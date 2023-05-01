Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saffron Patch Indian Chinese

5106 Great Northern Shop Plaza S

North Olmsted, OH 44070

FOOD

APPETIZERS

SAMOSA

$5.00

Fried Pastry with a savoury filling of potatoes and peas

PAKORA

$6.00

Tempura fried vegetable fritters

STUFFED PANNEER PAKORA

$7.00

Tempura fried paneer (Indian cottage Cheese)

CHEESE KACHORI

$7.00

Indian puff pastry stuffed with assorted cheese

CHUTNEY BOMBS

$8.00

Potato balls stuffed with spiced coconut and herb

VEG SAMPLER PLATTER

$14.00

Assortment of vegetarian appetizers

KEEMA SAMOSA

$8.00

Deep fried pastry with a savoury filling of minced lamb

FISH AMRITSARI

$8.00

Fried fish battered with spices and chickpea flour

KOLIWADA SHRIMP

$8.00

Shrimp nuggets with the chef's special tangy spices

NON VEG SAMPLER PLATTER

$17.00

Assortment of non-vegetarian appetizers

SOUPS

BIRBALI SHORBA

$6.00

Tomato, orange segments and roosted cumin

MULLIGATAWANY SOUP

$6.00

Pea, lentil and pepper spice

RASAM

$6.00

Tomato, cumin and cilantro

TANDOORI CLAY OVAN

VEG KEBAB

$12.00

Marinated and minced veggies

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$12.00

Marinated and grilled veggies on skewers

PANEER TIKKA

$14.00

Marinated and grilled cottage chesse cubes

TANDOORI CHICKEN (HALF)

$15.00

Marinated and grilled half chicken

TANDOORI CHICKEN (FULL)

