Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Salad

Sage Garden Cafe

999 Reviews

$$

3690 East West Connector

Frankfort, KY 40601

Order Again

Popular Items

Cranberry Chicken Salad
Choose 2
Thai Salmon Salad

Specials

Quiche

$13.00

made from scratch daily - served with garden salad & fruit with mint infused local honey

Big Green Egg Smoked Turkey Breast

$16.00

turkey breast as it should be - flavorful & juicy. smoked low and slow on theBig Green Egg. served with savory bread pudding & mac + cheese

Weekly Flatbread

$13.00

bacon • lettuce • pimento cheese • lazy dog honey

White Chicken Chili

$5.00+

try a new chili each week of november. enjoy a lighter take made with seasoned chicken + cannellini beans

Stuffing

$6.00

a holiday favorite made with house-made sourdough + fresh sage

Smoked Gouda Mac + Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

al-dente noodles with a mild smoky gouda mornay cooked on the Big Green Egg

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$8.50

our house-made bread pudding with a twist

Autumn Spice Latte

$6.00

Evan's Cider Kombucha

$4.50

Sandwiches

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$12.00

sage original chicken salad with sprouts and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread

Helen's Favorite

$12.50

smoked turkey with our signature cranberry spread, cashews, pickled red onion & cucumber, sprouts, and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread

Smokin' Gaminator Club

$13.00

smoked turkey and cherrywood bacon with avocado, tomato, and leaf lettuce on house-made sourdough bread

Cheese Pleaser

$12.00

sage pimento cheese with tomato, sprouts, and leaf lettuce on house-made sourdough bread

Veg Fare

$12.00

a plant-forward vegan or vegetarian creation featuring seasonal veggies

BBT

$12.00

smoked turkey and cherrywood bacon topped with tomato, sprouts, and leaf lettuce with our signature benedictine spread on house-made oatmeal walnut bread

Mary Cat's Monte Cristo

$13.00

ham and mozzarella grilled on house-made sourdough bread dusted with powdered sugar served with cranberry dipping sauce

Sage Reuben

$13.00Out of stock

stacked pastrami, havarti cheese, and sauerkraut smothered with house-made russian dressing on marble rye

Spencer's Panini

$13.00

smoked chicken breast, creamy brie, cranberry spread, and sliced apples on rustic white

Hot Brown Panini

$12.50

smoked turkey, ham, and bacon with tomato on rustic white. served with a side of cheddar mornay

The Yard Bird

$13.00

smoked seasoned chicken breast with white cheddar, tomato, sprouts and leaf lettuce on a toasted brioche bun

Weekly Flatbread

$13.00

$13.00

bacon • lettuce • pimento cheese • lazy dog honey

Classic Sage Burger

$13.00

6oz. ground angus • tomato • leaf lettuce • red onion

Bourbon Smokehouse Burger

$14.00

6oz. ground angus • sautéed mushrooms • bacon • havarti • tomato • leaf lettuce • red onion • bourbon bbq

Mel's Garden Burger

$12.00

black bean, roasted corn, and red pepper burger • avocado • tomato • onion • spinach

Combo

Choose 2

$12.00

Choose a half sandwich and a soup or side

Three Side Special

$11.00

choose three of your favorite sage sides

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.00

field greens • tomato • cucumber • pickled red onion • carrot • sunflower seeds • balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine • house-made croutons • parmesan • caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.50

romain • tomato • cucumber • red onion • bell pepper • kalamata olives • pepperoncini • feta • greek dressing

Thai Salmon Salad

$14.50

field greens • 8oz. grilled wild-caught salmon • capers • pickled red onion • mandarin thai basil vinaigrette • blackened upon request

Brooke's Baby Bleu Salad

$13.00

field greens • candied walnuts • mandarin oranges • crumbled bleu cheese • red onion • balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.00

sage original cranberry chicken salad • field greens • balsamic vinaigrette

Table Tapas

KY Beer Cheese Tray

$9.00

Kentucky bourbon barrel beer ale • aged cheddar • artisan crackers or pita

Hummus Plate

$9.00

classic hummus • pita

Seasonal Quiche

made from scratch daily - served with garden salad & fruit with mint infused local honey

Quiche

$13.00

made from scratch daily - served with garden salad & fruit with mint infused local honey

Soups

Tomato Basil

$4.50+Out of stock

Special Soup

$4.50+

Sides

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Garden Potato Salad

$4.00

seasonal variation of spuds • herbs • veggies

Herbed up Roasted Spuds

$4.00Out of stock

roasted red potatoes • garden fresh herbs • garlic • evoo

Mediterranean Pearl Couscous

$4.00

tricolor couscous • quinoa • cucumber • artichoke • kalamata • tomato • garden fresh herbs • feta • greek dressing

