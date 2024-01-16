This restaurant does not have any images
Safi Wine Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sip. Eat. Chill. Safi is a cozy candlelit sit-down wine bar and lounge by Jose and Ann Salazar. We take our inspiration from Morocco and more broadly the Mediterranean. Beyond wine, we offer a thoughtfully curated list of cocktails, beers, non-alcoholic beverages and Moroccan small plates. Whether your mood has you craving a light bite, or a table full of shared plates at dinner, Safi's menu can fit any occasion. Our vibe is laid back, approachable and above all friendly!
1401 Republic St, Cincinnati, OH 45202