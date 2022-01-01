Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
A Mezcaleria located in Atwater Village, CA with over 75 Mezcals & growing, with a kitchen featuring tacos & other Oaxacan inspired cuisine.
3216 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
