Sage & Barrel Craft Eatery is a contemporary interpretation of traditional recipes, using fresh and locally sourced products. Offering a casual fine dining atmosphere with an affordable menu that satisfies every taste. We offer 40 plus local craft beers with 12 on tap. Over 30 brands of world-class bourbon, whiskey, and scotch. Our wine list, in addition to offering a wide variety of interesting wines, is highlighted with unique, by-the-glass options. Accompanying our extensive craft beer, wine, and liquor options is our seasonally changing creative, trendy, and fresh cocktail menu as well as traditional favorites.

