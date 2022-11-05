Restaurant header imageView gallery

Safra

review star

No reviews yet

9543 Wicker Avenue

Saint John, IN 46373

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margarita
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Safra Angles

Thanksgiving Take & Bake PICK UP ON 11/23/2022

Corn Bread Dressing (Take & Bake) PICK UP ON 11/23/2022

$10.00

** This is a TAKE & BAKE item for your holiday party ** Corn bread, vegan sausage, celery, onion, green pepper, cream of mushroom soup, sage, salt, pepper. (GF & Vegan)

Green Bean Casserole (Take & Bake) PICK UP ON 11/23/2022

$10.00

** This is a TAKE & BAKE item for your holiday party ** Green Beans, vegan sour cream, vegan cream of mushroom, GF fried onions. (GF & Vegan) Serves 2-3

Spinach Artichoke Dip (Take & Bake) PICK UP ON 11/23/2022

$10.00

** This is a TAKE & BAKE item for your holiday party ** Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Vegan Cream Cheese, Vegan Mayo, Vegan Parmesan. (GF & Vegan) Serves 2-3

Mac & Cheese (Take & Bake) PICK UP ON 11/23/2022

$10.00

** This is a TAKE & BAKE item for your holiday party ** Pasta, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cream, Flour, Seasonings. (GF & Vegan) Serves 2-3

Apple Cobbler (Take & Bake) PICK UP ON 11/23/2022

$10.00

** This is a TAKE & BAKE item for your holiday party ** Apple Cobbler in 6" Pie Tin (GF & Vegan) Serves 2

Peach Cobbler (Take & Bake) PICK UP ON 11/23/2022

$10.00

** This is a TAKE & BAKE item for your holiday party ** Peach Cobbler in 6" pie tin. (GF & Vegan) Serves 2

Starters

Little Dipper

$13.00

Build-your-own dipping platter. Choose 2 dipper and 3 sauces. Mix and Match to your heart's content.

Loaded French Fries

$8.00

French fries topped with cheddar, bacon, and ranch drizzle.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Smokey Gouda Mac & Cheese breaded and fried to crispy perfection.

Safra Angles

$9.00

A "secret" staff only favorite. Cheese quesadilla filled with bruschetta mix and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke dip served with tortilla chips.

Soup and Salad

Caesar’s Salad

$8.00

Romaine topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing

Safra House Salad

$8.00

Romaine Blend topped with tomato, cucumber, cheddar, bacon bits, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Entrees

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$13.00

1/2lb Beyond burger on brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Safra Burger

$15.00

1/2 burger on brioche Bun

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$12.00

House made Macaroni and Cheese with fresh jalapeños.

Daily Specials

BBQ Tri-Tip Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.00

Served with Garlic Bread

Fried Zucchini App

$6.00

Fried Chicken Tender App

$8.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, Red onion

Build your own pizza

$9.00

Marinara base, mozzarella cheese

Deluxe Grilled Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, and Jack Cheeses over Marinara. Topped with Bacon and Tomato.

Margarita

$14.00

Marinara base, mozzarella, tomato, and basil

Safra Pie

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip Based with mozzarella, Parmesan, and bruschetta

Spicy Hawaiian

$13.00

Mango Jalapeno Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pineapple

Baby Bites

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheddar cheese quesadilla and side

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Pizza on pita bread

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cake

$8.00

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake with Vegan Chocolate Chips baked inside. Served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream. (Oatmilk Ice Cream available for $1.00)

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

House made with fresh apples and Gluten-Free & Vegan ingredients. Served warm with Vanilla ice cream. (Oatmilk ice cream available for $1.00)

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake with everything but the flour gives this decadent dessert an almost fudge-like texture. Served with seasonal berry compote and whipped cream. Contains Eggs & Milk

Vegan Cheesecake

$10.00

Vegan Cheesecake served with Vegan Whipped Cream. Berry compote available seasonally upon request. Contains Gluten

Sides

Side of Bread

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side order of French Fries.

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Bubbly Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Energy Drink

$5.00

No refills

Ginger Beer

$5.00

No refills

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

No refills

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi ZERO

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Voss Water BOTTLE

$5.00Out of stock

Mocktails

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

No refills

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.00

No Refills

Dirty Soda

$5.00

No refills Guests choose 1 soft drink Flavor shots $1 additional

Cranberry Apple Spritzer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice, seltzer, apple real syrup No refills

N/A Mimosa

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Offering traditional and allergen free shareable plates and handhelds.

Location

9543 Wicker Avenue, Saint John, IN 46373

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Recharge Coffee Company - St. John
orange starNo Reviews
14817 101st Ave Dyer, IN 46311
View restaurantnext
Langel's Pizza - Schererville
orange starNo Reviews
342 East Highway Route 30 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Burgerhaus - Schererville
orange star4.0 • 266
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Naan & Kabab - 1686 us 41 unit B
orange starNo Reviews
1686 us 41 unit B Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Round the Clock - Schererville
orange starNo Reviews
909 W. Lincoln Hwy. Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Tandoor Cuisine of India
orange starNo Reviews
1535 US Highway 41 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Saint John
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston