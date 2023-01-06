Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sago Tea Bar Hunt Club Boulevard

452 South Hunt Club Boulevard

Apopka, FL 32703

Order Again

Popular Items

SPECIALTY MILK TEA
MILK TEA
FLAVORED TEA

SLUSHIES & TEA DRINKS

SLUSHIES

$5.50

FLAVORED TEA

$5.00

MILK TEA

$5.50

SPECIALTY MILK TEA

$6.25

FRESH TEA

$4.00

FRUIT YOGURT

$5.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

BRAZO DE MERCEDES

$7.00

Black milk tea, sweetened condensed milk, cream foam, marangue cake, drizzle of caramel syrup

BUKO PANDAN

$5.00

Young coconut strips, pandan jello, pandan condensed milk, milk

HALO-HALO

$9.00

Shaved ice with sweet red beans, white beans, garbanzos, macapuno (coconut), pandan jello, flan and ube ice cream

SAGO'T-GULAMAN

SAGO'T-GULAMAN

$4.50

Sago (small tapioca pearls), pandan jello, brown sugar

TAHO - SMALL

$6.00

Soy silken tofu pudding with brown sugar syrup and Sago tapioca

TAHO - LARGE

TAHO - LARGE

$10.00

Soy silken tofu pudding with brown sugar syrup and Sago tapioca

COFFEE SELECTIONS

DALGONA

$5.50

Whipped Coffee

UBE COFFEE LATTE

$5.50

BROWN SUGAR COFEE LATTE

$5.50

COFFEE CAPPUCCINO SLUSH

$5.50

COFFEE LATTE

$4.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sago Tea Bar started with a craving of quality Boba Milk Tea drinks. Our passion is making Hand Crafted Milk Tea. We want to incorporate the Filipino flavor into our drinks and give a little bit of taste of the Islands.

Location

452 South Hunt Club Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32703

