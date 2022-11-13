Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sáfu Sushi DTR

10 Washington Street

Toms River, NJ 08753

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Firecracker

Soups/Noodles

Miso Soup

$3.00

Seaweed, Tofu & Scallion

Seafood Soup

$10.00

Crab, Shrimp, Scallop & Fishcake

Tom Yum Soup

$16.00

Yaki-Soba

$16.00

stir-fried thin noodles and vegetables in a savory, sweet and tangy brown sauce

Udon Stir Fry

$18.00

Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Pork Roll Fried Rice

$17.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Steak Fried Rice

$20.00

Hot Appetizers

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed Soybean Pods With Sea Salt

Angry Edamame

$9.00

Steamed Soybean Pods Tossed In A Spicy Garlic Chili Sauce

Shumai

$8.00

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

Gyoza

$9.00

Steamed Or Fried Pork Dumplings

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00

Steamed Or Fried Vegetable Dumplings

Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Crispy Wontons Filled With Crab And Cream Cheese *House Special*

Ika Maruyai

$9.00Out of stock

Bbq Japanese Squid

Agedashi Tofu

$13.00

Crispy Battered Tofu, Shaved Bonito And Tempura Sauce

Harumaki

$9.00

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

Pork Belly Bao

$10.00

Slow Cooked Pork Belly, Cucumber, Scallion & Hoisin Sauce In (2) Steamed Buns

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy battered Rock Shrimp Served With Chef's Special Spicy Sauce

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Lightly Tempura Battered Blue Point Oysters With Spicy Rock Sauce

Chicken Katsu

$13.00

Salads

Ginger Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato & Carrot

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Topped With Sesame Seeds

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Ginger Salad Topped With Thinly Sliced Fresh Avocado

Spicy Kani Salad

$9.00

Crabstick Shredded And Mixed With Spicy Mayo, Tobiko, Tempura Flake & Sesame Seeds

Crispy Salmon Skin Salad

$8.00

Over Mixed Greens With Sweet Soy

Ika Salad

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Marinated Squid

Peppered Tuna or Salmon Salad

$15.00

Flash Seared Sashimi Over Mixed Greens With Yuzu Dressing

Spicy Tako Salad

$15.00

Octopus Sashimi, Cucumber,Radish, Cilantro With Spicy Yuzu Dressing

Tuna Avocado Salad

$15.00

Sashimi Style Over Mixed Greens With Yuzu Dressing

DTR Salad

$15.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi, Avocado, Romaine, Tobiko With Spicy Yuzu Dressing

Sushi/Sashimi

1 piece Sushi/ 2 piece Sashimi

Crabstick/Kani

$4.00

Salmon/Sake

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Tuna/Maguro

$5.00

Peppered Tuna

$5.00

White Tuna/Shiro Maguro

$5.00

Yellowtail/Hamachi

$5.00

Red Snapper/Tai

$5.00

Striped Bass/Suzuki

$5.00

BBQ Eel/Unagi

$5.00

Steamed Shrimp/Ebi

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp/Ama Ebi

$8.00

Mackarel/Saba

$5.00

Squid/Ika

$4.00

Surf Clam/Akagai

$6.00

Octopus/Taka

$4.00

Scallop/Hotate

$7.00

Egg/Tomago

$3.00

Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko

$4.00

Wasabi Tobiko

$5.00

Yuzu Tobiko

$5.00

Squid Ink Tobiko

$5.00

Siracha Tobiko

$5.00

Salmon Roe/Ikura

$6.00

Toro

$9.00Out of stock

Uni

$9.00Out of stock

Uni w/ quail egg

$10.00

Maki Rolls

Tempura soft shelled crab, cucumber and eel sauce

Sp Jumbo Lump Crab & Avo

$10.00

Toro Scallion Handroll

$12.00Out of stock

Toro Scallion Maki

$11.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Steamed Shrimp & Cucumber Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$8.00

crabstick, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

Spicy California Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Eel & Avocado Roll

$9.00

Crabstick Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Peppered Tuna & Avocado Roll

$9.00

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

salmon, cream cheese and scallion

Boston Roll

$8.00

steamed shrimp, lettuce, cucumber and Japanese mayo

Alaskan Roll

$8.00

Salmon, avocado and cucumber

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Tempura soft shelled crab, lettuce, cucumber and avocado topped with tobiko

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.00

Spicy Lobster Salad Roll

$9.00

Vegetarian Maki Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

AAC Roll

$6.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$7.00

with eel sauce

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

pickled daikon

Mango Avocado Roll

$5.00

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Squid Games

$15.00

Crispy Rice

$13.00

Crispy Rice Cakes Topped With Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo And Sweet Soy

Rainbow Crispy Rice

$15.00

Crispy Rice Cakes Topped With Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon And Spicy Yellowtail With Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo And Sweet Soy

Wagyu Crispy Rice

$18.00

crispy rice cakes topped thinly sliced seared Wagyu steak, scallion and black summer truffles

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Thinly Sliced Peppered Tuna With Scallion, Tobiko & Sesame Seeds In Ponzu Sauce

Hamachi Jalapeno

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Yellowtail Topped With Pickled Jalapeno, Siracha And Tobiko In Yuzu Sauce

Tako Su

$14.00

Octopus Sashimi, Cucumber, Radish And Sesame Seed In Ponzu Sauce

Treasure Island

$16.00

Diced Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Red Snapper And Fluke Mixed With Spicy Mayo And Tobiko Over Avocado In Yuzu Sauce

Sushi Tower

$18.00

Sushi Rice Topped With Salmon Sashimi, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Tempura Flake, Tobiko & Sesame Seeds

Truffle Scallop App

$17.00

Scallop sashimi over mixed greens, drizzled with white truffle oil and flash seared

Sushi Sandwich

$17.00

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, crabstick and avocado sandwiched between sushi rice and soy nori topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion and tobiko.

