Safari Ranch Beach Club 330 Welch Road

Appetizers

Safari Nachos

$12.99

Chicken chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried Pickle Wedges

$7.99

Spinach Dip

$6.49

Chips & Salsa

$2.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Loaded Meat Potato

$8.49

Your choice of meat.

1/2 Lb Buffalo Shrimp

$11.49

1 Lb Buffalo Shrimp

$23.99

Fried Oysters (8)

$12.49

Chicken Wings

Traditional 6 pc

$9.00

Served with carrots and celery.

Traditional 10 pc

$14.00

Served with carrots and celery.

Traditional 20 pc

$25.00

Served with carrots and celery.

Boneless 6 pc

$9.00

Served with carrots and celery.

Boneless 10 pc

$14.00

Served with carrots and celery.

Boneless 20 pc

$25.00

Served with carrots and celery.

Ensaladas

Ensalada Tradicional

$6.50

Ensa al Cesar (Sola)

$8.50

Ensa al Cesar Pollo

$10.50

Ensa al Cesar Steak

$10.50

Ensa al Cesar Mix

$10.50

Ensa al Cesar Jalisco

$14.50

Ensa al Cesar Camaron

$14.50

Ensa al Cesar P y Cama

$14.50

Ensa al Cesar Stk y Cama

$14.50

Famous Ribs

Safa Rancho Ribs Half Rack

$10.49

Served with two sides.

Safa Rancho Ribs Full Rack

$17.99

Served with two sides.

Angus Burgers

Safa Rancho Angus Burger

$10.49

Fresh Angus ground beef marinated with our handmade spices and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle. Served with fries

Hawaiian Angus Burger

$11.49

Fresh Angus ground beef marinated with our handmade spices and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle. Served with fries

Safari Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Served with fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Served with fries, cole slaw and pickles.

Torta Ahogada Jalisco Style

$10.49

Served with one side.

Steak & Chicken

Hawaiian Rib Eye Steak

$24.99

Served with your choice of two sides.

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.49

Carnitas en Chile R

$16.50

Seafood

Sinaloa Fresh Ceviche

$11.99

Your choice of fish or shrimp.

Ceviche Trio

$12.99

Fish, shrimp & pulpo.

Coctel de Camarones

$10.49

Cocktail Campechano

$13.49

Fish, shrimp & pulpo ceviche.

Fried Fish Tacos (2)

$12.49

Fried Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.49

Aguachiles Tropicales

$15.49

Steamed Crab Legs

$23.49

1/2 Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp

$11.49

1 Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp

$23.99

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$16.50

Oysters 1 Dozen

$21.50

Fish & Chips

$12.49

Battered and fried fish served with fries.

Tacos & More

Tacos de Carne

$3.49

Your choice of green or red salsa.

Tacos al Pastor

$3.49

Your choice of green or red salsa.

Tacos de Carnitas

$3.49

Your choice of green or red salsa.

Tacos de Pollo

$3.49

Your choice of green or red salsa.

Tacos de Chorizo

$3.49

Your choice of green or red salsa.

Quesadillas

$8.49

Tortas

$8.49

Pasta

Creamy Alfredo Pasta

$9.49

Alfredo Pasta with Chicken

$13.00

Alfredo Pasta with Shrimp

$15.49

Kid's

Mini Burgers (2)

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Desserts

Kid's Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie with ice Cream

$8.49

Sides

Sauteed Corn

$2.75

French Fries

$2.75

Steak Fries

$2.75

Mac & Cheese

$2.75

Veggie Steam Rice

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.75

Corn On The Cob

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Celeri

$2.75

Celeri, Zanahoria y Ranch

$4.75

Aderezos

Aderezos Choice

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Horchata

$2.49

Tamarindo

$2.49

Piña

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.00

Sangria N/A

$3.00

Mineral Preparada

$4.00

Agua de Botella

$2.00

Weekend Specials

Sopa de Camaron

$20.49

Sopa de Mariscos

$22.49

Margaritas

Safarita

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$8.00

Island Margarita

$8.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$8.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$8.00

Cazuelita

$12.00

Canta Rito

$8.00

Margarita pomegranate yarda 24oz

$14.00

Tropical Cocktails

16 Oz. Tropical Frozen Dauiri

$8.00

16 Oz. Jawbreaker Punch

$8.00

16 Oz. Tropical Storm

$8.00

16 Oz. Bloody Mary

$8.00

16 Oz. Tequila Vampiro

$8.00

16 Oz. Watermelon Splash

$8.00

16 Oz. Shark Bite

$8.00

16 Oz. Long Island Tea

$8.00

16 Oz. Sex On The Beach

$8.00

16 Oz. Strawberry Mule

$8.00

16 Oz. Mermaid Punch

$8.00

16 Oz. Chiquita Banana

$8.00

16 Oz. Sun Set Mai Tai

$8.00

16 Oz Mojito Lime

$8.00

16 Oz Mojito Mango

$8.00

16 Oz Mojito Strawberry

$8.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Tropical Frozen Dauiri

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Jawbreaker Punch

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Tropical Storm

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Bloody Mary

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Tequila Vampiro

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Watermelon Splash

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Shark Bite

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Long Island Tea

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Sex On The Beach

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Strawberry Mule

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Mermaid Punch

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Chiquita Banana

$10.00

16 Oz. Hurricane - Sun Set Mai Tai

$10.00

16 Oz Hurricane Mojito Lime

$10.00

16 Oz Hurricane Mojito Mango

$10.00

16 Oz Hurricane Mojito Strawberry

$10.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Tropical Frozen Dauiri

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Jawbreaker Punch

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Tropical Storm

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Bloody Mary

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Tequila Vampiro

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Watermelon Splash

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Shark Bite

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Long Island Tea

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Sex On The Beach

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Strawberry Mule

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Mermaid Punch

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Chiquita Banana

$12.00

20 Oz. Cannon Ball - Sun Set Mai Tai

$12.00

20 Oz Mojito Lime

$12.00

20 Oz Mojito Mango

$12.00

20 Oz Mojito Strawberry

$12.00

24 Oz. Yard -Tropical Frozen Dauiri

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Jawbreaker Punch

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Tropical Storm

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Bloody Mary

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Tequila Vampiro

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Watermelon Splash

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Shark Bite

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Long Island Tea

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Sex On The Beach

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Strawberry Mule

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Mermaid Punch

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Chiquita Banana

$14.00

24 Oz. Yard - Sun Set Mai Tai

$14.00

24 Oz Yard Mojito Lime

$14.00

24 Oz Yard Mojito Mango

$14.00

24 Oz Yard Mojito Strawberry

$14.00

24 Oz Yard Pomegranate

$14.00

Import Bottles

Pacifico

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Tecate Light

$5.50

Estrella Jalisco

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Domestic Bottles

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Draft Beer

Pacifico

$4.99+

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99+

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99+

Modelo Especial

$4.99+

Miller Light

$3.99+

Cubetazos/Beer Buckets

Pacifico Cubetazo

$27.00

Dos Equis Cubetazo

$27.00

Modelo Especial Cubetazo

$27.00

Modelo Negra Cubetazo

$27.00

Corona Extra Cubetazo

$27.00

Corona Light Cubetazo

$27.00

Corona Premier Cubetazo

$27.00

Tecate Cubetazo

$27.00

Tecate Light Cubetazo

$27.00

Estrella Jalisco Cubetazo

$27.00

Victoria Cubetazo

$27.00

Heineken Cubetazo

$27.00

Budweiser Cubetazo

$22.00

Bud Light Cubetazo

$22.00

Michelob Ultra Cubetazo

$22.00

Coors Light Cubetazo

$22.00

Miller Lite Cubetazo

$22.00

Caguama

Corona Familiar

$8.99

Micheladas

Michelada

$8.99

Tequilas

Don Julio Silver

$8.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Herradura Silver

$8.50

Siete Leguas Silver

$8.50

Avion Silver

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.50

Campo Azul Silver

$8.50

Cazadores

$8.50

Corralejo

$8.50

Cabo Wabo

$8.50

Casamigos

$8.50

1800

$8.50

Dulco Vida

$8.50

Teremana

$8.50

Hornitos

$8.50

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$10.00

Avion Reposado

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$10.00

Campo Asul Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Dulco Vida Reposado

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$12.00

Avion Anejo

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Anejo

$12.00

Campo Asul Anejo

$12.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Cabo wabo Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$12.00

Dulco Vida Anejo

$12.00

Teremana Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos Anejo

$12.00

Mezcal Mi Carinito

$25.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Avion 44

$25.00

1800 Cristalino

$25.00

Cincoro

$25.00

Casa Dragones

$25.00

Whiskey

Johnny Walker Back

$14.00

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

Buchanan's 18

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Buchanan's 21

$20.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Hennesy

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$40.00

Remy Marin VSOP

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$10.00

Jagermeifter

$14.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Gin

Tanquerray

$10.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Mixed Drinks

Paloma Premia

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Mezcal Odrinito

$25.00

Vampiro

$12.00

Licores

Jagermifter

$14.00

Wines

Sangria

$11.49

Margaritas Spl

Marg Spl Rocks

$3.00

Marg Spl Frozen

$3.00

Cerveza Spl

Small Draft Modelo

$3.00

Small Draft Pacifico

$3.00

Small Draft Mich Ultra

$3.00

Small Draft Dos Equis

$3.00

Ladys Night Special

Margarita on Rocks

$5.00

2 Draft 12 oz

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

330 Welch Road, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

