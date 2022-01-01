A map showing the location of Sage Restaurant -962 Roswell StView gallery

Sage Restaurant -962 Roswell St

review star

No reviews yet

-962 Roswell St

Marietta, GA 30060

BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

GUINNESS

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

COORS LITE

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

Bucket

$30.00

COCKTAILS

Ginger Jack

$12.00

Margarita Classic

$10.00

Margarita Mango

$13.00

Margarita Pineapple

$13.00

Margarita Strawberry

$13.00

Martini

$11.00

Mojito Classic

$12.00

Mojito Mango

$12.00

Mojito Pineapple

$12.00

Mojito Strawberry

$12.00

Twisted Cognac

$14.00

Tropical Heat

$11.00

Moscow Mule/Kentucky Mule

$13.00

Peach Passion

$12.00

Absolute Stress

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Sage Long Island

$12.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Marietta Storm

$12.00

Sage Water

$12.00

Blue Motherfucker

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

COGNAC

Dusse

$12.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Hennessy Black

$14.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy

$14.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

REDBULL

$5.00

RUM

Bacardi

$12.50

Capt Morgan Spiced

$12.50

Bumbu

$14.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos

$12.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

VODKA

Titos

$12.50

Ciroc

$12.50

Svedka

$12.50

Belvedere

$12.50

Amsterdam

$12.50

Absolute

$12.50

Grey Goose

$12.50

WHISKEY

Jack Daniels

$12.50

Red Label

$14.00

Black Label

$14.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.50

WINE

Wine Glass

$7.99

Wine Bottle

$35.00

Champagne

Belaire Rose

$150.00

Moet & Chandon

$250.00

House Champagne

$35.00

Cognac

Dusse

$200.00

Courvoisier

$180.00

Hennessy Black

$250.00

Hennessy XO

$200.00

Remy VSOP

$200.00

Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$500.00

Don Julio

$200.00

Patron Silver

$200.00

Clase Azul

$500.00

Casamigos Repasado

$250.00

Casamigos Blanco

$250.00

Vodka

Titos

$150.00

Belvedere

$180.00

Grey Goose

$180.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$180.00

Jameson

$180.00

Wine

R-RED BLEND

$30.00

R-PINOT NOIR

$30.00

R-CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$30.00

R-MERLOT

$30.00

W-PINOT GRIGIO

$30.00

W-SAUVIGNON BLANC

$30.00

W-MOSCATO

$30.00

RIESLING

$30.00

STARBUZZ SPECIAL

BLUE MIST

$30.00

MIGHT FREEZE

$30.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$30.00

PEACH MINT

$30.00

CODE 69

$30.00

WHITE PEACH

$30.00

TANGERINE DREAM

$30.00

MIX

$1.50

REFILL

Refill

$10.00

$2 Well Shots

Tequila

$2.00

Vodka

$2.00

Rum

$2.00

Whisky

$2.00

Margarita

Strawberry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

-962 Roswell St, Marietta, GA 30060

Directions

