Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saffy's 4845 Fountain ave

review star

No reviews yet

4845 Fountain ave

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Olives

$9.00

Ful

$15.00

Tahini

$14.00

Gem Salad

$18.00

Fattoush

$18.00

Shishitos

$16.00

Carrots

$18.00

Falafel

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Lobster

$36.00Out of stock

Mussels

$26.00

Onion & Endive Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Tuna Escabeche

$24.00

The Mix

$14.00

hummus, fava ful, tahini, confit herbs, fermented fresno, challah

Large Plates

Tagine

$48.00

Dish Kebab

$65.00

Shawarma Sandwich

$26.00

Shawarma Plate

$36.00

Skewers

Skewer Plate

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Orange Blossom Creme Caramel

$12.00

Salted Date Soft Serve

$10.00

Vanilla Soft Serve

$10.00

Salted Date & Vanilla Swirl

$10.00

Vanilla Soft Serve / Sherry Float

$10.00

Add-Ons

Challah

$5.00

Laffa Kebab

Laffa

$5.00

Saffy's Chile Oil

Amba

Coconut Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Turmeric Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Crudite

$6.00

Green Zhoug

$3.00

Red Ajika

$3.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$3.00

House Cocktails

Paloma Spritz

$15.00

Collins

$15.00

Cherry Limeade

$16.00

Sour

$16.00

Milk Punch

$16.00

Vesper

$18.00

Boulevardier

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Cocktails

APEROL Spritz

$14.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bartender's Choice

$16.00

Bee's Knees

$15.00

Bijou

$16.00

Boulevardier - Classic

$16.00

Brooklyn

$16.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Eastside

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Fancy Free

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Gold Rush

$15.00

Gordon's Cup

$15.00

Green Point

$16.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Last Word

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Naked & Famous

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

New York Sour

$15.00

Old Fashioned - Bourbon

$16.00

Old Fashioned - Rye

$16.00

Paloma - Classic

$15.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Vesper - Classic

$16.00

Vieux Carre

$16.00

Beer

Lil Skyduster Draft

$7.00

Big Skyduster Draft

$10.00

Hitachino Anbai Ale

$16.00

Vodka

Nat Kidder Vodka

$13.00

Woody Creek Vodka

$14.00

Axberg Vodka

$18.00

Gin

Bordiga Occitan Gin

$14.00

Fred Jerbis Gin 43

$22.00

Jin Jiji

$13.00

Old Raj Gin

$19.00Out of stock

Starkeeper Gin

$14.00

Rum

Capovilla Rhum Liberation

$26.00

Clarin Vaval

$16.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$14.00

Neisson Organic Rhum

$22.00

Pere Labat 6yr Rhum

$18.00

Pere Labat 8yr Rhum

$29.00

Saison Pale Rum

$13.00

San Zanj Haitian Rum

$13.00

Tequila

Arette Reposado

$19.00

Cascahuin Tahona Blanco

$22.00

Fuenteseca 15yr Extra Anejo

$150.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$13.00

Santanera Anejo Blend

$33.00

Siembra Valles Ancestral

$32.00

Siembra Valles Blanco

$19.00

Mezcal & Agave

5 Sentidos Coyote

$26.00

5 Sentidos Jabali-Tobala

$32.00

Domingo Papalote

$22.00

Don Mateo El Legado

$35.00

Macurichos Conejo

$30.00

Real Minero 5 Maguey

$50.00

San Bartolo Espadin

$14.00

American Whiskey

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Fortuna Bourbon

$22.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$17.00

Metamodernity Bourbon

$22.00

Noah's Mill

$22.00

Old Overholt Bonded Rye

$13.00

Russell's Reserve Rye

$24.00

Weller Special Reserve

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$13.00

Willett Rye

$26.00

World Whiskey

Akashi Single Malt

$32.00

Fukano 10yr

$30.00

Fukano 12yr

$40.00

Glenallachie 12yr

$20.00

Glenallachie Single Cask 2009

$35.00

Green Spot

$22.00

ImpEx Collection 17yr

$63.00

Isle of Skye

$13.00

Kilchoman 100% Islay

$26.00

Longrow 14yr

$56.00

Mars Iwai Tradition

$19.00

Mars Komagatake 2021

$40.00

Springbank 15yr

$40.00

Brandy

Braida Grappa

$30.00

Camut 12yr Calvados

$28.00

Camut 6yr Calvados

$24.00

Camut Reserve d'Adrien

$85.00

Capovilla Grappa Bassano

$18.00

Capurro Pisco

$14.00

Cyril Zangs 00 Cider Eau de Vie

$20.00

Dudognon Heritage

$54.00

Dudognon Selection

$16.00

Massaya Arak

$13.00

Ravignan 1985 Armagnac

$45.00

Verduno Pelaverga Grappa

$20.00

Amaro & Liqueur

