Sag Pizza

377 Reviews

$$

103 Main St

Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Order Again

Popular Items

SAN MARZANO
NYC PEPPERONI
CAVALO NERO

ANTIPASTI

BURRATA

BURRATA

$18.00

BLISTERED CHERRY TOMATOES, PESTO

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$19.00

ZUCCHINI, CALABRIAN CHILI AIOLI

MEATBALL POMODORO

MEATBALL POMODORO

$21.00

VEAL-MORTADELLA

MEDITERRANEAN OCTOPUS

MEDITERRANEAN OCTOPUS

$24.00

NDUJA, FINGERLING POTATO, CELERY, CURED OLIVE

INSALATE

ARUGULA & AVOCADO

ARUGULA & AVOCADO

$17.00

LEMON, OLIVE OIL, PARMESAN, KALE

CHOPPED ARTHUR AVE

CHOPPED ARTHUR AVE

$18.00

GEM LETTUCE, ONION, SALAMI, OLIVE, FILONE, PROVOLONE, PEPPERONCINI

CAVALO NERO

CAVALO NERO

$16.00

TUSCAN KALE, RADICCHIO, PINE NUT, PANGRITATA, LEMON THYME VIN

ADD WOOD FIRE ORGANIC CHICKEN

ADD WOOD FIRE ORGANIC CHICKEN

$17.00

BUTTER, BASIL, OREGANO, MARJORAM, THYME, ROSEMARY, SAGE, LAVENDER.

12" PIZZA

SAN MARZANO

SAN MARZANO

$17.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATO, MOZZ, BASIL

SOPPRESSATA PICANTE

SOPPRESSATA PICANTE

$19.00

TOMATO, CACIOCAVALLO, PECORINO, OREGANO

MUSHROOM & TARTUFFO

MUSHROOM & TARTUFFO

$23.00

TRUFFLE PASTE, FONTINA, TALEGGIO, SAGE, GARLIC , ONIONS

NYC PEPPERONI

NYC PEPPERONI

$18.00

TOMATO, MOZZ, SICILIAN OREGANO

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$19.00

PANCETTA, TALEGGIO, STRACCHINO, ROBIOLA, CARAMELIZED ONIONS.

FORMAGGI & PROSCIUTTO

FORMAGGI & PROSCIUTTO

$22.00

FONTINA, MOZZ, TALEGGIO, GORGONZOLA, CARAWAY SEED, ARUGULA

POMODORO

POMODORO

$18.00

CHERRY TOMATOES, MOZZ, PECORINO, BASIL

FARMERS

FARMERS

$21.00

TOMATO, SAUSAGE, SHROOMS,SHISHITO, FARM EGGS, MECOXCHEESE

VONGOLE

VONGOLE

$22.00

CLAMS, GARLIC-SCALLION BUTTER, GUANCIALE, ONIONS, OREGANO, LEMON

VEGAN CAPRESE

VEGAN CAPRESE

$20.00

CHERRY TOMATOES, VEGAN MOZZ (CONTAINS NUTS), BASIL

NEAPOLITAN

NEAPOLITAN

$18.00

TOMATO, CACIOCAVALLO, CAPERS, OLIVE, ANCHOVIES

CONCA D'ORO

CONCA D'ORO

$21.00

SAUSAGE, PEPPER, ONION, MUSHROOM

18" PIZZA

18" *** PEPPERONI

18" *** PEPPERONI

$25.00Out of stock

TOMATO, CACIOCAVALLO, PECORINO, OREGANO

18" ****SAN MARZANO

18" ****SAN MARZANO

$24.00Out of stock

TOMATO, MOZZ, BASIL

18"****CONCA D'ORO

18"****CONCA D'ORO

$27.00Out of stock

SAUSAGE, PEPPER, ONION, MUSHROOM

FRESH PASTA

PIPE RIGATE BOLOGNESE

PIPE RIGATE BOLOGNESE

$23.00

VEAL SHOULDER BOLOGNESE, PARMESAN

ORECCHIETTE WITH SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE

ORECCHIETTE WITH SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE

$25.00

PARMESAN, BLACK PEPPER-LEMON BREADCRUMBS, CALABRIAN CHILI

SPAGHETTI VONGOLE

SPAGHETTI VONGOLE

$27.00

CLAMS, FlLONE, CALABRIAN CHILI

BAMBINI

8" TOMATO & CHEESE PIZZA

8" TOMATO & CHEESE PIZZA

$19.00

SAN MARZANO, TOMATO, MOZZ, CACIOCAVALLO

MACARONI N' CACIO

MACARONI N' CACIO

$19.00

CACIOCAVALLO, PARM, CREAM, BUTTER

SPAGHETTI N' MEATBALL

SPAGHETTI N' MEATBALL

$19.00

POMODORO SAUCE

SOFT SERVE/DESSERT

VANILLA / CARAMEL POPCORN

VANILLA / CARAMEL POPCORN

$8.00

SOFT SERVE

VANILLA / FROZEN BERRIES

VANILLA / FROZEN BERRIES

$8.00

SOFT SERVE

VANILLA / AFFOGATO

VANILLA / AFFOGATO

$8.00

SOFT SERVE

CHOCOLATE / HAZELNUT CRUMBS

CHOCOLATE / HAZELNUT CRUMBS

$8.00

SOFT SERVE

AMARENA CHERRIES

AMARENA CHERRIES

$8.00

SOFT SERVE

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$13.00

ESPRESSO, FRANGELICO, KAHLUA, LADY FINGERS, MASCARPONE, CHOCOLATE

DOUGH TO GO

DOUGH

DOUGH

$6.00

MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA AT HOME

DOUGH KIT

DOUGH KIT

$19.00

DOUGH, SAN MARZANO SAUCE, CHEESE, ONE TOPPING

GLUTEN FREE DOUGH

GLUTEN FREE DOUGH

$10.00

CRUST DIPPERS

PESTO AIOLI

PESTO AIOLI

$3.00

BASIL, PECORINO, OLIVE OIL, MAYO

TRUFFLE AIOLI

TRUFFLE AIOLI

$3.00

BLACK TRUFFLE, WHITE TRUFFLE OIL, MAYO

HOT HONEY

HOT HONEY

$3.00

CALABRIAN CHILI, HONEY

RANCH

RANCH

$3.00

BUTTERMILK, SOUR CREAM, LEMON, MAYO

MARINARA

MARINARA

$3.00

POMODORO SAUCE

Beverages

LIMONATA

LIMONATA

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINIO ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINKS

ARANCIATA

ARANCIATA

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINIO ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINKS

CHINOTTO

CHINOTTO

$4.00Out of stock

SAN PELLEGRINIO ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINKS

SANBITTER

SANBITTER

$4.00

ITALIAN RED BITTER

LG PANNA

LG PANNA

$8.50

SPARKLING NATURAL MINERAL WATER

LG PELLIGRINO

LG PELLIGRINO

$8.50

NATURAL SPRING WATER

POLAND SPRING

POLAND SPRING

$3.00

WATER

MONTAUK HALF & HALF

MONTAUK HALF & HALF

$4.00

BLACK TEA & LEMONADE

SPRITE CAN

SPRITE CAN

$4.00

SODA

COKE CAN

COKE CAN

$4.00

SODA

DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

$4.00

SODA

ROOT BEER CAN

ROOT BEER CAN

$4.00Out of stock

SODA

SM PELLIGINO

SM PELLIGINO

$3.00

NATURAL SPRING WATER

MERCH

T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$25.00
HAT

HAT

$20.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Directions

Sag Pizza image

