Sahara Cafe 5950 North Point Pkwy #127
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels - 11525 Haynes Bridge Rd
No Reviews
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurant
Bombay Flames - 3050 Mansell Road Suite A
No Reviews
3050 Mansell Road Suite A Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alpharetta
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant