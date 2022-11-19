American
Sagamore Inn Restaurant
No reviews yet
1131 Route 6A
Sagamore, MA 02561
Popular Items
Appetizers
App Chicken Tenders
$13.99
App Kettle Chips
$11.99
App. Onion Ring
$13.99
Appetizer Special
$10.99Out of stock
Cherry Stones
$3.00Out of stock
Clams Casino
$15.99
Combo for 2
$17.99Out of stock
Corned Beef Sliders
$10.99Out of stock
Crab Cakes
$16.99Out of stock
Fisherman Trio
$17.99
Fried Calamari
$14.99
Fried Provolone
$12.99
Fried Shrimp Indiv.
$4.50
Garlic Bread
$5.99
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
$7.99
Grilled Oysters
$13.99Out of stock
Inn Combo
$17.99
Raw Bar
$17.99Out of stock
Sassy Shrimp
$18.99
Scotch Eggs
$12.95Out of stock
Shrimp Cocktail
$4.50
Sliders
$10.99Out of stock
Spring Rolls
$11.50Out of stock
Steamers
$23.99
Stuffed Mushrooms
$13.99
Stuffed Quahog
$8.99
Wings
$11.99Out of stock
Desserts
Fried Seafood
Inn Favorites
Chic/Sausage Cacciatore
$28.99
Chick/Veal Cacciatore
$29.99
Chicken Brocolli Alfredo
$28.99
Chicken Cacciatore
$27.99
Chicken Fingers
$26.99
Fish Cakes
$23.99
Lasagna
$22.99
Meat Loaf
$23.99
N.Y. Sirloin
$32.99
Pasta
$16.99
Pasta w Sausage/Meatballl
$21.99
Pasta W/ Sausage
$19.99
Pasta With Meatballs
$19.99
Pot Roast
$23.99
Sausage Cacciatore
$25.99
Sausage/Veal Cacciatore
$29.99
Steak Tips
$25.99
Steak Tips W/ Shrimp
$35.99
Veal Cacciatore
$28.99
Veal Cutlet
$28.99
Kids
Luncheon Entree
Lu Beer Fish
$15.99Out of stock
Lu Broiled Haddock
$14.99
Lu Broiled Scallops
$18.99
Lu Chicken Broccoli Alfrado
$16.99
Lu Chicken Fingers
$16.99
Lu Chicken Parmesan
$14.99
Lu Eggplant Parmesan
$14.99
Lu Fish Cakes
$13.99
Lu Fried Clams
$25.99
Lu Fried Fish
$14.99
Lu Fried Oysters
$18.99
Lu Fried Popcorn Shrimp
$14.99
Lu Fried Scallops
$18.99
Lu Fried Strips
$14.99
Lu Pasta Meatball & Sausage
$17.99
Lu Pasta platter
$13.99
Lu Pasta Platter w/ Meatball
$15.99
Lu Pasta Platter w/ Sausage
$15.99
Lu Pork Parmesan
$14.99
Lu Pot Roast
$13.99
Lu Sausage Parmesan
$14.99
Lu Veal Parmesan
$16.99
Parmesans
Piccata
Pizza
Salads
Sandwiches
Angus Burger
$15.99
BLT
$15.99
Broiled Tacos
$14.99
Fish Sandwich
$14.99
Fish Sandwich Ruben
$15.99
Fried Tacos
$14.99
House Sandwich
$14.99
Italian Panini
$14.99
Lobster BLT
$34.99
Lobster Reuben
$33.99
Meatball Panini
$14.99
Pesto Tomato Mozzarella Panini
$13.99
Salad & Half Sandwich
$14.99
Salmon Tacos
$19.99
Sausage Sub
$14.99Out of stock
Soup & Half Sandwich
$14.99
Seafood Favorites
Seafood Rolls
Sides Of
Soups
Wine
Gls House Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Gls House Chardonnay
$8.00
Gls Barone Fini PG
$10.00
Gls Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay
$11.00
Gls La Crema Chardonnay
$12.00
Gls Moscato
$8.00
Gls Mussel Bay Sauvignon
$10.00
Gls Parducci SB
$11.00
Gls Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
Gls Riesling
$8.00
Gls Santa Marina PG
$9.00
Gls Unoaked Chardonnay
$11.00Out of stock
Gls White Sangria
$10.00
Gls White Zinfandel
$8.00
Prosecco Split
$10.00
BTL Moscato
$24.00
BTL Barone Fini PG
$28.00
BTL Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay
$31.00
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
$34.00
BTL Mussel Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$28.00
BTL Parducci SB
$31.00
BTL Paul Buisse SauvIgnon
$29.00
BTL Prosecco
$30.00
BTL Riesling
$23.00
BTL Santa Marina PG
$25.00
BTL Unoaked Chardonnay
$30.00Out of stock
BTL White Sangria
$19.00
BTL White Zinfandel
$24.00
GLS 14 Hands Merlot
$9.00
GLS B&G Rose
$11.00
GLS Alexander Brown
$11.00
GLS Borghi Delsa Chianti
$9.00
GLS Chianti Classico
$11.00
GLS Fleurs De Prairie Rose
$13.00
GLS Hess Select Cab
$16.00
GLS House Cabernet
$8.00
GLS House Merlot
$8.00
GLS Irony Wines Cab
$12.00
GLS Jam Cabernet
$14.00
GLS Josh Cellars Cabernet
$11.00
GLS Justin
$14.00
GLS Le Maestrelje “Super Tuscan
$11.00
GLS Malbec
$9.00
GLS Meiomi PN
$12.00
GLS Murphy-Goode Pinot Noir
$9.00
GLS Primarius PN
$11.00
GLS Red Blend
$10.00
GLS Red Sangria
$10.00
GLS Red Zinfandel
$9.00
Gls Silver Palm
$13.00
GLS Sky Fall Red Blend
$10.00
Gls Special Sangria
$11.99
GLS Port Wine
$9.00
BTL Malbec
$25.00
BTL 4 Hands Merlot
$25.00
BTL Alexander Brown
$31.00
BTL B&G Rose
$31.00
BTL Borghi Chianti
$25.00
BTL Chianti Classico
$31.00
BTL Fijartesian Water, Liter
$5.50
BTL Fleurs De Prairie Rose
$39.00
BTL Hess Select Cab
$40.00
BTL Irony Wines Cab
$37.00
BTL Jam Cabernet
$40.00
BTL Josh Cellars Cab
$31.00
BTL Le Maestrelje “Super Tuscan
$31.00
BTL Meimoi
$37.00
BTL Murphy-Goode Pinot Noir
$25.00
BTL Primarius PN
$31.00Out of stock
BTL Red Red Portugal
$24.00Out of stock
BTL Red Sangria
$19.00
BTL Red Zinfandel
$25.00
BTL Silver Palm
$40.00
BTL Sky Fall Red Blend
$28.00
Beer
DFT BARNSTABLE BREWING
$9.00
DFT BASS
$7.50Out of stock
DFT BLACK & TAN
$7.50
DFT BLUE MOON
$7.00
DFT BUD LIGHT
$6.50
DFT GUINNESS
$7.50
DFT HARPOON
$7.50Out of stock
DFT JUICE BOMB
$9.00Out of stock
DFT LAGINATAS
$7.50
DFT LONG TRAIL
$9.00Out of stock
DFT MICH ULTRA
$6.50
DFT OTTER CREEK
$9.00Out of stock
DFT PUMPKIN HEAD
$8.50
DFT SAM ADAMS
$7.50
DFT SAM SEASONAL
$7.50
DFT TRAVELER
$9.00Out of stock
DFT WHALES TALE
$7.50
BTL AMSTEL
$5.00
BTL ANGRY ORCHARD
$5.00
BTL BLUE MOON
$6.25
BTL BUD
$5.00
BTL BUD LIME
$6.50
BTL BUD LITE
$5.00
BTL CAPE COD BLONDE
$7.00
BTL Cape Cod IPA
$7.00
BTL CAPE COD RED
$7.00
BTL CAPE COD SUMMER
$7.00
BTL CIDER
$5.00
BTL COORS LITE
$5.00
BTL CORONA
$5.50
BTL CORONA LITE
$5.50
BTL HEINIKEN
$5.75
BTL HEINIKEN LITE
$6.25
BTL MICH ULTRA
$5.00
BTL MIKES HARD LEMONADE
$5.75
BTL MILLER HIGH LIFE
$5.00
BTL MILLER LITE
$5.00
BTL ODOULS
$5.75
BTL PABST BLUE RIBBON
$5.00
BTL PERONI
$6.00
BTL PUMPKIN HEAD
$6.50
BTL RED BRIDGE
$7.00
BTL ROLLING ROCK
$6.50
BTL SHOCK TOP
$6.00
BTL SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY
$6.00
BTL SMIRNOFF GRAPE
$6.00
BTL SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY
$6.00
BTL SMITHWICKS
$7.00
BTL SPECKELED HEN
$7.00
BTL ST PAULI GIRL NA
$6.00
BTL STELLA
$6.25
BTL STRONGBOW
$6.00
BTL YUENGLING
$5.00
BTL YUENGLING LITE
$5.00
GiINGER BEER
$6.00
Whit Claw Black Cherry
$6.00
White Claw Grapefruit
$6.00
White Claw Lime
$6.00
White Claw Raspberry
$6.00
BTL Sam Lager
$6.25