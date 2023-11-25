Safari Miles (New 2023) 390 N Nc 16 Business Hwy
Food
Appetizers
- Buffalo Shrimp(6)$9.99
6 Tiger Shrimp served GRILLED or FRIED, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Wings (10)$14.99
served GRILLED or FRIED with celery sticks or carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressingChoose from our delicious flavors: TERIYAKI, BUFFALO,JERK, SALT-N-PEPPER, BOURBON, LEMON PEPPER,GARLIC PARMESAN, BARBECUE, BARBALO, HAWAIIAN,CAESAR, SPICEY HONEY, SWEET CHILI and SAFARI. AIl flats or drums for wings 1.00 up charge.
- Butter Pretzel$9.99
- Calamari Frito$12.99
Fresh calamari lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce.
- Cheese Fries$7.99
Portion of fries topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Baked off and finished with apple wood bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add guacamole $.95 Add Chicken or Beef $4.99 Add Shrimp $5.99
- Coconut Shrimp$10.99
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Portion of mushrooms lightly breaded and fried. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
- Fried Pickles$6.99
Served with spicy ranch.
- Italian Nachos$10.99
Layer of wonton chips topped with alfredo sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese and baked off. Topped with pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes and black olives.
- Miles Nachos$11.99
Layer upon layer of chips and chili, topped with cheese and baked off. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks, fried to a golden brown, served with marinara sauce.
- Mussels$12.99
Blue Lip Mussels sautéed in a garlic white wine or marinara sauce.
- Onion Blossom$7.99
Breaded and fried. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
- Southwest Eggrolls$10.99
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.99
Fresh spinach and artichokes with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, alfredo sauce and our secret spices. Served in a bread bowl with tortilla chips.
- The Sampler Platter$15.99
A sample of our calamari, buffalo wings, buffalo shrimp, and fried mushrooms. No Substitutions. Served withmarinara sauce, blue cheese or ranch, and spicy ranch dressing.
Sides
- Baked Potato$4.59
- Broccoli$3.99
- Cinnamon Apples$3.99
- Cole Slaw$1.59
- French Fries$2.99
- Fried Okra$3.99
- Fried Squash$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Potato Wedges$2.29
- Rice Pilaf$2.29
- Sautéed Mushrooms$4.29
- Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese$4.29
- Sw Pot Fries$3.99
- Sweet Potato$3.59
- Sweet Potato Casserole$3.99
- Sweet Tots$3.99
- Vegetable of the Day$3.99
- Vegetable Plate$9.99
Steak-Chops-Ribs
- *10 oz. Prime Rib$23.99
- *12 oz. Prime Rib$28.99
- *16 oz. Prime Rib$33.99
- *8oz Sirloin$16.99
8 oz. Center Top Sirloin Steak.
- *Pork Chops$16.99
Two 8 oz. bone in Pork Chops.
- *Ribeye Steak$29.99
12 oz. aged Ribeye Steak. Make it a Hawaiian Ribeye, pineapple glaze add 1.00
- 22 oz French Cut Ribeye$39.00
- 6oz-Filet$27.99
Bacon Wrapped
- 9oz-Filet$30.99
Bacon Wrapped
- Bone In Ribeye$32.99Out of stock
- Chicken Safari Kabobs$19.99
Mouthwatering combination of mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, all seasoned in Miles signature spices and basting sauce, skewered and grilled to your desire. Served over rice with a grilled pineapple.
- Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$27.99
Fall off the bone tender, Baby Back Ribs. Finished on the char-grill, topped with traditional BBQ sauce
- Half Rack Baby Back Ribs$21.99
Fall off the bone tender, Baby Back Ribs. Finished on the char-grill, topped with traditional BBQ sauce
- NY Strip Steak$39.99
- Pork Ribeye Steak$18.99
- Safari Kabobs$19.99
Mouthwatering combination of mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, all seasoned in Miles signature spices and basting sauce, skewered and grilled to your desire. Served over rice with a grilled pineapple.
- Shrimp Safari Kabobs$19.99
Mouthwatering combination of mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, all seasoned in Miles signature spices and basting sauce, skewered and grilled to your desire. Served over rice with a grilled pineapple.
Seafood
- *Ahi Tuna$22.99
Sushi grade Tuna grilled to your temperature and topped with sautéed sun-dried tomatoes and black olives. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
- *Salmon$19.99
Grilled Salmon served over a bed of rice. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day. Blackened or Teriyaki add 1.00
- Chilean Sea Bass$35.99
- Crab Cakes$23.99
Two traditional Chesapeake style crab cakes filled with jumbo lump and back fin crab meat. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
- Jumbo Shrimp$16.99
Prepared grilled or fried. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day. Blackened or Buffalo sauce add 1.00
- Lobster Tails$54.99+
Two 7 oz. cold water Lobster Tails prepared one of three ways, broiled, steamed or grilled. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
- Pistachio Crusted Tilapia$18.99
- Seafood Diablo$19.99
- Southern Shrimp & Grits$22.99
Jumbo Shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed with bacon, onions, red and green peppers, corn, tomatoes, finished with cream over smoked gouda cheese grits. Served with a mixed greens or caesar salad.
- Tilapia$13.99
Choose grilled or fried Tilapia over a bed of rice. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
- Whole Flounder$20.99
Choose grilled or fried. Served with one side item and your choice of a side salad or soup of the day.
Classics
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken tenders. Try them Buffalo style add 1.00
- Chicken Tips$11.99
Grilled chicken tips marinated with onions and green peppers. Served over rice.
- Chicken Breast$12.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated in special house recipe. Served over rice.
- Safari Chicken$14.99
Grilled chicken topped with black forest ham and provolone cheese. Served over rice and a side of barbecue sauce.
- *Hamburger Steak$13.99
Ground Chuck grilled and topped with onions, mushrooms, and gravy.
- *Beef Tips$16.99
Chunks of beef marinated and grilled with onions and green peppers. Served over rice.
- Baby Flounder$12.99
Prepared fried or grilled.
- Vegetable Plate$9.99
Chicken & Pasta
- Chicken Marsala$16.99
Sautéed with mushrooms and imported marsala wine served with a side of fettuccini alfredo
- Veal Marsala$18.99
Sautéed with mushrooms and imported marsala wine served with a side of fettuccini alfredo
- *Mussels De Pasta$18.99
Blue lip mussels sautéed in garlic and your choice of white wine or marinara sauce, served over a bed of fettuccini noodles.
- Safari Pasta$17.99
Chicken, mushrooms, red onions, green and red peppers, tossed with penne pasta in our homemade creamy cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.
- Chicken Parmesan$16.99
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta with marinara.
- Veal Parmesan$18.99
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta with marinara.
- Chicken San Remo$12.99
Breast of chicken sautéed with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and Dijon mustard. Finished with a touch of alfredo sauce. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.
- Chicken Piccata$15.99
Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.
- Veal Piccata$16.99
Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.
- Salmon Piccata$18.99
Sautéed with capers and white wine. Served with a side of fettuccini alfredo.
- Ravioli Sa Sa$19.99
Lobster filled ravioli, tossed in a creamy tomato alfredo sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, and fresh spinach. Served with garlic toast.
- Seafood Pasta$19.99
Sautéed Jumbo shrimp with green and red peppers, mushrooms, and red onions tossed with penne pasta in a cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic.
- Pasta$10.99
Your choice of fettuccini, spaghetti, penne, or angel hair noodles, tossed in alfredo or marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast.
- Lobster Mac-N-Cheese$21.99
- Seafood Diablo$19.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- *Mushroom Burger$12.99
Half pound burger topped with sautéed fresh mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, and a pickle on the side.
- *The Original Burger$11.99
Traditional half-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and a pickle on the side.
- *Pita Burger$12.99
Traditional half-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, your choice of cheese, and a pickle on the side.
- *Carolina Burger$12.99
Traditional half-pound burger topped with American cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and a pickle on the side.
- French Dip$13.99
Sliced Prime Rib, grilled and seasoned in au jus served on a hoagie with mayonnaise and topped with provolone cheese. Baked to a golden brown.
- Safari Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Marinated chicken breast topped with black forest ham and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served with a side of bbq sauce on a grilled bun.
- Chicken Tip Sub$11.99
Grilled chicken tips with green peppers and onions, mayonnaise served on a hoagie, topped with provolone Cheese.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.99
Just like our chicken parmesan entrée but served on a sesame bun.
- Meatball Sub$11.99
Italian meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, served on a hoagie topped with melted provolone
- Fish Sandwich$12.99
Fried baby flounder topped with lettuce and homemade tartar sauce. Served on a sesame bun.
- Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Pizza
- Safari Pizza$13.99
Topped with red onion, green and red peppers, mushrooms, finished with grilled chicken in a cajun alfredo sauce.
- Italian Pizza$12.99
Topped with pepperoni, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, Romano and mozzarella cheese.
- Pepperoni Pizza$9.99
- Cheese Pizza$8.99
- Grecian Pizza$12.99
Feta cheese, basil and kalamata olives.
- Campfire Pizza$12.99
Ranch dressing and barbecue sauce combined, topped with mozzarella cheese, peppers, onions, and grilled chicken.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.99
Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onions, blue cheese crumbles, and grilled chicken.
- Meatzza$14.99
Topped with meatballs, bacon, ham, pepperoni, romano and mozzarella cheese.
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Caesar dressing with romaine and parmesan cheese in an herb tortilla.
- Salmon Caesar Wrap$12.99
Caesar dressing with romaine and parmesan cheese in an herb tortilla.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Fried or grilled chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato in an herb tortilla.
- *California Wrap$11.99
Thinly sliced Prime Rib wrapped in an herb tortilla with french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
- Salmon Spicy Ranch Wrap$12.99
Grilled salmon with spicy ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato in an herb tortilla.
- BLT Wrap$7.99
- Veggie Wrap$9.99
Salads
- Entree Salad$6.99
Your choice of mixed greens or caesar salad.
- Greek Salad$11.99
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, boiled egg, feta cheese, onions, and kalamata olives. Served with fried pita bread.
- Side Salad$3.99
Your choice of a mixed greens or caesar salad.
- Wedge Salad - Large$9.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and apple wood smoked bacon.
- Wedge Salad - Small$6.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and apple wood smoked bacon.
Dessert
Side Sauce
Kid's Menu
THANKSGIVING TO GO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
390 N Nc 16 Business Hwy, Denver, NC 28037
