Pizza

Sage House

181 Reviews

$$

129 East Warren

Bunker Hill, IL 62014

Order Again

COMBOS

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$13.19

CFS, 2 eggs, choice of potato and bread.

10 oz Sirloin and Eggs

$17.10

2 eggs, choice of potato and bread

Sage House Combo

$11.75

2 bacon,2 sausage links,2 pancakes, choice of potato.

The Special

$7.05

2 eggs,2 bacon,choice of potato and bread

Corn Beef Hash

$7.50

Ham Steak

$7.79

BREAKFAST CLASSICS

Biscuits and Gravy - Full Order

$6.30

Biscuits and Gravy - Half Order

$3.59

Egg & Cheese Toast

$3.59

Ham, Egg & Cheese Toast

$4.79

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast

$4.79

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Toast

$4.79

Ham Steak

$7.79

Ham steak,2 eggs and hash browns

Biscuit Egg & Cheese

$4.19

Ham, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.79

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.79

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.79

Breakfast Bowl

$8.35

Breakfast Burrito

$10.20

Loaded Hash Browns

$8.35

Avocado Toast

$6.50Out of stock

ALA CARTE

1 Egg

$1.40

1 Fr. Toast

$2.60

1 Pancake

$2.60

2 Fr. Toast

$4.80

2 Pancake

$4.80

3 Fr. Toast

$5.10

3 Pancake

$5.10

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$3.90

Oatmeal

$3.00Out of stock

Rye Toast

$1.55

Sausage Gravy Bowl

$1.80

Wheat Toast

$1.55

White Toast

$1.55

SIDES

Sausage (2)

$1.20

Bacon (2)

$1.20

Hash Browns

$3.30

Fried Potatoes

$2.39

Tater Tots

$2.39

OMELETS

Western Omelet

$8.10

ham,onion,green pepper ,cheese. Choice of potato and bread

Sausage Omelet

$7.80

Sausage and cheese

Ham Omelet

$7.80

Ham and cheese

Bacon Omelet

$7.80

Bacon and cheese

Meat Lovers Omelet

$9.60

Bacon,ham,sausage and cheese. Choice of bread and potato.

Cheese Omelet

$6.00

Veggie Omelet

$7.79

Spinach,onion,green pepper,mushrooms,tomatoes and cheese. Choice of potato and bread.

Mexican Omelet

$8.70

BREAKFAST DRINKS

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$1.95

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Diet 7-Up

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Appetizers

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.95

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Breaded Wings

$9.95

Naked Wings

$9.95

Bar Pretzels

$7.95

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Pepper Jack Bites

$7.99

Breaded Chicken Chunks

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Chunks

$8.99

Boo Fries

$7.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Fried pickles

$7.99

Onion Straws

$4.95

Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Banana pepper rings

$5.95

Soup/Salad

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.50

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$11.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.50

CUP of Chili

$3.25

CUP Soup of the Day

$3.25

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Tavern Salad

$9.95

Strawberry salad w grilled chick

$12.00

Pizza

SM 2 Topping

$9.25

XL 2 Topping

$17.50

SM Deluxe

$11.50

XL Deluxe

$21.25

Sagehouse Pizza

$24.00

Sagehouse Pizza (sm)

$14.00

Meat Pizza

$21.25

Meat Pizza (sm)

$11.50

Veggie Pizza

$21.25

Veggie Pizza (sm)

$11.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

Hawaiian Pizza (sm)

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (sm)

$10.75

Supreme Pizza

$21.25

Supreme Pizza (sm)

$11.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza (sm)

$10.75

Philly Pizza

$22.00

Philly Pizza (sm)

$12.00

SM 1 Topping

$8.50

XL 1 Topping

$16.25

SM Cheese

$7.75

XL Cheese

$15.00

SM 3 Topping

$10.00

XL 3 Topping

$18.75

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.85Out of stock

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Cheesy Chicken Penne

$10.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

½ lb Angus Burger

$9.99

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$8.50

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$8.50

Pulled Pork

$8.50

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.95

Smoked Beef Brisket

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Cod Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sand

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Sand

$9.99

BLT

$7.00

Reuben

$11.99

Chili Dog

$7.20Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.55

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sand

$9.99

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sand

$9.99

Turkey Club W Chips

$10.95

Dill With It Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Sticky Bourbon Sand

$11.00

Patty Melt Burger

$10.25

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.99

Chick salad on crossiant w chips

$9.95

Steaks & Ribs

Filet Mignon

$24.95Out of stock

New York Strip

$24.95Out of stock

Ribeye

$27.95

Sirloin

$16.95

Smoked Full Slab

$19.75Out of stock

Sides

SD Baked Beans

$3.00

SD Baked Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes W Gravy

$3.00

SD Carrots

$3.00

SD Cole Slaw

$3.00

SD Corn

$3.00

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Green Beans

$4.00

SD Tater Tots

$3.00

SD Handcut Fries

$3.25

SD Apple Sauce

$3.00

SD Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Of Queso

$1.50

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

SD Onion Rings

$4.00

SD Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.60

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.60

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.60

Kids Kids Mini Pizza

$6.60

Kids Hot Dog

$5.50Out of stock

Kids Grill Chz

$5.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.10

NA BEVS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Diet 7-Up

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$1.95

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$5.50

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.75

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$5.50

Apple Pie

$4.50

Cherry Pie

$4.50

Peach Pie

$4.50

Lemon Pie

$4.50

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

German Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Amaze Balls

$6.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:50 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:50 am - 1:20 am
Tuesday5:50 am - 1:20 am
Wednesday5:50 am - 1:20 am
Thursday5:50 am - 1:20 am
Friday5:50 am - 2:20 am
Saturday5:50 am - 2:20 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

129 East Warren, Bunker Hill, IL 62014

Directions