Tuna Trio Sushi Special

$18.00

Spicy tuna Nachos

$17.00

Specialty Rolls

Iron Chef Roll

$18.00

Maui Roll

$16.00

Half Baked Roll

$17.00

Closeout

$16.00

Salmon, red snapper and mango topped with spicy crab salad, spicy mayo and tempura flakes

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Crispy coconut tempura battered shrimp, avocado and jalapeno topped with shredded crab, toasted coconut flakes, eel and mango sauces

Dom Julio

$19.00

Crunchy spicy yellowtail topped with seared scallop, white truffle oil, squid ink tobiko and scallion

Double Dragon

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with BBQ eel, avocado, squid ink tobiko and eel sauce

Electric

$18.00

BBQ eel, cucumber and mango topped with crunchy spicy lobster and siracha tobiko

Firecracker

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with spicy crab salad, siracha tobiko, wasabi and sweet soy sauce

Hang 10

$15.00

Shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura flakes

Mars

$17.00

Steamed shrimp and avocado topped with white tuna, mango and tobiko

Morning Barrel

$15.00

Crabstick, avocado and cream cheese topped with salmon, scallion, tobiko and everything bagel seasoning

Night Rider

$18.00

Crunchy spicy tuna and avocado topped with seared peppered tuna, spicy mayo and siracha

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Crabstick, avocado and cucumber topped with chefs choice sashimi

Red Tide

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, mango and avocado topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura flakes

Sea Dragon

$18.00

BBQ eel and cucumber topped with avocado and sweet soy

Sunflower

$17.00

tuna, salmon and tempura flakes topped with spicy scallop, tobiko and scallion

Sunset

$16.00

Crunchy spicy salmon and avocado topped with crunchy spicy tuna and spicy mayo

Sweetheart

$15.00

Crunchy spicy lobster topped with tuna and tobiko

Tiger

$18.00

Tuna, salmon and avocado topped with yellowtail, wrapped in white tiger soy paper

Truffle Surf n Turf

$20.00

Spicy tuna and avocado topped with flash seared Filet, jalapeno, siracha and grated black summer truffles

Tsunami

$18.00

Salmon, tuna and yellowtail topped with avocado, yuzu tobiko and sesame seeds

Vacation Mode

$16.00

Salmon and avocado topped with fresh mango, wasabi tobiko, eel and mango sauce

Volcano

$15.00

Crispy tempura white fish, cream cheese, avocado, tobiko, scallion and chef's volcano sauce

Narutos

Spicy Kani Naruto

$15.00

Salmon Naruto

$15.00

Tuna Naruto

$16.00

Yellowtail Naruto

$16.00

Rainbow Naruto

$18.00

Wagyu Naruto

$20.00

Poke Bowls

fresh sashimi diced over warm seasoned sushi rice with oshinko, edamame, pickled carrot, cucumber, avocado, tobiko and sesame seeds; served with spicy mayo and poke sauce

Spicy Kani Poke

$16.00

Salmon Poke

$16.00

Spicy Salmon Poke

$17.00

Spicy Tuna Poke

$17.00

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Yellowtail Poke

$18.00

Rainbow Poke

$18.00

Donburis

Sashimi over plain steamed rice

Sakedon

$23.00

Salmon

Tekkadon

$25.00

Tuna

Unadon

$25.00

Bbq Eel

Chirashidon

$26.00

Assortment Of Chef'S Choice

Sides/Extras

Side of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Brown Rice

$3.00

Extra Pickled Ginger Side

$1.00

Extra Wasabi Side

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

Side Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Siracha

$1.00

Sushi Entrees

Chef's choice. No substitutions.

Sushi Dinner

$23.00

7Pc Chefs Choice & California Roll

Sushi Deluxe

$27.00

9Pc Chefs Choice & Tuna Roll

Sashimi Dinner

$28.00

18 Piece Chefs Choice

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

21 Piece Chefs Choice

Rainbow Sushi

$30.00

3 Pc Tuna Sushi, 3 Pc Salmon Sushi & 3Pc Yellowtail Sushi

Rainbow Sashimi

$38.00

6 Pc Tuna, 6 Pc Salmon & 6Pc Yellowtail

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$38.00

- 6 Pc Sushi, 12 Pc Sashimi & Tuna Roll

Maki Combo

$21.00

1 California Roll, 1 Tuna Roll & 1 Salmon Roll

Spicy Maki Combo

$22.00

1 Spicy Tuna Roll, 1 Spicy Salmon Roll & 1 Spicy Crab Roll

Spicy Handroll Combo

$25.00

1 Spicy Tuna Handroll, 1 Spicy Salmon Handroll & 1 Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Desserts

Mochi (1pc)

$3.00

Mochi (3pc)

$8.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Matcha Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Tartares

fresh sashimi and avocado diced and topped with tobiko & sesame seeds with yuzu sauce

Spicy Kani Tartare

$15.00

Salmon Tartare

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Yellowtail Tartare

$16.00

Peppered Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Rainbow Tartare

$18.00

Salmon, Tuna & Yellowtail

Tempuras

tempura battered and lightly fried; served with tempura dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

Chicken Tempura

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Calamari Tempura

$14.00

Coconut Macadamia Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi, Raw Bar & Hot Asian Fare serving Tom's River and local area year round.

Website

Location

10 Washington Street, Toms River, NJ 08753

Directions

