Sahara Mediterranean Food - Overland Park (New) 10150 West 119th Street
10150 West 119th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Appetizer
- Loaded Fries
Crispy fries loaded with gyro meat ,cheese,mayo,and grilled vegetables$11.00
- Falafel Plate
Fried chickpeas served with tzatziki sauce$10.00
- Vegi Combo
hummus,baba ghanoush,dolmas,falafel and tzatziki sauce served with pita bread$12.00
- Hummus plate
hummus served with pita bread$8.00
- Baba ghanoush
smoked eggplant in tahini sauce,served with pita$8.00
- Fried Kiba
cracked wheat dough stuffed with beef and pine nuts served with tzataiki sauce$11.00
- Fava plate
fava beans served with pita$8.00
- spanakopita$11.00
- Meza
Comes with Labneh ,white cheese, olive oil, zaatar, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumber, pickels and pita$13.00
Sandwiches
- Falafel sandwich
pita bread stuffed with falafel,hummus,tomato,pickles,lettuce and tahini sauce$12.00
- Gyro sandwich
pita bread stuffed with beef gyro,tomato,lettuce ,cucumber,tzatziki sauce$12.00
- Chicken Gyro sandwich
pita bread stuffed with chicken gyro,tomato,cucumber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce$12.00
- Grilled Chicken sandwich
pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast,tomato,cucmber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce$12.00
- Chicken Shawarma sandwich
pita bread stuffed with chicken shawarma,tomato,pickels,lettuce,tahini sauce$12.00
- Kofta Kabob sandwich
pita bread stuffed with beef kofta,tomato,pickels,lettuce ,tahini sauce$12.00
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Shrak
shrak bread filled with grilled chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese$13.00
- Gyro Shrak
shrak bread filled with beef gyro,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese$13.00
- Chicken Gyro Shrak
shrak bread filled with gyro chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese$13.00
- Shawarma Shrak
shrak bread filled with shawarma chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese$13.00
- Kofta Shrak
shrak bread filled with beef kofta,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese$13.00
- Falafel Shrak
shrak bread filled with falafel ,tahini,pickels,tomato,lettuce hummus$13.00
- Garlic Chicken
Lebanese pita with grilled chicken, garlic sauce, pickels, onion sumac and lettuce$13.00
- Lamb sandwich
Lebanese pita with lamb, onion sumac, lettuce, tomato and tahini$15.00
Salad
- Greek Salad
lettuce,tomato,cucumber,olives.feta chesse,parsley,sumac,vinaigrette$8.00
- Gyro Salad
beef gyro meet over greek salad$13.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken over greek salad$14.00
- Shrimp Salad
grilled shrimp over greek salad$15.00
- Fattoush
tossed salad with lettuce,tamato,cucmber,olives,feta chesse,fried peta,and olive oil and sumac$9.00
- Taboli
parsley,tomato,cucmber,cracked wheat,mint,lemon, and olive oil$8.00
Hummus plate
- Hummus with Gyro
hummas plate with gyro,served with peta$14.00
- Hummas with Grilled Chicken
hummas plate with grilled chicken,served with peta$15.00
- Hummas with Kofta
hummas plate with beef kofta,served with pita$14.00
- Hummas with Shawarma
hummas plate with shawarma chicken,served with peta$14.00
- Hummas with fava
hummas plate with fava beans,served with peta$13.00
Combo platters
- Falafel Combo
falafel,dolma,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki$13.00
- Gyro Combo
gyro,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki$14.00
- Shrimp Combo
shrimp,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Combo
grilled chicken kabobs ,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki$15.00
- Shawarma Combo
shawarma chicken,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki$14.00
- Kofta Kabob Combo
kofta kabob,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki$15.00
- Lamb Combo
lamb kabob,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki$17.00
Entrees
- Gryo Plate
gyro meat,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Plate
grilled chicken kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce$16.00
- Shawarma Plate
shawarma chicken,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce$14.00
- Kofta Kabob Plate
beef kofta kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce$16.00
- Lamb Kabob Plate
lamb kabob,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce$19.00
- Tilapia Plate
grilled tilapia,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce$15.00
- Kabob Combo
two beef kofta kabob,two chicken kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce$19.00
- Sahara Mix
one beef kofta kabob,one lamb kabob,two chicken kabob ,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce$19.00
- Sahara Family Tray
8 fire grilled beef kofta kabob,8 fire grilled chicken kabob,grilled onions and bell peppers, rice, greek salad, hummus plate, falafel plate pita bread, tzatziki sauce ,feeds 6$90.00
- Special Couscous with lamb shank$20.00
- Sahara Dinner$90.00
Kids Meal
Meat per pound/side skewers
Sides
- side Taboli$4.00
- Tzatziki 8oz$5.00
- Rice$4.00
- Pita$1.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side baba ghanoush$5.00
- Side falafel$5.00
- Large Tzatziki sauce$10.00
- Dolma$5.00
- Small Fries$3.00
- Large Fries$5.00
- Soup$4.00
- side Hummus$5.00
- Tzatziki Cup 2oz$1.00
- Green Sauce 2 oz$1.00
- Hot Sauce 2 oz$1.00
- Garlic Sauce 2 oz$1.00
- Tahini Sauce 2 oz$1.00
- Salad Dressing 2 oz$1.00
- Extra feta cheese 2 oz$1.00
- Grilled Vegetable$4.00
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210