$22.00

Marinated and grilled full chicken

CHICKEN TIKKA

$15.00

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken over sizzling onions

CHICKEN KEBAB

$15.00

Marinated and skewered chicken charbroiled over open flame

TANDOORI MAHI MAHI FISH

$17.00

Marinated and grilled mahi mahi fish

SALMON TIKKA

$17.00

Marinated and grilled fresh salmon chunks over sizzling onions

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$17.00

Marinated and grilled shrimp

SEEKH KEBAB

$18.00

Marinated and skewered ground meat charbroiled over open flame

BIRYANI

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$13.00

Blend of vegetables and basmati rice, fried onions, cilantro

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$15.00

Marinated chicken layered with basmati rice, fried onions, cilantro

HYDERABADI CHICKEN BIRYANI

$17.00

Marinated chicken layered with basmati rice in sealed earthen pot

GOAT BIRYANI

$18.00

Marinated goat layered with basmati rice, freid onions, cilantro

LAMB BIRYANI

$18.00

Marinated lamb layered with basmati rice, fried onions, cilatro

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$18.00

Marinated shrimp layered with basmati rice, freid onions, cilatro

PLATED MEALS

BAIGAN BHARTA

$15.00

Smoked eggplant mashed and sauteed with veggies

VEGETABLE JALFREZI

$15.00

Veggies in a dry curry tomato sauce

PALAK PANEER

$16.00

Paneer cubes in a smooth spinach sauce

KADHAI PANEER

$16.00

Paneer and bell peppers in a fragrant spicy sauce

SAAG CHICKEN

$17.00

Chicken sauteed with spinach and green herbs

BALTI CHICKEN

$17.00

Chicken curry with a tomato based sauce

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$17.00

Chicken cooked in a pasted of red chillies, coconut and poppy seeds

KADHAI CHICKEN

$17.00

Chicken & bell peppers in fragrant spicy sauce

GOAT ROGAN JOSH

$18.00

Goat braised in gravy flavored with aromatic spices

SAAG GOAT

$18.00

Goat sauteed with spinach and green hearbs

BAKED GINGER SALMON

$20.00

Salmon filet encrusted with crystallized ginger and sesame

SOUTH INDIAN SHRIMP CURRY

$20.00

Fresh shrimp cooked in aromatic coconut curry sauce

CURRIED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP

$20.00

Fresh shrimp and scallops cooked in aromatic coconut curry sauce

BREADS

TANDOORI ROTI

$3.00

Whole wheat bread cooked in in tandoor oven

ROOMALI ROTI

$3.00

Indian flat grilled paper-thin bread

MAKKI DI ROTI

$3.00

Indian bread made with cornflour

BHATURA

$4.00

Deep fried soft bread

NAAN

$4.00

Indian soft flatbread

STUFFED KULCHA

$5.00

Indian leavened bread stuffed with potatoes, onion or paneer

PARATHA

$5.00

Layered whole wheat flatbread searved plain or topped with mint

ALOO PARATHA

$5.00

Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with potato

FULKA ROTI

$5.00

Fluffy whole wheate flatbread

SIDES

ROASTED PAPPADUM

$2.00

Roasted thin Indian wafer made up of lentils and spices

FRIED MASALA PAPPADUM

$3.00

Indian wafer layered with onion, chili, tomato, cilantro

RAITA

$4.00

A Side dish of lightly spiced yoghurt with cucumber

SAFFRON RICE

$5.00

Basmati rice cookded with Saffron and clarified butter

VEG PULAO

$7.00

Basmati rice cooked with veggies and clarified butter

SHARING

DAL MAKAHNI

$12.00

Seasoned slow cooked black lentils

PEELI DAAL

$12.00

Yellow lentils stew tempered with garlic, cumin and spices

BHINDI MASALA

$13.00

Sauteed Okra with onion, tomatoes, ginger and spices

JEERA ALOO

$13.00

Potatoes sauteed with cumin seeds

ALOO GOBI

$13.00

Cauliflower and potatoes sauted in tomato and ginger garlic sauce

ALOO VINDALOO

$13.00

Russed potatoes cooked in a tangy hot and sour sauce

ALOO MUTTER

$14.00

Potatoes and peas curry cooked with mild spices and herbs

SAAG AUR MAKKE DI ROTI

$14.00

Curried mustard greens served with corn flatbread

VEG KORMA

$14.00

Fresh vegetables cooked in creamy sauce

METHI MALAI MUTTER

$15.00

Creamy gravy of fenugreek and peas in aromatic spices

MUTTER PANEER

$16.00

Green Peas and paneer in tomato and onion based sauce

PANEER MAKAHANI

$16.00

Paneer cooked in a onion and tomato gravy

PANEER BHURJI

$16.00

Grated paneer cooked in onion and tomato sauce

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$16.00

Grilled paneer cooked in tomato sauce with Green pepper, red pepper and onion

SHAHI PANEER

$16.00

Paneer tossed in a creamy gravy

MALAI KOFTA

$16.00

Vegetables and cheese balls simmered in creamy sauce

CHOLE BHATURA

$16.00

Deep fried soft bread served with curred chickepeas

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$17.00

Cubes tandoor chicken in tomato sauce with exotic spices

CHICKEN MAKHANI (Butter Chicken)

$17.00

Succulent chicken cubes in creamy onion and tomato sauce

BHUNA CHICKEN

$17.00

Dry chicken sauted with onions on grill

METHI CHICKEN

$17.00

Chicken simmered in moderate spices along with fenugreek leaves

CHIKEN VINDALOO

$17.00

Chicken cubes cooked in a tangy hot and source sauce

SMOKED CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

Tandoor chicken cooked and later smoked with charcoal and clarified butter

LAMB VINDALOO

$18.00

Lamb pieces cooked in a tangy hot and source sauce

LAMB KORMA

$18.00

Lamb cubes cooked in a creamy sauce with vegetables

ACHARI LAMB

$18.00

Lamb with chili, tomatoes, onions and capsicum

SALMON CURRY

$20.00

Salmon cooked in tomato sauce and chef's special spices

DESSERTS

GULAB JAMUN

$6.00

Fried cheeseballs dipped in a cardamon flavoured syrup

RAS MALAI

$6.00

Cottage cheese dumplings dipped in a mil kand rosewater sauce

MATKA KULFI

$5.00

Cream based indian dessert served in earthen pot

ICE CREAM

$6.00

An assortment of icecream flavours

FALOODA KULFI

$6.00

Ice cream with alyers chia seeds, straberry jelly rice noodles

GAJAR HALWA

$6.00

Carrot pudding topped with an assortement of nuts

CHOCOLATE SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

Spring rolls filled with chocolate, wiht cashew nuts, deep fried, served with cold vanilla dip

DATE WONTONS WITH ICE CREAM

$8.00

date mixture, powdered sugar, vanilla icecream

CHAPATI (INDIAN STREET FOOD)

VADA PAO

$7.00

Deep fried potato dumpling plaed inside a bread bun

PAO BHAJI

$8.00

Vegetable stew served with soft buns

KATI ROLL

$8.00

Flatbread rolled and filled with potato, green peppers, spices

PANEER KATI ROLL

$8.00

Flatbread rolled and filled with paneer, green peppers and spices

TOASTY SAMOSA SANDWICH

$8.00

Toastead buttered bread lined with green chutney with Samosa

KALE CHAAT

$7.00

Crispy kale topped off with yogurt, onion and tomatoes

SAMOSA CHAAT

$8.00

Smashes samosa topped with chickeas, yogurt, chutney, onion, tomatoes

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

$8.00

Potato patties topped with chickpeas, yogurt, chutney, onions

KATORI CHAAT

$8.00

Crispy deep fried bowl topped with chickpeas, yogurt, chutney, onions

PAPDI CHAAT

$7.00

Crushed lentil flats topped with chickpeas, yogurt, chutney, onions

BHEL PURI

$7.00

Rice lentil puffs mixed with cucumber, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, chutneys

