Monarch Hotel 4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Cult Decaf

$4.00

Cult Honey Process

$4.00

Fiji Water 1L Bottle

$10.00

Ginger Beer Cock & Bull

$5.00

Press Union Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Press Union Espresso

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Teaulia

$4.00

Vita Coco Water

$5.00

Path Water Bottle

$4.00

Beer

Bud Light

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Calidad

$8.00

Coors Light Can

$8.00

Copper State IPA Huss

$9.00

Corona Can

$8.00

Fate False Promises

$9.00

Fate Fatefull

$9.00

Fate Hazy

$9.00

Fate Hefen

$9.00

Fate Irish

$9.00

Fate Local Lager

$9.00

Four Peaks 8th Street

$9.00

Four Peaks Kiltlifter

$9.00

Four Peaks WOW

$9.00

Guinness Draught

$9.00

Heineken

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA Can

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Modelo Cans

$8.00

Mother Road Kolsch

$9.00

Odouls

$8.00

Pacifico Cans

$8.00

Scottsdale Blonde

$9.00

Dos Equis Lager Cans

$8.00

Stella

$9.00

Wren Big Spill Pils

$9.00

Wren Spellbinder

$9.00

Wren Valley Beer

$9.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$9.00

Huss Ranchwater Lime

$9.00

Huss Ranchwater Tangerine

$9.00

Champagne/Wine

Red

White

Champagne

Tequila

Ancho Reyes Verde

$13.00

Bribon

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$18.00

Cazadoes Repo

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco

$14.00

Cincoro Anejo

$24.00

Cincoro Blanco

$16.00

Cincoro Repo

$20.00

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

Corazon Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Repo

$16.00

Hornitos

$13.00

Illegal Joven

$15.00

Milagro Sliver

$13.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$17.00

Veras Mezcal

$18.00

Vodka/Gin

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Bambay Sapphire

$13.00

Botanist Gin

$14.00

Deep Eddy

$13.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$13.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$13.00

Empress

$15.00

Figenza

$13.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Grey Goose Peach Essence

$16.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Ketel 1 Cucumber

$14.00

Ketel ONE

$14.00

Miles Gin

$13.00

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$14.00

Platinum 7x

$13.00

Tanqeray

$14.00

Titos

$15.00

Cordial

Aperol

$13.00

Baileys

$12.00

Bitter Truth Elderflower

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Carolans Cream

$12.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartruese Green

$15.00

Chartruese Yellow

$15.00

Chinola Passionfruit

$11.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$15.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Foro

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Grandeza Orange Liqueur

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$17.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Montenegro Amaro

$12.00

MR Black Cold Brew

$11.00

Passoa Passion Fruit

$12.00

Pimms

$11.00

Potters 151

$12.00

Remy VSOP

$13.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Rum/Cachaca

Bacardi Silver

$14.00

Bounty Aged Rum

$13.00

Captian Morgan

$14.00

Don Q

$12.00

Don Q Coconut

$12.00

Goslings Black Rum

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Novo Fogo Colibri

$16.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$15.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$15.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$15.00

Benchmark Bourbon

$12.00

Blantons

$45.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Fireball

$14.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

High West Dbl Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$42.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Laphroig 10yr

$25.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Maker Mark

$13.00

Old Forester

$13.00

Smoke Wagon Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Banquet Menu

Deluxe Cocktail

$11.00

House Wine

$9.00

Domestic Beer

$8.00

Imported Beer

$9.00

Soft Drinks

$5.00

Premium Liquor

$13.00

Signature Mocktail

$9.00

Food

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

House-made Charred Tomato Salsa,Tortilla Chips

Guacamole

$13.00

Sonoran Hotdog

$9.00

All Beef Hotdog Wrapped in Bacon, Charro Beans, Avocado Cream, Grilled Onions.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Crispy White Meat Chicken Tenders, Dipping Sauce

Nachos

$15.00

Corn Queso, Charro Beans, Pico De Gallo, Arbol Sauce, Crema.

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Green Chili, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Bread Crumbs.

El Hefe Burger

$17.00

Main Chick

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Gouda, House Made Pickles, Slaw.

Hot Chick

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Mexican Cobb Salad

$13.00

Ancient Grains Salad

$13.00

Pizzas

Breakfast

Old Town Breakfast

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Tres Leches French Toast

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Birria Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Lox Bagel

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$5.00

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

Honey Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Chick Sandwich

$14.00

A La Carte

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$10.00

Guacamole

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Chipotle aioli, toasted sesame seeds

Crujiente Shrimp

$15.00

Sweet & Spicy aji Amarillo chili sauce

Street Corn Queso

$13.00

Esquites, Queso Fresco, Oaxaca & Cotija, house made corn chips

Aguachile

$18.00

Red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, jalapeño-lime juice, house made chips, saladitas

Nachos

$15.00

Grilled Mexican Corn

$9.00

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

Mexican Cobb

$13.00

Ancient Grains

$13.00

Tacos

Crispy Baja Fish

$17.00

Shrimp

$17.00

Carne Asada

$15.00

Green Chili Chicken

$13.00

Al Pastor

$15.00

Birria

$16.00

Burritos

Bean & Cheese

$7.00

Jefe

$12.00

Local Favorites

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.00

Rice, Charro beans, Grilled onions, salsa

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$17.00

Rice, Charro Beans, Strawberry salsa

Main Chick Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Chick Sandwich

$14.00

Classic Burger

$17.00

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Honey Jalapeño Sandwich

$14.00

Sides

Frite Street Fries

Mexican Brown rice

Charro Beans

Side Salad

Esquites

Half Avocado

Deserts

Tres Leches

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Coffee

Americano

$5.00+

Brewed DECAF Hot Coffee

$4.00

Brewed Hot Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$6.25+

Cold Brew

$6.25+

Cortado

$5.00+

Espresso

$3.25+

Flat White

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.25+

Macchiato

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$6.25+

Grab And Go

Sofia Blanc De Blanc California

$8.00

Infinite Monkey Theorem Red Wine

$8.00

Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz

$8.00

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer

$9.00

Arizona Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

$9.00

High Noon

$9.00

On The Rocks Espresso Martini

$14.00

On The Rocks Margarita

$14.00

Cold Brew Can

$6.00

La Croix Sparkling Water

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.00

RedBull

$5.00

SugarFree RedBull

$5.00

Sprite Glass Bottle

$4.00

Coca Cola Glass Bottle

$4.00

Topo Chico Twist & Lime

$4.00

Path Water

$4.00

Vita Coconut Water

$5.00

Charcoal Elixir

$6.00

Alkaline Water

$6.00

Strawberry Collagen Water

$6.00

Turmeric Flush

$12.00

Replenish

$12.00

Boulder Canyon Potato Chips

$2.00

Lesser Evil Popcorn Bag

$2.00

Best Bar

$4.00

Clif Bar

$4.00

Kashi Granola

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.00

Nature Valley Bar

$2.00

RX Bar

$4.00

Pastry

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

