian Pizza

$11.99

Feta cheese, basil and kalamata olives.

Campfire Pizza

$11.99

Ranch dressing and barbecue sauce combined, topped with mozzarella cheese, peppers, onions, and grilled chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onions, blue cheese crumbles, and grilled chicken.

Meatzza

$13.99

Topped with meatballs, bacon, ham, pepperoni, romano and mozzarella cheese.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Caesar dressing with romaine and parmesan cheese in an herb tortilla.

Salmon Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Caesar dressing with romaine and parmesan cheese in an herb tortilla.

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato in an herb tortilla.

*California Wrap

$12.99

Thinly sliced Prime Rib wrapped in an herb tortilla with french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.

Salmon Spicy Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Grilled salmon with spicy ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato in an herb tortilla.

BLT Wrap

$7.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Salads

Entree Salad

$6.99

Your choice of mixed greens or caesar salad.

Greek Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, boiled egg, feta cheese, onions, and kalamata olives. Served with fried pita bread.

Side Salad

$3.99

Your choice of a mixed greens or caesar salad.

Wedge Salad - Large

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and apple wood smoked bacon.

Wedge Salad - Small

$6.99

Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and apple wood smoked bacon.

Dessert

Apple Caramel

$5.99

Choc'late Lovin Spoon Cake

$7.00

Francis Cake

$6.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.59

New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Side Sauce

Extra Sauce O/S

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Kid's Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Kid's Steak

$6.99

Kid's Pasta

$4.99

NA Beverage Options

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Red Bull

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Juice

$2.95

Water

2 for 19.99

2 for 19.99

$19.99

2 for 29.99

2 for 29.99

$29.99

Pint

12 oz Southern Tier 2xIPA*

$2.00

12 oz Southern Crembrule

$2.00

Abita Purple Haze Pint

$2.00

Bells Two Hearted Pint

$2.00

Blue Moon Pint

$2.00

Bold Rock Hard Cider Pint

$2.00

Bud light Pint

$2.00

Eleven Lakes Pint

$2.00

Franzishaner Pint

$2.00

Guinness Pint

$2.00

Jacob Leinenkugel Summer Shady Pint

$2.00

Lake Norman Brewery Pint

$2.00

Legion Juicy Jay Pint

$2.00

Maduro Brown Pint

$2.00

Michelob Ultra Pint

$2.00

Miller Lite Pint

$2.00

Modelo Pint

$2.00

OMB Copper Pint

$2.00

OMB Seasonal Pint

$2.00

Pernicious Wicked Weed Pint

$2.00

Red Clay South End Pint

$2.00

Rocket Top Seltzer

$2.00

Sky Blue Kolsch Pint

$2.00

Stella Artois Pint

$2.00

Stone IPA Haze Pint

$2.00

Sugar Creek Pale Ale Pint

$2.00

Sweet Water 420 Pint

$2.00

Sycamore Pint

$2.00

White Zombie Pint

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Safari Miles is distinct in many ways. You are not just a customer, but a valued guest. The Fotinos invite you to sit at their family table at Safari Miles. Enjoy and as always, thank you for coming! We offer gift cards and host private events!

Website

Location

390 North Carolina 16 Business, Denver, NC 28037

Directions

