Sago Tea Bar Hunt Club Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sago Tea Bar started with a craving of quality Boba Milk Tea drinks. Our passion is making Hand Crafted Milk Tea. We want to incorporate the Filipino flavor into our drinks and give a little bit of taste of the Islands.
Location
452 South Hunt Club Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
No Reviews
464 South Hunt Club Boulevard Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurant
PASSIONITY STEAK AND SUSHI BAR - 2107 East Semoran Boulevard
No Reviews
2107 East Semoran Boulevard Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurant
The Southern Deli - 2171 E Semoran Blvd
No Reviews
2171 E Semoran Blvd Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurant