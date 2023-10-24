MARKET FOOD

SALADS

Market Salad
$8.50
Caesar Salad
$8.50
Greek Salad
$8.50

HOT MARKET FOOD

Cuban (+ free chips)
$12.00
Empanadas (2)
$12.00
Empanada single
$7.00
Vegan Sandwich
$8.50
Prosciutto Sandwich
$11.50
Chipotle Cheesy
$9.50

FRUIT

APPLE
$1.50
BANANA
$1.50

BAKERY

Morning Toast
$7.50
Fruit Parfait
$6.00
Homemade Baked Seasonal Bread
$4.00
Cinnamon Roll
$4.00
Cookie of the Day
$3.25
Fudgy Brownies
$3.25

DRINKS

Coffee ( Pisgah Coffee Roaster )

Americano 12
$3.50
Americano 16
$4.50
Latte 12
$6.00
Latte 16
$7.00
Cortadito
$5.00
Espresso Double
$3.50
Espresso Single
$2.00

Specialty Drinks

Matcha12oz
$6.00
Matcha 16oz
$7.00
Iced Mocha (16oz)
$7.50
Iced Matcha (16oz)
$7.00

Smoothies

Reeses Smoothie
$9.00
Power Berry
$9.00
Almond Bliss
$9.00
Yellow Paradise
$9.00

Tea ( Dobra Tea )

Tea 12oz
$3.00
Tea 16oz
$4.00

FROZEN FOOD

Chef Meals

Ropa Vieja (rice shredded beef)
$11.00

Gluten Free

Lasagna ( GROUND BEEF )
$14.00
Vegan Butternut Squash Bisque
$12.00Out of stock
Vegan Lentil Soup
$12.00
Aji Gallina (Chicken and Rice)
$11.00
PICADILLO N RICE ( peppers, onions,olives, tomato)
$11.00
Italian Soup
$12.00

RETAIL

RETAIL ITEMS

POPPY POPCORN SALTED CARAMEL
$9.00
POPPY POPCORN WHITE CHEDDAR
$6.90
POPPY POPCORN PUMPKIN SPICE
$11.70
POPPY POPCORN CINAMON BOURBON PECAN
$11.70
POPPY POPCORN PIMIENTO CHEESE
$6.90
POPPY POPCORN ASHEVILLE MIX
$9.00
POPPY POPCORN PECAN PIE
$11.70
CLIFF BAR CHOCOLATE CHIP
$3.00
CLIFF BAR PEANUT BUTTER
$3.00
RX BAR CHOCOLATE SEA SALT
$4.00
RX BAR PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE
$4.00
KIND BAR DARK CHOCOLATE NUTS & SEA SALT
$3.00
KIND BAR PEANUT BUTTER DARK CHOCOLATE
$3.00
FRENCH BROAD DARK CHOCOLATE SEA SALT
$5.00
FRENCH BROAD DARK CHOCOLATE PERU
$5.00
FRENCH BROAD BROWN BUTTER MILK CHOCOLATE
$5.00
SOY CANDLE "AMBER & SANDALWOOD"
$18.00
SOY CANDLE "SALTED MANDARIN SAGE"
$18.00
WHIPPED SUGAR SCRUB "AMBER & SANDALWOOD"
$18.00
WHIPPED SUGAR SCRUB "SALTED MANDARIN SAGE"
$18.00
HAND AND BODY WASH "AMBER & SANDALWOOD"
$18.00
HAND AND BODY WASH "SALTED MANDARIN SAGE"
$18.00
HAND AND BODY LOTION "AMBER & SANDALWOOD"
$22.00
HAND AND BODY LOTION "SALTED MANDARIN SAGE"
$22.00
PERUVIAN OLIVES BOTIJA
$10.00
INCA KOLA
$3.00
INCA KOLA DIET
$3.00
CHICHA MORADA (PURPLE CORN) DRINK
$3.75
DEVILS FOOT ROOT BEER
$3.50
DEVILS FOOT GINGER BEER
$3.50
DEVILS FOOT CHERRY LIMEADE
$3.50
DEVILS FOOT PEACH LEMONADE
$3.50
DEVILS FOOT RAZZ LEMONADE
$3.50
SHANTI ELIXIRS ORANGE ROSELLE 20MG CBD
$8.50
SHANTI ELIXIRS BLUEBEERY BASIL
$7.00
SHANTI ELIXIRS PINEAPPLE TUMERIC
$7.00
SHANTI ELIXIRS TULSI ROSE
$7.00
GRAND SUISSE EMMENTALER CHEESE 8OZ
$8.00
SPOTTED TROTTER SPANISH SALCHICHON 3OZ
$12.00
KAUKAUNA SHARP CHEDDAR SPREAD WITH ALMONDS 6OZ
$6.00
FINE CHEESE CO. LEMON SEA SALT AND EVOO CRACKERS 4.4OZ
$8.50
CHARCUTERIA DE ESPANA JAMON SERRANO 3OZ
$7.50
SPOTTED TROTTER COPPA 2OZ
$13.00
LUSTY MONK "ORIGINAL SIN" MUSTARD 9OZ
$11.00
SAVANNAH BEE COMPANY RAW HONEYCOMB 5.6OZ
$20.00
LUSTY MONK TEMPTATION HONEY MUSTARD 9OZ
$11.50
TERRA CHIPS ORIGINAL WITH SEA SALT 1OZ
$2.75
SABATINO TARTUFI SEA SALT TRUFFLE
$17.00
SABATINO TARTUFI TRUFFLE OIL 8.4OZ
$32.00
2s COMPANY CRANBERRY AND PUMPKIN SEED CRISPS 5.3OZ
$7.00
2s COMPANY SEEDED FLATBREADS SUNFLOWER SEED 3.5OZ
$6.50
BELLA MARIA MARCONA ALMONDS WITH SEA SALT 4OZ
$9.00
BELLA MARIA CARMELIZED PECANS 4.4OZ
$8.00
JOHN Wm MACY'S CHEESE CRISPS - ASIAGO AND CHEDDAR 4.5OZ
$6.50
DIVINI CRACKED GREEN OLIVES 6.14OZ
$7.00
DIVINI BLOODY MARY OLIVES 6.7OZ
$8.50
SPOTTED TROTTER FINOCCHIONA SALAMI 3OZ
$12.00
THE BAKE SHED LUXURY CARAMEL BROWNIE
$3.00
LA BONNE VIE TRIPLE CREME BRIE 7OZ
$11.50
THE SHORTBREAD SHOP No2 LAVENDER PETITES
$10.50
THREE LITTLE PIGS CORNICHONS 12.4OZ
$8.00
JOSE ANDRES FOOD EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
$18.00
MACCARONERIA GRAGNANO METODO ARTIGIANALE PENNE 500G
$9.50
NEW BRIDGE CHEESE PEPPER JACK 10OZ
$8.00
MACCARONERIA GRAGNANO METODO ARTIGIANALE 500G
$9.50
DIRTY CHIPS SOUR CREAM AND ONION
$2.75
DIRTY CHIPS MESQUITE BBQ
$2.75
DIRTY CHIPS SEA SALT
$2.75
PERRIER 330ML
$3.00
EVIAN 1L BOTTLE
$4.50
FIJI 500ML BOTTLE
$3.00
Coca Cola 120Z CAN
$2.00
Diet Coke 12OZ CAN
$2.00
Sprite 12OZ CAN
$2.00
Coke 355ml Glass Bottle
$3.00
AHA Sparkling Water Lime+Watermelon 16floz
$3.00
AHA Sparkling Water Blueberry+Pomegranate 16floz
$3.00
MONSTER ENERGY D 16OZ NRG 16FLOZ
$3.50
MONSTER ENERGY D 16OZ ZERO ULTRA 16FLOZ
$3.50
MONSTER ENERGY D 16OZ ULTRA PARADISE 16FLOZ
$3.50
SPRITE 355ML GLASS BOTTLE
$3.00
ENHNCD W 20OZ FOCUS KIWISTRAWBERRY
$3.00
ENHNCD W 20OZ POWER-C DRAGONFRUIT
$3.00
SPORTS 20OZ POWERADE FRUITPUNCH
$3.00
SPORTS 20OZ POWERADE MOUNTAIN BERRY
$3.00
FANTA 355FL GLASS BOTTLE
$3.00
DARE PEPPERJACK CHEESE WEDGE
$14.00
DARE BALSAMIC FIG WEDGE
$14.00
DARE ASHEVILLE CHEDDAR WEDGE
$14.00
DARE VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE
$12.00
DARE PIMENTO DIP
$12.00
DARE SPICEY QUESO
$10.00
Wonderful Honey Roasted Pistachios .75oz
$2.00
Wonderful Roasted and Salted Pistachios .75oz
$2.00
Wonderful Chili Roasted Pistachios .75oz
$2.00
Sennyo Senn Stickers
$5.00
You Are What You Eat Poem
$15.00
Dirty Potato Chips Sea Salted 4.75 OZ (big bag)
$6.00
AVA FLATBREAD CRISPS SMOKY GOUDA GARLIC
$7.00
AVA FLATBREAD CRISPS ITALIAN SPICE
$7.00
MITICA CLASSICO TARALLI
$7.00
COCA COLA MINI 8Oz (6PACK ONLY)
$12.00
OH SNAP HOT N SPICY PICKLES
$5.00
DALMATIA FIG ORANGE SPREAD
$10.00
DALMATIA FIG COCOA SPREAD
$10.00
TERRAPIN RIDGE PECAN HONEY MUSTARD
$14.00
BLACKBERRY HILLS GRANOLA PERFECT PECAN
$9.00
SABATINO TARTUFI TRUFFLE CRISPS
$9.00
GRANOLA FACTORY GRAINS N HONEY PECAN
$9.00
PISGAH COFFEE GROUND ( RIDGE LINE )
$12.50
PISGAH COFFEE GROUND ( SQUIRRELY BLEND )
$12.50
PISGAH COFFEE GROUND ( APPLE STRUDEL )
$12.50
PISGAH COFFEE GROUND ( PUMPKIN PERK )
$12.50
Moonlight Makers Kitchen Towel 28"x28" (Gray Coffee)
$15.00
Moonlight Makers Kitchen Towel 28"x28" (White Wine)
$15.00
Moonlight Makers Kitchen Towel 28"x28" (White Sorry, I'm Late)
$15.00
Moonlight Makers Kitchen Towel 28"x28" (Gray Better Latte)
$15.00
Moonlight Makers Kitchen Towel 28"x28" (Gray Asheville)
$15.00
Moonlight Makers Kitchen Towel 28"x28" (White Tomatoes)
$15.00