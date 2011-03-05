Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sage and Cinder

365 Reviews

$$

613 5th Street

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Brunch

Bowl soup of the day

$8.00Out of stock

Sourdough French Toast

$18.00Out of stock

Cajun Tofu Scramble

$15.00

Cheesy Grits breakfast bowl

$16.00

Harvest Bennie

$18.00

Pumpkin buckwheat waffle

$15.00Out of stock

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.00

Mac and cheese

$18.00

Harissa Mac and cheese

$19.00

Forager Salad

$17.00

Scone

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese plate

$15.00Out of stock

Brunch Sides

Country Potato

$3.00

side hollandaise

$2.00

Small biscuit with butter and jam

$6.00

Side gravy

$6.00

Silverware

Side of Grits

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Ice cream with cherries

$8.00

Scone

$5.00

Dinner

Soup of the day

$8.00

Hand Pies

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Bruschetta

$16.00

Crab Cake Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Italian Meatballs

$17.00

Baked Mac and cheese

$18.00

Harissa Mac & Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Beet Terrine

$18.00

Charcuterie board

$35.00

Date Skewer for Charcuterie

$9.00

Chessy Polenta cake

$24.00

Curry Etoufee

$20.00

Ravioli

$24.00

Cheese plate

$15.00

Dessert

Ice cream with cherries

$8.00

Birthday ice cream

Torta Caprese

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac Chz

$7.00

Kids meatball and potato

$7.00

Sides

Side Crostini

$2.50

Extra Crostini

Side Baguette

$3.00

Gluten Free Baguette

$4.00

Side bread

$3.00

1 x biscotti

$1.00

Silverware

Side Sauce

$0.50
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

613 5th Street, Mukilteo, WA 98275

