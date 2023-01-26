Sahara Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Serving Denver a taste of Morocco and Lebanon since 1993. Order online and enjoy!
Location
9636 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, CO 80112
