Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen

3216 Glendale Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Share Plates

Guac & Chips + Salsa

$14.00

Trio Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Mole & Achiote Chicken Nachos

$17.00

6 Wings

$12.00

Dozen Chicken Wings

$20.00

Mushroom & Huitlacoche Quesadilla

$16.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Elote

$8.00

HH Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Salad and Sides

Caesar Salad

$14.00

SIDE Black Beans

$8.00

SIDE Nopales

$8.00

Dessert

Churros

$9.00

Orange Flan

$8.00

Chocolate Bar

$10.00

Niños

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Extras

Avocado Sliced

$3.00

Chapulines

$3.00

Chip REFILL

$1.00

Chips SIDE

$2.00

Crema

$1.50

Guac LG+

$12.00

Guac SM-

$5.00

Mole

$3.00

Salsa

Tortillas

$2.00

Chapulines Add On

$2.00

Specials

Squash Blossoms

$15.00Out of stock

Street Taco Special

$12.00

N/A Beverage

Horchata

$5.00

Squirt

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Soda Water

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mineragua

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Evian

$5.00

Cranberry Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Limeade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A Mezcaleria located in Atwater Village, CA with over 75 Mezcals & growing, with a kitchen featuring tacos & other Oaxacan inspired cuisine.

Location

