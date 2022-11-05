Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Saffron House of Kabob

1,100 Reviews

$

_20921 DAVENPORT DR

Sterling, VA 20165

Popular Items

#4 CHICKEN BREAST KABOB
CHICKPEAS ( LARGE )
#12 SAFFRONS ROYAL

SAFFRON DISHES

#1 KUBIDEH KABOB

#1 KUBIDEH KABOB

$13.99
#2 CHENJEH KABOB

#2 CHENJEH KABOB

$14.99
#3 SAFFRONS SULTANI

#3 SAFFRONS SULTANI

$17.99
#4 CHICKEN BREAST KABOB

#4 CHICKEN BREAST KABOB

$13.99
#5 SPICY CHICKEN THIGH

#5 SPICY CHICKEN THIGH

$13.99
#6 COMBO 1

#6 COMBO 1

$16.99
#7 COMBO II

#7 COMBO II

$18.99
#8 LAMB KABOB

#8 LAMB KABOB

$16.99
#9 BEEF SHIESH KABOB

#9 BEEF SHIESH KABOB

$15.99
#10 CHICKEN SHIESH KABOB

#10 CHICKEN SHIESH KABOB

$14.99
#11 VEGETARIAN KABOB

#11 VEGETARIAN KABOB

$10.99
#12 SAFFRONS ROYAL

#12 SAFFRONS ROYAL

$21.99
#13 SALMON KABOB

#13 SALMON KABOB

$17.99

#14 Lamb and Beef Combo

$20.99

Combination of beef and lamb kabob

#15 Chicken and lamb

$19.99

Combination of chicken and lamb kabob

#16 Chicken Combo

$18.99

Combination of spicy chicken thigh and chicken breast kabob

Skewer of Kubideh

$4.99

Skewer of Chenjeh

$11.99

Skewer of Chicken Brest

$8.99

Skewer of Spicy Chicken

$8.99

Skewer of Lamb

$11.99

Skewer of Salmon

$12.99

Catering Silver Package

$16.99

Catering Gold Package

$19.99

Catering Platinum Package

$25.99

Skewer Lamb Shank

$13.99

SIDE ORDERS

MOST O MUSIR

MOST O MUSIR

$3.49
HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$4.99

Chickpeas, tahni sauce with garlic and a touch of olive oil

CHICKPEAS ( LARGE )

CHICKPEAS ( LARGE )

$4.99

CHICKPEAS SERVED WITH BREAD

CHICKPEAS ( SMALL)

CHICKPEAS ( SMALL)

$2.99

CHICKPEAS ONLY

BBQ Tomatoes

BBQ Tomatoes

$3.49
BBQ Onions

BBQ Onions

$3.49

Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Pickle

$3.49

Torshi

$3.49

Rasin

$2.99

Bread

$2.49

Must/ O/ Kheyar

$3.49

Dolmeh

$4.99

Kashk/Badejan

$4.99

Rice

$4.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99
SHIRAZI SALAD

SHIRAZI SALAD

$3.99

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$4.99
FRENCH VANILLA ICE CREAM

FRENCH VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.99
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$3.99

MASHTI SAFFRON ICE CREAM

$5.99

Persian Butter cookies

$6.99

FAMILY PLATTER

PLATTER #1

$49.99

PLATTER #2

$74.99

DRINKS

Apple juice

Apple juice

$3.29
Can coke

Can coke

$1.69
Dogh Original

Dogh Original

$3.29

Ice tea

$2.99
Mango Juice 8.3 OZ

Mango Juice 8.3 OZ

$2.99

Coconut water

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99
Water

Water

$1.49

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.29

Coke Bottle

$3.29

S Pellecrino

$2.99

WEEKEND

QABULI PALAU WITH LAMB SHANK

QABULI PALAU WITH LAMB SHANK

$19.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

_20921 DAVENPORT DR, Sterling, VA 20165

Directions

