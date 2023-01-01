Sahara Plates

All Sahara Plates come with Rice Pilaf and 2 sides, 1 sauce, and pita slices

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.99

Gyro Plate

$15.99

Combo (Chicken Shawarma/Gyro) Plate

$16.99

Braised Lamb

$17.99

Falafel Plate

$13.99

Tofu Plate

$13.99

Dolmas Plate

$13.99

Sahara Pitas

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$11.99

Gyro Pita

$12.99

Cambo (Chicken, Gyro) Pita

$13.99

Braised Lamb Pita

$14.99

Falafel Pita

$11.99

Tofu Pita

$11.99

Appetizers

Falafel (5)

$6.99

Dolmas (5)

$6.99

Tabouli

$11.99

Hummus + Pita

$6.99

Baba Ghanoush + Pita

$6.99

Lentil Soup

$6.99

Greek Fries

$6.99

Lentil Rice (Mujadarah)

$5.99

Pita Fries + Dip

$6.99

Spicy Hummus + Pita

$7.99

A La Carte

Pita

$0.99

Gluten-Free Wrap

$1.99

Feta Cheese

$1.75

Kalamata Olives

$1.75

Small Greek Salad

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.49

Tahini Sauce

$1.49

Toom (Garlic Sauce)

$1.79

Shatta (Red Hot Sauce)

$1.49

Greek Salad Dressing

$1.49

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$4.99

Chick Pea Salad

$4.99

Cucumber Slices

$1.99

Extra Gyro 1/2 Pound

$6.99

Extra Chicken Shawarma 1/2 Pound

$6.99

Small Hummus +Pita

$2.99

Small Spicy Hummus+Pita

$3.99

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Shawarma pita

$8.99

Kids Gyro Pita

$8.99

Kids Hummus Pita

$8.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Bottle Coca Cola

$2.99

Bottle Sprite

$2.99

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.99

Juice

$1.99

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.99

Topo Chico (Mineral Water)

$3.99

Water bottle

$2.99

Desserts

Walnut Backlava (Contains Gluten/Nuts)

$4.99

Pistachio Backlava (Contains Gluten/Nuts)

$5.99

Sahara Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99

Tabouli

$11.99