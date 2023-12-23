Restaurant info

For ages, the Silk Road has acted as a conduit of, cultures, commerce, and spices throughout all its varying regions. Saffron Kitchen offers a comfortable yet casual dining experience, providing the rich flavors of Afghanistan, infused with a delightful Mediterranean flavor. Our menu is a delicate balance between age-old Silk Road flavors and modern-day culinary excellence. We offer fresh, nourishing, dishes, using local ingredients that are seasonally available complimented by an extensive assortment of premium wines and microbrewery beers. Our authentic dishes are inspired by a passion that runs deep in our families, back to the years of watching our elders and learning to create delicious meals. Food brings us together and it is the most basic link between ourselves, our community, and all of our well-being. At Saffron Kitchen, offer both vegetarian and meat-based dishes that will delight your sense of taste.