Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park 10150 West 119th Street

No reviews yet

10150 West 119th Street

Overland Park, KS 66210

Popular Items

Loaded Fries
Shawarma Plate
Side falafel

Appetizer

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries loaded with gyro meat ,cheese,mayo,and grilled vegetables

Falafel Plate

$9.00

Fried chickpeas served with tzatziki sauce

Vegi Combo

$11.00

hummus,baba ghanoush,dolmas,falafel and tzatziki sauce served with pita bread

Hummus plate

$8.00

hummus served with pita bread

Baba ghanoush

$8.00

smoked eggplant in tahini sauce,served with pita

Fried Kiba

$11.00

cracked wheat dough stuffed with beef and pine nuts served with tzataiki sauce

Fava plate

$8.00

fava beans served with pita

spanakopita

$10.00

Sandwiches

Falafel sandwich

$11.00

pita bread stuffed with falafel,hummus,tomato,pickles,lettuce and tahini sauce

Gyro sandwich

$11.00

pita bread stuffed with beef gyro,tomato,lettuce ,cucumber,tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro sandwich

$11.00

pita bread stuffed with chicken gyro,tomato,cucumber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$11.00

pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast,tomato,cucmber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce

Chicken Shawarma sandwich

$11.00

pita bread stuffed with chicken shawarma,tomato,pickels,lettuce,tahini sauce

Kofta Kabob sandwich

$11.00

pita bread stuffed with beef kofta,tomato,pickels,lettuce ,tahini sauce

Beef shawarma

$13.00Out of stock

Shrak Wrap

Grilled Chicken Shrak

$12.00

shrak bread filled with grilled chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese

Gyro Shrak

$12.00

shrak bread filled with beef gyro,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese

Chicken Gyro Shrak

$12.00

shrak bread filled with gyro chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese

Shawarma Shrak

$12.00

shrak bread filled with shawarma chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese

Kofta Shrak

$12.00

shrak bread filled with beef kofta,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese

Falafel Shrak

$12.00

shrak bread filled with falafel ,tahini,pickels,tomato,lettuce hummus

Beef shawarma shrak

$15.00Out of stock

Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

lettuce,tomato,cucumber,olives.feta chesse,parsley,sumac,vinaigrette

Gyro Salad

$12.00

beef gyro meet over greek salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

grilled chicken over greek salad

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

grilled shrimp over greek salad

Fattoush

$8.00

tossed salad with lettuce,tamato,cucmber,olives,feta chesse,fried peta,and olive oil and sumac

Taboli

$8.00

parsley,tomato,cucmber,cracked wheat,mint,lemon, and olive oil

Hummas Plate

Hummus with Gyro

$13.00

hummas plate with gyro,served with peta

Hummas with Grilled Chicken

$14.00

hummas plate with grilled chicken,served with peta

Hummas with Kofta

$13.00

hummas plate with beef kofta,served with peta

Hummas with Shawarma

$13.00

hummas plate with shawarma chicken,served with peta

Hummas with fava

$12.00

hummas plate with fava beans,served with peta

Combo platters

Falafel Combo

$12.00

falafel,dolma,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki

Gyro Combo

$13.00

gyro,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki

Shrimp Combo

$14.00

shrimp,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki

Grilled Chicken Combo

$14.00

grilled chicken kabobs ,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki

Shawarma Combo

$13.00

shawarma chicken,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki

Kofta Kabob Combo

$13.00

kofta kabob,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki

Lamb Combo

$16.00

lamb kabob,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki

Entrees

Gryo Plate

$13.00

gyro meat,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce

Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.00

grilled chicken kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce

Shawarma Plate

$13.00

shawarma chicken,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce

Kofta Kabob Plate

$15.00

beef kofta kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce

Lamb Kabob Plate

$17.00

lamb kabob,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce

Tilapia Plate

$14.00

grilled tilapia,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce

Kabob Combo

$18.00

two beef kofta kabob,two chicken kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce

Sahara Mix

$18.00

one beef kofta kabob,one lamb kabob,two chicken kabob ,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce

Sahara Family Tray

$80.00

8 fire grilled beef kofta kabob,8 fire grilled chicken kabob,grilled onions and bell peppers,rice ,greek salad,hummus plate,pita bread, tzatziki sauce ,feeds 6

Beef shawarma plate

$17.00Out of stock

Kids Meal

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

6 piece nuggets with fries

Chicken Strips

$6.00

3 piece chicken strips with fries

Kids pita pocket

$8.00

your choice of half pita pocket with fries

Meat per pound/side skewers

Beef gyro meat

$16.00

Chicken gyro meat

$16.00

Chicken shawarma

$16.00

Beef kofta skewer

$5.00

Chicken kabob skewer

$5.00

Lamb kabob skewer

$5.50

Sides

side Taboli

$4.00

side Tzatziki

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Pita

$1.00

Salad

$4.00

Side baba ghanoush

$5.00

Side falafel

$5.00

Large Tzatziki sauce

$10.00

Dolma

$5.00

Small Fries

$3.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Soup

$4.00

side Hummus

$5.00

Dessert

Walnut Baklava

$3.50

Pistachio Baklava

$4.00

Small Variety Baklava

$7.50

walnut,pistachio,cashew,almond

Basbousa

$6.00

semolina cake with coconut

Drinks

coke fountian drink

$3.00

Ice tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best mediterranean food in town!

Location

10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

