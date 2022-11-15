  • Home
  • /
  • Redmond
  • /
  • Saffron Redmond - 1857 Northwest 6th Street
A map showing the location of Saffron Redmond 1857 Northwest 6th StreetView gallery

Saffron Redmond 1857 Northwest 6th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1857 Northwest 6th Street

Redmond, OR 97756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1857 Northwest 6th Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
343 NW 6th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Redmond Burger Company
orange starNo Reviews
249 NW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
orange starNo Reviews
424 Northwest 5th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse Steakhouse - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
412 SW 6th St. Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Carnaval Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
343 SW 6th St. Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Grace and Hammer
orange star4.5 • 325
641 SW Cascade Ave Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redmond

Grace and Hammer
orange star4.5 • 325
641 SW Cascade Ave Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redmond
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston