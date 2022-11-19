Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Sagamore Inn Restaurant

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1131 Route 6A

Sagamore, MA 02561

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesans
Chicken Fingers
Broiled Haddock

Appetizers

App Chicken Tenders

$13.99

App Kettle Chips

$11.99

App. Onion Ring

$13.99

Appetizer Special

$10.99Out of stock

Cherry Stones

$3.00Out of stock

Clams Casino

$15.99

Combo for 2

$17.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Sliders

$10.99Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$16.99Out of stock

Fisherman Trio

$17.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Fried Provolone

$12.99

Fried Shrimp Indiv.

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Oysters

$13.99Out of stock

Inn Combo

$17.99

Raw Bar

$17.99Out of stock

Sassy Shrimp

$18.99

Scotch Eggs

$12.95Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.50

Sliders

$10.99Out of stock

Spring Rolls

$11.50Out of stock

Steamers

$23.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

Stuffed Quahog

$8.99

Wings

$11.99Out of stock

Broiled Seafood

Broiled Haddock

$25.99

Broiled Platter

$26.99

Broiled Scallops

$28.99

Desserts

BROWNIE

$4.50

BROWNIE ALA MODE

$9.99

CANOLI

$5.50

Creme Brule

$7.99

LEMON CAKE

$8.99

St Patty's Desserts

$9.99

TIRAMISU

$8.99

TOASTED ALMOND TIRAMISU

$8.99

Fried Seafood

Beer Fish

$25.99Out of stock

Clam Strips

$25.99

Coconut Shrimp

$29.99

Fried Clams

$33.99

Fried Fish

$24.99

Fried Oyster

$28.99

Fried Scallops

$28.99

Fried Shrimp

$28.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$25.99

Seafood Platter

$36.99

Inn Favorites

Chic/Sausage Cacciatore

$28.99

Chick/Veal Cacciatore

$29.99

Chicken Brocolli Alfredo

$28.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$27.99

Chicken Fingers

$26.99

Fish Cakes

$23.99

Lasagna

$22.99

Meat Loaf

$23.99

N.Y. Sirloin

$32.99

Pasta

$16.99

Pasta w Sausage/Meatballl

$21.99

Pasta W/ Sausage

$19.99

Pasta With Meatballs

$19.99

Pot Roast

$23.99

Sausage Cacciatore

$25.99

Sausage/Veal Cacciatore

$29.99

Steak Tips

$25.99

Steak Tips W/ Shrimp

$35.99

Veal Cacciatore

$28.99

Veal Cutlet

$28.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.99

Kids Speghetti

$7.99

Luncheon Entree

Lu Beer Fish

$15.99Out of stock

Lu Broiled Haddock

$14.99

Lu Broiled Scallops

$18.99

Lu Chicken Broccoli Alfrado

$16.99

Lu Chicken Fingers

$16.99

Lu Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Lu Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Lu Fish Cakes

$13.99

Lu Fried Clams

$25.99

Lu Fried Fish

$14.99

Lu Fried Oysters

$18.99

Lu Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99

Lu Fried Scallops

$18.99

Lu Fried Strips

$14.99

Lu Pasta Meatball & Sausage

$17.99

Lu Pasta platter

$13.99

Lu Pasta Platter w/ Meatball

$15.99

Lu Pasta Platter w/ Sausage

$15.99

Lu Pork Parmesan

$14.99

Lu Pot Roast

$13.99

Lu Sausage Parmesan

$14.99

Lu Veal Parmesan

$16.99

Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$26.99

Shrimp Marsala

$28.99

Steak Marsala

$33.99

Veal Marsala

$28.99

Parmesans

Chicken Parmesans

$27.99

Combo Parmesan

$30.99

Eggplant Parmesans

$25.99

Sausage Parmesan

$25.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$27.99

Veal Parmesans

$29.99

Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$27.99

Haddock Picatta

$28.99

Shrimp Picatta

$29.99

Steak Piccata

$44.99Out of stock

Veal Piccata

$30.99

Pizza

**BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.99

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

MARGARITA PIZZA

$16.99

MEAT LOVERS

$19.99

PIZZA SPECIAL

$18.99

SCALLOP & BACON

$21.99

SHORT RIB PIZZA

$18.99

SWEET POTATO FLATBREAD

$15.99

VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.99

WHITE PIZZA

$18.99

Salads

Antipasto

$15.99

Beet Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Cape Cod Salad

$14.99

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Tossed Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$15.99

BLT

$15.99

Broiled Tacos

$14.99

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Fish Sandwich Ruben

$15.99

Fried Tacos

$14.99

House Sandwich

$14.99

Italian Panini

$14.99

Lobster BLT

$34.99

Lobster Reuben

$33.99

Meatball Panini

$14.99

Pesto Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$13.99

Salad & Half Sandwich

$14.99

Salmon Tacos

$19.99

Sausage Sub

$14.99Out of stock

Soup & Half Sandwich

$14.99

Seafood Favorites

Bk Stuffed Seafood

$29.99

Bk Stuffed Shrimp

$28.99

Bk Stuffed Sole

$29.99Out of stock

Chicken Scampi

$26.99Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$28.99

Veal Scampi

$29.99Out of stock

Seafood Rolls

Clam Roll

$24.99

Lobster Roll

$33.99

Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$14.99

Scallop Roll

$17.99

Tuna Roll

$13.99

Sides Of

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Chips

$3.99

Side of FF

$4.99

Side Of Gravey or Sauce

$1.50

Side of Meatballs

$7.99

Side of Onion Rings

$7.99

Side of Pasta

$6.99

Side of Sausage

$5.99

Side of Sweet FF

$7.99

Side of Veg

$3.99

Soups

Bowl Bisque

$10.50

Bowl Clam

$8.00

Bowl Fish

$8.00

Bowl Soup Day

$7.00

Cup Bisque

$7.50

Cup Clam

$7.50

Cup Fish

$6.50

Cup Soup Day

$6.00

Cup Potato Leek Soup

$6.00

Bowl Potato Leak Soup

$7.00

Wine

Gls House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gls House Chardonnay

$8.00

Gls Barone Fini PG

$10.00

Gls Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$11.00

Gls La Crema Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls Moscato

$8.00

Gls Mussel Bay Sauvignon

$10.00

Gls Parducci SB

$11.00

Gls Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Gls Riesling

$8.00

Gls Santa Marina PG

$9.00

Gls Unoaked Chardonnay

$11.00Out of stock

Gls White Sangria

$10.00

Gls White Zinfandel

$8.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

BTL Moscato

$24.00

BTL Barone Fini PG

$28.00

BTL Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$31.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Mussel Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Parducci SB

$31.00

BTL Paul Buisse SauvIgnon

$29.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Riesling

$23.00

BTL Santa Marina PG

$25.00

BTL Unoaked Chardonnay

$30.00Out of stock

BTL White Sangria

$19.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$24.00

GLS 14 Hands Merlot

$9.00

GLS B&G Rose

$11.00

GLS Alexander Brown

$11.00

GLS Borghi Delsa Chianti

$9.00

GLS Chianti Classico

$11.00

GLS Fleurs De Prairie Rose

$13.00

GLS Hess Select Cab

$16.00

GLS House Cabernet

$8.00

GLS House Merlot

$8.00

GLS Irony Wines Cab

$12.00

GLS Jam Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Josh Cellars Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Justin

$14.00

GLS Le Maestrelje “Super Tuscan

$11.00

GLS Malbec

$9.00

GLS Meiomi PN

$12.00

GLS Murphy-Goode Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Primarius PN

$11.00

GLS Red Blend

$10.00

GLS Red Sangria

$10.00

GLS Red Zinfandel

$9.00

Gls Silver Palm

$13.00

GLS Sky Fall Red Blend

$10.00

Gls Special Sangria

$11.99

GLS Port Wine

$9.00

BTL Malbec

$25.00

BTL 4 Hands Merlot

$25.00

BTL Alexander Brown

$31.00

BTL B&G Rose

$31.00

BTL Borghi Chianti

$25.00

BTL Chianti Classico

$31.00

BTL Fijartesian Water, Liter

$5.50

BTL Fleurs De Prairie Rose

$39.00

BTL Hess Select Cab

$40.00

BTL Irony Wines Cab

$37.00

BTL Jam Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Josh Cellars Cab

$31.00

BTL Le Maestrelje “Super Tuscan

$31.00

BTL Meimoi

$37.00

BTL Murphy-Goode Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Primarius PN

$31.00Out of stock

BTL Red Red Portugal

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Red Sangria

$19.00

BTL Red Zinfandel

$25.00

BTL Silver Palm

$40.00

BTL Sky Fall Red Blend

$28.00

Beer

DFT BARNSTABLE BREWING

$9.00

DFT BASS

$7.50Out of stock

DFT BLACK & TAN

$7.50

DFT BLUE MOON

$7.00

DFT BUD LIGHT

$6.50

DFT GUINNESS

$7.50

DFT HARPOON

$7.50Out of stock

DFT JUICE BOMB

$9.00Out of stock

DFT LAGINATAS

$7.50

DFT LONG TRAIL

$9.00Out of stock

DFT MICH ULTRA

$6.50

DFT OTTER CREEK

$9.00Out of stock

DFT PUMPKIN HEAD

$8.50

DFT SAM ADAMS

$7.50

DFT SAM SEASONAL

$7.50

DFT TRAVELER

$9.00Out of stock

DFT WHALES TALE

$7.50

BTL AMSTEL

$5.00

BTL ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.00

BTL BLUE MOON

$6.25

BTL BUD

$5.00

BTL BUD LIME

$6.50

BTL BUD LITE

$5.00

BTL CAPE COD BLONDE

$7.00

BTL Cape Cod IPA

$7.00

BTL CAPE COD RED

$7.00

BTL CAPE COD SUMMER

$7.00

BTL CIDER

$5.00

BTL COORS LITE

$5.00

BTL CORONA

$5.50

BTL CORONA LITE

$5.50

BTL HEINIKEN

$5.75

BTL HEINIKEN LITE

$6.25

BTL MICH ULTRA

$5.00

BTL MIKES HARD LEMONADE

$5.75

BTL MILLER HIGH LIFE

$5.00

BTL MILLER LITE

$5.00

BTL ODOULS

$5.75

BTL PABST BLUE RIBBON

$5.00

BTL PERONI

$6.00

BTL PUMPKIN HEAD

$6.50

BTL RED BRIDGE

$7.00

BTL ROLLING ROCK

$6.50

BTL SHOCK TOP

$6.00

BTL SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$6.00

BTL SMIRNOFF GRAPE

$6.00

BTL SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$6.00

BTL SMITHWICKS

$7.00

BTL SPECKELED HEN

$7.00

BTL ST PAULI GIRL NA

$6.00

BTL STELLA

$6.25

BTL STRONGBOW

$6.00

BTL YUENGLING

$5.00

BTL YUENGLING LITE

$5.00

GiINGER BEER

$6.00

Whit Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

BTL Sam Lager

$6.25

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Calif. Coffee

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Espresso

$3.75

Figi Water

$3.50