Aperol

$12.00

Bernard Barathier

$14.00

Bordiga Dilei

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$16.00

Daytrip Strawberry Amaro

$14.00

Fred Jerbis 16 Amaro

$13.00

Fred Jerbis 25 Fernet

$13.00

Heirloom Pineapple Amaro

$12.00

Il Mallo Nocino

$13.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$12.00

Nardini Amaro

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$16.00Out of stock

Roulot l'Abricot

$35.00

Roulot le Citron

$35.00

Sherry Float

$5.00

Varnelli dell'Erborista

$16.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$13.00

Sparkling BTG

Gassac, 1/2 glass

$8.00

Gassac

$16.00

Corkage

$40.00

Mag Corkage

$80.00

Sparkling BTL

Carboniste

$72.00

La Mesma

$75.00

Bérêche et Fills

$165.00

Gassac

$64.00

White BTG

Spagnoli, 1/2 glass

$8.50

Spagnoli

$17.00

Zafeirakis

$15.00

Zafeirakis 1/2 glass

$7.50

Gorrondona, 1/2 glass

$10.00

Gorrondona

$20.00

Danjou Banessy

$19.00

Danjou Banessy 1/2 glass

$9.50

White BTL

Domaine Zafeirakis

$60.00

Spagnoli

$68.00

Cume Do Avia

$75.00

Clos Nicrosi

$100.00

Vinyes Tortuga

$85.00

Niepoort

$85.00

Val de Caire

$65.00

Danjou Banessy

$76.00

Le Roc des Anges

$150.00

Domaine Sigalas

$145.00

Clos Uroulot

$75.00

Gorrondona

$80.00

Kontozisis

$75.00

Lo-Fi

$75.00

Sergio Drago

$80.00

Skin Contact & Rosé BTG

Supernova, 1/2 glass

$9.50

Supernova

$19.00

Ampeleia, 1/2 glass

$9.00

Ampeleia

$18.00

Perez Arrotos, 1/2 glass

$7.50

Perez Arrotos

$15.00

Ros des Agnes L'effet de Papillion 1/2

$8.00

Ros des Agnes L'effet de Papillion

$16.00

chateau cremade

$23.00

chateau cremade 1/2 glass

$11.50

Skin Contact & Rosé BTL

Ecstatic Truth

$80.00

Troupis

$60.00

Jolie-Laide

$95.00

Ampeleia

$144.00

Domaine De Kalathas

$120.00

Mas De Cadenet

$64.00

Domaine Le Roc Des Anges

$64.00

La Clarine Farm

$65.00

Perez Arrotos

$60.00

Silvio Messana

$75.00

Trail Marker

$55.00

ciavola nera

$85.00

Gaudioso

$75.00

chateau cremade

$92.00

Supernova

$76.00

Red BTG

Maestracci, 1/2 glass

$9.00

Maestracci

$18.00

Broc Amore Blendo, 1/2 glass

$9.50

Broc Amore Blendo

$18.00

Contrade Taurasi

$16.00

Contrade Taurasi, 1/2 glass

$8.00

Anza Rioja

$20.00

Anza Rioja 1/2 Glass

$9.00

Pelletier

$19.00

Pelletier 1/2 glass

$9.50

Red BTL

Vigne Rada

$75.00

Le Temps Des Cerises

$80.00

Domaine Glinavos

$65.00

Cume Do Avia

$75.00

Charvin

$75.00

Maestracci

$72.00

Bastide Blanche

$80.00

Anza Rioja

$80.00

Hatzidakis

$150.00

Salvo Foti

$175.00

ad beckham

$125.00

manenti cerasuolo di vittoria

$100.00

la vizcaina de vinos

$125.00

Pelletier

$76.00

Salvatore Marino

$72.00

Contrade Taurasi

$64.00

Coffee

Regular Drip Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Drip Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Hot Tea

Earl Grey Latte

$7.00

Chai Latte

$7.00

California Persian Tea

$5.00

Gold Thread Tea

$6.00

Green Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Spearmint Sage Tea

$5.00

Fresh Mint Tea

$5.00

From the Bar

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Lemon-Lime Soda

$6.00

Saffron Lemonade

$6.00

Zero Proof Cherry Limeade

$10.00

N/A Beverage

$9.00

Iced Tea Refill

Fever Tree Soda Water

$5.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$35.00

Medium T-Shirt

$35.00

Large T-Shirt

$35.00

XL T-Shirt

$35.00

Tip

$0.01

Cookbooks

Bestia Cookbook

$35.00

Bavel Cookbook

$40.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A multi-regional Middle Eastern restaurant in East Hollywood, from Chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis of Bestia and Bavel.

Location

4845 Fountain ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace - 5179 Hollywood Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5179 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Obet & Del's Coffee
orange star5.0 • 88
5233 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
orange star4.5 • 2,879
5112 Hollywood Blvd #107 Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Friends & Family
orange star4.1 • 212
5150 Hollywood Bl Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Found Oyster
orange star4.9 • 515
4880 Fountain Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
Inclusion Coffee - 5220 Hollywood Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5220 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston