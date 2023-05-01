- Home
Saffron Patch Indian Chinese
5106 Great Northern Shop Plaza S
North Olmsted, OH 44070
FOOD
APPETIZERS
SAMOSA
Fried Pastry with a savoury filling of potatoes and peas
PAKORA
Tempura fried vegetable fritters
STUFFED PANNEER PAKORA
Tempura fried paneer (Indian cottage Cheese)
CHEESE KACHORI
Indian puff pastry stuffed with assorted cheese
CHUTNEY BOMBS
Potato balls stuffed with spiced coconut and herb
VEG SAMPLER PLATTER
Assortment of vegetarian appetizers
KEEMA SAMOSA
Deep fried pastry with a savoury filling of minced lamb
FISH AMRITSARI
Fried fish battered with spices and chickpea flour
KOLIWADA SHRIMP
Shrimp nuggets with the chef's special tangy spices
NON VEG SAMPLER PLATTER
Assortment of non-vegetarian appetizers
SOUPS
TANDOORI CLAY OVAN
VEG KEBAB
Marinated and minced veggies
GRILLED VEGETABLES
Marinated and grilled veggies on skewers
PANEER TIKKA
Marinated and grilled cottage chesse cubes
TANDOORI CHICKEN (HALF)
Marinated and grilled half chicken
TANDOORI CHICKEN (FULL)
Marinated and grilled full chicken
CHICKEN TIKKA
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken over sizzling onions
CHICKEN KEBAB
Marinated and skewered chicken charbroiled over open flame
TANDOORI MAHI MAHI FISH
Marinated and grilled mahi mahi fish
SALMON TIKKA
Marinated and grilled fresh salmon chunks over sizzling onions
TANDOORI SHRIMP
Marinated and grilled shrimp
SEEKH KEBAB
Marinated and skewered ground meat charbroiled over open flame
BIRYANI
VEGETABLE BIRYANI
Blend of vegetables and basmati rice, fried onions, cilantro
CHICKEN BIRYANI
Marinated chicken layered with basmati rice, fried onions, cilantro
HYDERABADI CHICKEN BIRYANI
Marinated chicken layered with basmati rice in sealed earthen pot
GOAT BIRYANI
Marinated goat layered with basmati rice, freid onions, cilantro
LAMB BIRYANI
Marinated lamb layered with basmati rice, fried onions, cilatro
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Marinated shrimp layered with basmati rice, freid onions, cilatro
PLATED MEALS
BAIGAN BHARTA
Smoked eggplant mashed and sauteed with veggies
VEGETABLE JALFREZI
Veggies in a dry curry tomato sauce
PALAK PANEER
Paneer cubes in a smooth spinach sauce
KADHAI PANEER
Paneer and bell peppers in a fragrant spicy sauce
SAAG CHICKEN
Chicken sauteed with spinach and green herbs
BALTI CHICKEN
Chicken curry with a tomato based sauce
CHICKEN CHETTINAD
Chicken cooked in a pasted of red chillies, coconut and poppy seeds
KADHAI CHICKEN
Chicken & bell peppers in fragrant spicy sauce
GOAT ROGAN JOSH
Goat braised in gravy flavored with aromatic spices
SAAG GOAT
Goat sauteed with spinach and green hearbs
BAKED GINGER SALMON
Salmon filet encrusted with crystallized ginger and sesame
SOUTH INDIAN SHRIMP CURRY
Fresh shrimp cooked in aromatic coconut curry sauce
CURRIED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP
Fresh shrimp and scallops cooked in aromatic coconut curry sauce
BREADS
TANDOORI ROTI
Whole wheat bread cooked in in tandoor oven
ROOMALI ROTI
Indian flat grilled paper-thin bread
MAKKI DI ROTI
Indian bread made with cornflour
BHATURA
Deep fried soft bread
NAAN
Indian soft flatbread
STUFFED KULCHA
Indian leavened bread stuffed with potatoes, onion or paneer
PARATHA
Layered whole wheat flatbread searved plain or topped with mint
ALOO PARATHA
Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with potato
FULKA ROTI
Fluffy whole wheate flatbread
SIDES
ROASTED PAPPADUM
Roasted thin Indian wafer made up of lentils and spices
FRIED MASALA PAPPADUM
Indian wafer layered with onion, chili, tomato, cilantro
RAITA
A Side dish of lightly spiced yoghurt with cucumber
SAFFRON RICE
Basmati rice cookded with Saffron and clarified butter
VEG PULAO
Basmati rice cooked with veggies and clarified butter
SHARING
DAL MAKAHNI
Seasoned slow cooked black lentils
PEELI DAAL
Yellow lentils stew tempered with garlic, cumin and spices
BHINDI MASALA
Sauteed Okra with onion, tomatoes, ginger and spices
JEERA ALOO
Potatoes sauteed with cumin seeds
ALOO GOBI
Cauliflower and potatoes sauted in tomato and ginger garlic sauce
ALOO VINDALOO
Russed potatoes cooked in a tangy hot and sour sauce
ALOO MUTTER
Potatoes and peas curry cooked with mild spices and herbs
SAAG AUR MAKKE DI ROTI
Curried mustard greens served with corn flatbread
VEG KORMA
