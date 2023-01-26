Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sahara Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

9636 East Arapahoe Road

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Denver a taste of Morocco and Lebanon since 1993. Order online and enjoy!

Website

Location

9636 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Venalonzo’s Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
6830 S Yosemite St Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs - 9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd
orange starNo Reviews
9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Marco's Coal-Fired | Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
10111 Inverness Main St Suite JK Englewood, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
orange starNo Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
I.C. BREWHOUSE - CENTENNIAL
orange star4.0 • 26
6460 S. Syracuse Way Centennial, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Colonna's Pizza- Centennial - 7475 E Arapahoe RD #6
orange starNo Reviews
7475 E Arapahoe Road #6 Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenwood Village

Illegal Pete's - DTC
orange star4.5 • 2,683
5312 DTC Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Colore Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2700 S Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
orange star4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Pino's Place
orange star4.3 • 621
1400 East Hampton Avenue, Suite 140 Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenwood Village
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston