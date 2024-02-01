Sage & Barrel Craft Eatery 7215 S Power Rd Suite 107
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sage & Barrel Craft Eatery is a contemporary interpretation of traditional recipes, using fresh and locally sourced products. Offering a casual fine dining atmosphere with an affordable menu that satisfies every taste. We offer 40 plus local craft beers with 12 on tap. Over 30 brands of world-class bourbon, whiskey, and scotch. Our wine list, in addition to offering a wide variety of interesting wines, is highlighted with unique, by-the-glass options. Accompanying our extensive craft beer, wine, and liquor options is our seasonally changing creative, trendy, and fresh cocktail menu as well as traditional favorites.
7215 S Power Rd Suite 107, Queen Creek, AZ 85142