Fresh vegetables cooked in creamy sauce
METHI MALAI MUTTER
Creamy gravy of fenugreek and peas in aromatic spices
MUTTER PANEER
Green Peas and paneer in tomato and onion based sauce
PANEER MAKAHANI
Paneer cooked in a onion and tomato gravy
PANEER BHURJI
Grated paneer cooked in onion and tomato sauce
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Grilled paneer cooked in tomato sauce with Green pepper, red pepper and onion
SHAHI PANEER
Paneer tossed in a creamy gravy
MALAI KOFTA
Vegetables and cheese balls simmered in creamy sauce
CHOLE BHATURA
Deep fried soft bread served with curred chickepeas
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Cubes tandoor chicken in tomato sauce with exotic spices
CHICKEN MAKHANI (Butter Chicken)
Succulent chicken cubes in creamy onion and tomato sauce
BHUNA CHICKEN
Dry chicken sauted with onions on grill
METHI CHICKEN
Chicken simmered in moderate spices along with fenugreek leaves
CHIKEN VINDALOO
Chicken cubes cooked in a tangy hot and source sauce
SMOKED CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Tandoor chicken cooked and later smoked with charcoal and clarified butter
LAMB VINDALOO
Lamb pieces cooked in a tangy hot and source sauce
LAMB KORMA
Lamb cubes cooked in a creamy sauce with vegetables
ACHARI LAMB
Lamb with chili, tomatoes, onions and capsicum
SALMON CURRY
Salmon cooked in tomato sauce and chef's special spices
DESSERTS
GULAB JAMUN
Fried cheeseballs dipped in a cardamon flavoured syrup
RAS MALAI
Cottage cheese dumplings dipped in a mil kand rosewater sauce
MATKA KULFI
Cream based indian dessert served in earthen pot
ICE CREAM
An assortment of icecream flavours
FALOODA KULFI
Ice cream with alyers chia seeds, straberry jelly rice noodles
GAJAR HALWA
Carrot pudding topped with an assortement of nuts
CHOCOLATE SPRING ROLLS
Spring rolls filled with chocolate, wiht cashew nuts, deep fried, served with cold vanilla dip
DATE WONTONS WITH ICE CREAM
date mixture, powdered sugar, vanilla icecream
CHAPATI (INDIAN STREET FOOD)
VADA PAO
Deep fried potato dumpling plaed inside a bread bun
PAO BHAJI
Vegetable stew served with soft buns
KATI ROLL
Flatbread rolled and filled with potato, green peppers, spices
PANEER KATI ROLL
Flatbread rolled and filled with paneer, green peppers and spices
TOASTY SAMOSA SANDWICH
Toastead buttered bread lined with green chutney with Samosa
KALE CHAAT
Crispy kale topped off with yogurt, onion and tomatoes
SAMOSA CHAAT
Smashes samosa topped with chickeas, yogurt, chutney, onion, tomatoes
ALOO TIKKI CHAAT
Potato patties topped with chickpeas, yogurt, chutney, onions
KATORI CHAAT
Crispy deep fried bowl topped with chickpeas, yogurt, chutney, onions
PAPDI CHAAT
Crushed lentil flats topped with chickpeas, yogurt, chutney, onions
BHEL PURI
Rice lentil puffs mixed with cucumber, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, chutneys
SEV PURI
Round wafers topped with potatoes, chickpeas, onions,tomatoes, chutneys
PANI PURI
Hollow puffed lentil balls filled with sprouts, potatoes, mint water
DAHI PURI
Hollow puffed lentil balls filled with yogurt, potatoes, chutney
DAHI VADA
Soft lentil fritters drenched in yogurt, topped with chutneys
SOUTH INDIAN DELICACIES
IDLI
Indian steamed rice cakes with thick lentil soup
MEDU VADA
Crispy and fluffy Indian lentil fritters served with thick lentel soup
PLAIN DOSA
Crep made with rice and lentil batter
MASALA DOSA
Crepe filled with spiced potatoes
MYSORE MASALA DOSA
Crepe filled with spiced potatoes and Chef's special spices
CHEESE DOSA
Crepe filled with grated Cheese
UTTAPAM
Rice and lentil pancake topped with vegggies
INDO-CHINESE SOUP
INDO-CHINESE STARTERS
VEG SPRING ROLLS
Cabbage, carrot, bell peppers
VEG MOMOS
Vegetarian Momos
CRISPY CHILI POTATOES
Potato strips, scallions
CRISPY CHILI BABY CORN
baby corn, onion, green chili
CHINESE BHEL
Crispy noodles, onion, cucumber, tomato
PANEER TACOS
Crumbled paneer, carrot, cabbage, mexican and goat cheese
PANEER 65
Cubed paneer, curry leaf, bell peppers, onion, dry red chili
CHILI MUSTARD PANEER
crispy marinated paneer, bell peppers, onion, mustered chili
LAT MAI PANEER
marinated paneer, chili paste, onion
PAN FRIED CHILI PANEER
paneer, bell peppers, onion
CHICKEN MOMOS
Chicken momos
CHICKEN TACOS
White chicken, carrot, cabbage, mexican & goat cheese
CHICKEN 65
Chicken, curry leaf, bell peppers, onion
PAN FRIED CHILI FISH