Slaw Fraiche

$4.00

our fresh take on slaw - cabbage • veggies • herbs • white wine vinegar • sunflower seeds • evoo

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

fruits of the season • mint infused local honey

Side Salad

$4.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Garden Veggie Soup

$4.50

Scoops

Hummus

$4.00

Pimento Cheese

$4.50

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.50

Red Velvet Cake

$7.50

Italian Cream Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Scratch Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Hummingbird Cake

$7.50

Tuxedo Cake

$7.50

White Wedding Cake

$7.50

Blueberry Lemon Cake

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Blackout Brownie

$5.00

Chewy Chocolate Brownie (gluten free)

$5.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Peanut Butter Crispy (vegan)

$5.00

Sweet Potato Muffin

$4.50

Cinnamon Buttermilk Scone

$4.50

Ham, Cheddar, & Chive Scone

$4.50

Betty Anne Scone

$4.50

white chocolate with dried apricot & cranberry

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

White Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.50

Lil Sprouts

PB & J Supreme

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Gourmet 2 Go

Benedictine Spread

$8.00

take home our benedictine spread

Pimento Cheese Spread

$9.00

take home our delicious pimento cheese spread

Cranberry Chicken Salad Spread

$9.00

take home our original chicken salad

Mediterranean Couscous

$7.00

a container of our couscous | tricolor couscous • quinoa • cucumber • artichoke • kalamata • tomato • garden fresh herbs • feta • greek dressing

Garden Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

take a container of our garden potato salad home with you.

Hummus

$9.00

a container of fresh fruit | fruits of the season • mint infused local honey

Gallon of Tea

$7.00

Buy any of our specialty teas by the gallon. Make sure to tell us which tea you prefer.

Cranberry Dipping Sauce

$8.00

a sweet cranberry sauce that's the perfect complement to mary cat's monte cristo

Bread

Slice - Oatmeal Walnut

$1.50

a single slice of our house-made oatmeal walnut bread.

Slice - Sourdough

$1.50

a single slice of our house-made sourdough.

Loaf - Oatmeal Walnut

$10.00

a fresh loaf of our house-made oatmeal walnut bread.

Loaf - Sourdough

$9.00

a fresh loaf of our house-made sourdough.

Coffee

Sage Blend

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

French Press

$5.00

Café au Lait

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$1.50

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

White Mocha

$5.50

Flat White

$5.00

Caffé Macchiato

$4.00

Red-eye

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Not Coffee

Chai

$5.00Out of stock

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Matcha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mighty Leaf Herbal Tea

$2.50

Integritea Iced Tea

$2.50

Botanical Bomb

$5.00

Water

San Pellegrino

$2.25+

Bottled Spring Water

$1.50

Tea

Mighty Leaf Herbal Tea

$2.50

Bluegrass Breeze Sweet Tea

$2.25

Bluegrass Breeze Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Hibiscus Tea

$2.25

Mango Green Tea

$2.25

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Specialty Drinks

Jarritos

$2.25

Ale 8

$2.00

V8

$1.50

Sweet Reason CBD Beverage

$9.00

Take the edge off naturally with our powerful blend of calming herbs, adaptogens + 25mg of broad spectrum hemp CBD. Cheers to the unwind, redefined.

Thrive Kombucha

$4.50

Organic Milk

$2.25

Simply Orange

$2.99

Simply Apple

$2.99

Simply Lemonade

$2.99

Curo

$2.50Out of stock

Sipping Vinegar Elixr

$3.00Out of stock
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Combining homegrown with homemade, our menu features regional favorites that are fresh & healthy (and taste great too). We use vegetables & herbs from our on-site organic gardens, along with harvests from local farmers. We’re probably best known for our specialty sandwiches on homemade artisan breads, along with our seasonal salads and soups. Local wines and craft beers enliven & enhance a dining experience unique to the Bluegrass. Our daily specials & signature desserts combine with the finest Kentucky bourbons and brews, making us a perfect stop along the trail. Located on the site of Wilson’s original garden center, the building’s horticultural bones inspire the natural environment of our cafe. Plants & flowers from our greenhouses reinforce the heritage of the space. The patio & cafe are the footprint of our first greenhouse, which once housed soil & seed, clay pots and garden wares.

3690 East West Connector, Frankfort, KY 40601

Sage Garden Cafe image
Sage Garden Cafe image
Sage Garden Cafe image

