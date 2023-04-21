Restaurant header imageView gallery

Safari Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

3020 New Kent Highway

Quinton, VA 23141

Bold

BOLD

$22.00+

Medium

MEDIUM ROAST

$22.00+

Espresso

ESPRESSO

$22.00+

Decaf

DECAF

$22.00+

Baristas Choice

BARISTAS CHOICE

$22.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our mission is simple – provide each customer with a premium coffee product and serve it with a level of compassion and care rarely found in the world. Our focus at Safari is on our customers and their needs as human beings, not just their desire for coffee. Our success is based on our ability to provide great coffee and the love of Jesus and we plan to do this one cup at a time. We offer 3 different size options: Journey (small), Safari (medium), and Mission (large).

3020 New Kent Highway, Quinton, VA 23141

