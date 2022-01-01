Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Burgers

Sage Leaf

review star

No reviews yet

893 Tahoe Blvd Ste 600

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV 89451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mountain Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Cup of Fruit

Breakfast

Bacon Chipotle Benedict

$20.00

Bacon Tacos (2)*

$20.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$18.00

California Benedict

$20.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Mountain Breakfast

$17.00

Mushroom Scramble

$18.00

Tofu Scramble

$19.00

French Toast

$19.00

Corned Beef Hash

$20.00

Duck Egg Toast Special

$12.00Out of stock

Lunch

Braised Bacon Burger

$20.00

Chicken Thighs

$22.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$19.00

Hub Salad

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp Linguini

$24.00

Soy Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Special

$20.00Out of stock

Snacks & Sides

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Bowl of Sqush Soup

$12.00

Candied Braised Bacon

$8.00

Cheddar Biscuits

$6.00

Cup of Fruit

$6.00

Cup of Squash Soup

$7.00

Half Hub Salad

$7.00

Hummus

$12.00

Side Braised Bacon

$5.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side No Cheese Hash

$4.00

Side Reg Bacon

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Syrup

$2.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$12.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$7.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids French Toast Sticks

$11.00

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Scrambled Cage Free Eggs

$10.00

KIds Pasta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:29 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:29 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:29 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:29 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:29 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sage Leaf provides an elevated dining experience for Lake Tahoe’s locals and visitors alike. We focus on unique, creative, and seasonal breakfast and lunch offerings. Enjoy a full bar, a casual atmosphere, and delicious cuisine from one of Tahoe's best chefs.

Website

Location

893 Tahoe Blvd Ste 600, INCLINE VILLAGE, NV 89451

Directions

Gallery
Sage Leaf image
Sage Leaf image
Sage Leaf image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tunnel Creek Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,044
1115 Tunnel Creek Rd Incline Village, NV 89451
View restaurantnext
Old Post Office Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,186
5245 N Lake Blvd Carnelian Bay, CA 96140
View restaurantnext
Glenshire Pizza Company
orange star4.4 • 243
10095 Dorchester,Ste E Truckee, CA 96161
View restaurantnext
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
orange star4.0 • 2,515
780 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Mirada - 760 North Lake Blvd #30
orange starNo Reviews
760 North Lake Blvd #30 Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
orange star4.6 • 432
65 West Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in INCLINE VILLAGE

Tunnel Creek Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,044
1115 Tunnel Creek Rd Incline Village, NV 89451
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near INCLINE VILLAGE
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston