Restaurant info

Sip. Eat. Chill. Safi is a cozy candlelit sit-down wine bar and lounge by Jose and Ann Salazar. We take our inspiration from Morocco and more broadly the Mediterranean. Beyond wine, we offer a thoughtfully curated list of cocktails, beers, non-alcoholic beverages and Moroccan small plates. Whether your mood has you craving a light bite, or a table full of shared plates at dinner, Safi's menu can fit any occasion. Our vibe is laid back, approachable and above all friendly!