SEV PURI

$7.00

Round wafers topped with potatoes, chickpeas, onions,tomatoes, chutneys

PANI PURI

$7.00

Hollow puffed lentil balls filled with sprouts, potatoes, mint water

DAHI PURI

$7.00

Hollow puffed lentil balls filled with yogurt, potatoes, chutney

DAHI VADA

$7.00

Soft lentil fritters drenched in yogurt, topped with chutneys

SOUTH INDIAN DELICACIES

IDLI

$7.00

Indian steamed rice cakes with thick lentil soup

MEDU VADA

$7.00

Crispy and fluffy Indian lentil fritters served with thick lentel soup

PLAIN DOSA

$10.00

Crep made with rice and lentil batter

MASALA DOSA

$11.00

Crepe filled with spiced potatoes

MYSORE MASALA DOSA

$11.00

Crepe filled with spiced potatoes and Chef's special spices

CHEESE DOSA

$11.00

Crepe filled with grated Cheese

UTTAPAM

$11.00

Rice and lentil pancake topped with vegggies

INDO-CHINESE SOUP

VEG SWEET CORN

$5.00+

Gluten free corn soup

VEG HOT AND SOUR

$5.00+

Hot and Sour soup

VEG MANCHOW

$5.00+

Manchow Soup

CHICKEN SWEET CORN

$6.00+

Gluten free sweet corn soup

CHICKEN HOT & SOUR

$6.00+

Chicken hot and sour soup

CHICKEN MANCHOW

$6.00+

Chicken manchow soup

INDO-CHINESE STARTERS

VEG SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

Cabbage, carrot, bell peppers

VEG MOMOS

$8.00

Vegetarian Momos

CRISPY CHILI POTATOES

$12.00

Potato strips, scallions

CRISPY CHILI BABY CORN

$12.00

baby corn, onion, green chili

CHINESE BHEL

$12.00

Crispy noodles, onion, cucumber, tomato

PANEER TACOS

$13.00

Crumbled paneer, carrot, cabbage, mexican and goat cheese

PANEER 65

$13.00

Cubed paneer, curry leaf, bell peppers, onion, dry red chili

CHILI MUSTARD PANEER

$13.00

crispy marinated paneer, bell peppers, onion, mustered chili

LAT MAI PANEER

$13.00

marinated paneer, chili paste, onion

PAN FRIED CHILI PANEER

$13.00

paneer, bell peppers, onion

CHICKEN MOMOS

$8.00

Chicken momos

CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00

White chicken, carrot, cabbage, mexican & goat cheese

CHICKEN 65

$13.00

Chicken, curry leaf, bell peppers, onion

PAN FRIED CHILI FISH

$14.00

Tilapia fillet, bell peppers, onion

BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP

$14.00

Shrimp, garlic, butter, onion

INDO-CHINESE ENTREES

VEGETABLE COINS

$15.00

cabbage, carrots, fried coins

CAULIFLOWER MANCHURIAN

$15.00

battered cauliflower, cilantro,onion, green chili

PANER

$16.00

Cottage cheese cooked in choice of sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic

SPICY MANGO CHICKEN

$18.00

White chicken, mango bell peppers, onion

CRISPY CHICKEN CHILI HONEY

$18.00

white chicken, chili, vinegar, honey

GARLIC PEPPER CHICKEN

$16.00

diced chicken, ground black pepper, bell peppers

CHICKEN

$16.00

Chicken cooked which choice of sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$17.00

White chicken, mixed vegetables, pineapple, strawberry

MONGOLIAN CHICKEN

$17.00

White chicken, onion, crispy rice noodles

CHILI CHICKEN

$16.00

Chicken, green chili, bell peppers, onion

LAMB

$20.00

Lamb cooked with choice of sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic

FISH

$18.00

Tilapia fish cooked in choice of Sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic

SHRIMP

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in choice of Sauce Szechwan, manchurian, hotgarlic

VEG THAI YELLOW CURRY

$14.00

CHICKEN THAI YELLOW CURRY

$17.00

INDO-CHINESE NOODLES

STREET SIDE CHOW MEIN

$15.00

thin eggless noodel shredded vegetables, green chili sauce

LO MEIN

$15.00

Eggless thick noodle shreedded vegetables

HAKKA NOODLES

$15.00

Thin eggless noodle shredded vegetables, napa celery

SINGAPORE RICE NOODLES

$15.00

Rice noodle, shredded vegetables, dry red chili, curry oil

CHILI GARLIC NOODLES

$15.00

Thin eggless noodle shredded vegetables, napa celery

INDO-CHINESE RICE

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$3.00

Side of steamed white rice

BURNET GARLIC CHILI FRIED RICE

$14.00

Golden fried garlic crushed dry red chili

PANEER 65 FRIED RICE

$15.00

Spicy paneer curry leaf, indian spices dry red chili

CHICKEN 65 FRIED RICE

$15.00

Spicy chicken, curry leaf, indian spices, dry red chili

FRIED RICE

$14.00

Carrot, bell peppers, cabbage

SPICY THAI BASIL FRIED RICE

$14.00

Bell peppers, thai basil

SZECHWAN FRIED RICE

$14.00

Bell peppers, cabbage, carrot

KIDS MENU

VEG HAKKA NOODLES

$7.00

Thin noodles with or without veggies

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.00

Tender chicken nuggets (6 pcs )

VEG FRIED RICE

$7.00

Mild spiced veg fried rice

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Frech fries lightly salted

HAPPY MEAL

$7.00

4 peces chicken nuggets and fries

BAR

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Three Olives

$6.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut DBL

$12.00

Belvedere DBL

$20.00

Chopin DBL

$20.00

Ciroc DBL

$15.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$15.00

Ketel One Grapefruit DBL

$15.00

Ketel One DBL

$15.00

Three Olives DBL

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gordons

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

$12.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$12.00

Gordons DBL

$10.00

Hendricks DBL

$15.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Admiral Nelson DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Café

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$18.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$18.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$18.00

Patron Café DBL

$18.00

Patron Silver DBL

$18.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Glenlivet 1824

$10.00

Macallan

$14.00

Oban

$15.00

Well Scotch DBL

$12.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$15.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

$20.00

Dewars DLB

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$15.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal Apple DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Glenfiddich DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet 1824 DBL

$15.00

Macallan DBL

$20.00

Oban DBL

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$15.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$15.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$12.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Kahlua DBL

$10.00

Licor 43 DBL

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Tamarind Bourbon Sour

$15.00

The Cinnamon Club

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Beechhe Lychee

$15.00

Man from Kashmir

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Cranberry Cosmo

$15.00

Masala Mojito

$15.00

Summer Chilly

$15.00

Mango Masti

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Guava Guru

$15.00

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Fat Head Bumble Berry

$6.00

Fat Head Hunter's Head

$6.00

Thirsty Dog Labradog Lager

$6.00

Thirsty Dog IPA

$6.00

Budwiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Crispin Apple Hard Cider

$4.00

Flying Horse

$9.00

King Fisher

$5.00

Taj Mahal

$9.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

10 Span Pinot Noir

$7.00

Rickshaw Pinot Nior

$10.00

Banshee Pinot Nior

$14.00

Etude Pinot Noir

$18.00

Gravel Bar Red

$12.00

Red Blend

$9.00

Decoy Pinot Nior

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00

Decoy Cab

$10.00

Rickshaw Cab

$10.00

19 Crime Red Wine

$9.00

10 Span Pinot Noir BTL

$21.00

Rickshaw Pinot Nior BTL

$30.00

Banshee Pinot Nior BTL

$40.00

Etude Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Gravel Bar Red BTL

$36.00

Red Blend BTL

$27.00

Decoy Pinot Nior BTL

$35.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Decoy Cab BTL

$35.00

Rickshaw Cab BTL

$35.00

19 Crime Red Wine BTL

$30.00

Fu Saki BTL

$40.00

Trim Chard

$9.00

Ricksaw Chard

$10.00

Doors Chard

$12.00

Clean Slate Riesling

$7.00

Gravel Bar Riesling

$10.00

Decoy Chard

$12.00

10 Span Chard

$9.00

Trim Chard BTL

$30.00

Ricksaw Chard BTL

$30.00

Doors Chard BTL

$36.00

Clean Slate Riesling BTL

$21.00

Gravel Bar Riesling BTL

$30.00

Decoy Chard BTL

$35.00

10 Span Chard BTL

$28.00

Zonin Sparkling Prosecco

$9.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$9.00

Zonin Sparkling Prosecco BTL

$27.00

Cupcake Prosecco BTL

$30.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Salted Lassi

$4.00

Masala Soda

$4.00

Masala Thumbsup

$4.00

Thumbsup

$4.00

Masala Tea

$3.00

Cold Coffee + Ice cream

$6.00

Mango Shake

$7.00