Tilapia fillet, bell peppers, onion
BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP
Shrimp, garlic, butter, onion
INDO-CHINESE ENTREES
VEGETABLE COINS
cabbage, carrots, fried coins
CAULIFLOWER MANCHURIAN
battered cauliflower, cilantro,onion, green chili
PANER
Cottage cheese cooked in choice of sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic
SPICY MANGO CHICKEN
White chicken, mango bell peppers, onion
CRISPY CHICKEN CHILI HONEY
white chicken, chili, vinegar, honey
GARLIC PEPPER CHICKEN
diced chicken, ground black pepper, bell peppers
CHICKEN
Chicken cooked which choice of sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic
SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN
White chicken, mixed vegetables, pineapple, strawberry
MONGOLIAN CHICKEN
White chicken, onion, crispy rice noodles
CHILI CHICKEN
Chicken, green chili, bell peppers, onion
LAMB
Lamb cooked with choice of sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic
FISH
Tilapia fish cooked in choice of Sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic
SHRIMP
Shrimp cooked in choice of Sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic
VEG THAI YELLOW CURRY
CHICKEN THAI YELLOW CURRY
INDO-CHINESE NOODLES
STREET SIDE CHOW MEIN
thin eggless noodel shredded vegetables, green chili sauce
LO MEIN
Eggless thick noodle shreedded vegetables
HAKKA NOODLES
Thin eggless noodle shredded vegetables, napa celery
SINGAPORE RICE NOODLES
Rice noodle, shredded vegetables, dry red chili, curry oil
CHILI GARLIC NOODLES
Thin eggless noodle shredded vegetables, napa celery
INDO-CHINESE RICE
STEAMED WHITE RICE
Side of steamed white rice
BURNET GARLIC CHILI FRIED RICE
Golden fried garlic crushed dry red chili
PANEER 65 FRIED RICE
Spicy paneer curry leaf, indian spices dry red chili
CHICKEN 65 FRIED RICE
Spicy chicken, curry leaf, indian spices, dry red chili
FRIED RICE
Carrot, bell peppers, cabbage
SPICY THAI BASIL FRIED RICE
Bell peppers, thai basil
SZECHWAN FRIED RICE
Bell peppers, cabbage, carrot
KIDS MENU
BAR
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One Grapefruit
Ketel One
Three Olives
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Belvedere DBL
Chopin DBL
Ciroc DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Ketel One Grapefruit DBL
Ketel One DBL
Three Olives DBL
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Gordons DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Well Rum DBL
Admiral Nelson DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Silver
Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Patron Café DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Jameson
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Glenlivet 1824
Macallan
Oban
Well Scotch DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL
Dewars DLB
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Royal Apple DBL
Jameson DBL
Glenfiddich DBL
Glenlivet DBL
Glenlivet 1824 DBL
Macallan DBL
Oban DBL
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Southern Comfort
Jack Daniels DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Kahlua
Licor 43
Kahlua DBL
Licor 43 DBL
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Tamarind Bourbon Sour
The Cinnamon Club
Long Island Iced Tea
Beechhe Lychee
Man from Kashmir
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Cranberry Cosmo
Masala Mojito
Summer Chilly
Mango Masti
Old Fashioned
Guava Guru
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Moscow Mule
Beer
Wine
10 Span Pinot Noir
Rickshaw Pinot Nior
Banshee Pinot Nior
Etude Pinot Noir
Gravel Bar Red
Red Blend
Decoy Pinot Nior
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Decoy Cab
Rickshaw Cab
19 Crime Red Wine
10 Span Pinot Noir BTL
Rickshaw Pinot Nior BTL
Banshee Pinot Nior BTL
Etude Pinot Noir BTL
Gravel Bar Red BTL
Red Blend BTL
Decoy Pinot Nior BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
Decoy Cab BTL
Rickshaw Cab BTL
19 Crime Red Wine BTL
Fu Saki BTL
Trim Chard
Ricksaw Chard
Doors Chard
Clean Slate Riesling
Gravel Bar Riesling
Decoy Chard
10 Span Chard
Trim Chard BTL
Ricksaw Chard BTL
Doors Chard BTL
Clean Slate Riesling BTL
Gravel Bar Riesling BTL
Decoy Chard BTL
10 Span Chard BTL
Zonin Sparkling Prosecco
Cupcake Prosecco
Zonin Sparkling Prosecco BTL
Cupcake Prosecco BTL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
5106 Great Northern Shop Plaza S, North Olmsted, OH 44070