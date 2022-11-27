Sahm's Ale House Carmel imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Sahm's Ale House Carmel Village Ale House

384 Reviews

$$

12819 E New Market St

Carmel, IN 46032

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.49+

Pepsi products served in a regular or kid's size

Kid's Drink

$1.99

Iced Tea

$3.49+

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

Coffee

$3.49

Delicious Hubbard & Cravens coffee served full strength or decaf.

Juice

$3.49

Milk

$1.49+

Red Bull - Regular

$4.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.50

Red Bull - Coconut Berry

$4.50

Red Bull - Watermelon

$4.50

Appetizers

6 Nashville Tenders

$9.99

6 pieces Cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

12 Nashville Tenders

$16.99

12 pieces Chicken tenders seasoned with cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$7.99

Served with Mac Daddy cheese sauce, queso, marinara, or spicy cheese sauce.

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces

Chicken Avocado Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with southwest chicken breast, cheddar, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cilantro chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce and salsa verde.

Chicken Papa

Chicken Papa

$12.99

Lightly battered, fried crisp, and served with French fries and choice of BBQ, buffalo, honey mustard, or ranch.

Chips & Guacamole

$9.99

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Plate of our homemade French fries seasoned, topped with bacon, scallions, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with ranch dressing and sour cream.

Pork Poutine

$13.99

Hand cut french fries, seasoned, topped with classic Canadian gravy, pulled pork, cheese curds, and scallions, broiled.

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

$12.99

Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

The Basket

Tostada Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortillas fried, topped with sourcream, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with lettuce and fresh salsa. Add Southwest chicken or taco beef +$1.50

Veggie Cigars

Veggie Cigars

$11.99

Veggies sautéed, mixed with cream cheese and herbs, stuffed in wonton wraps, and fried. Served with a side of teriyaki sesame.

Wings

$15.99

10 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sesame, Spicy Garlic, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Nashville Mild. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Salads & Wraps

SM Avocado Salad

$8.99

Diced avocados, crumbled feta, diced bacon, choice of dressing

SM Beet & Arugula Salad

$8.99

Wood roasted beets diced, crumbled feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens

SM Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, Caesar dressing, croutons

SM Chicken Chop Salad

$10.99

Bacon, peppadew peppers, cherry tomatoes, roasted beets, capocollo, black olives, Romaine, pistachios, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette

SM Chicken Cranberry Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing with grilled chicken, craisins, cucumber, candied walnuts, and feta cheese.

SM Cobb Salad

$10.99

Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.

SM Greek Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, black olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta

SM Shrimp Goddess Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens tossed in green goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, pistachios, cucumber, green olives.

SM Veggie Chop Salad

$8.99

Romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.

SM Willie Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.

SM Mixed Green Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$11.99

Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.

Beet & Arugula Salad

Beet & Arugula Salad

$11.99

Roasted beets, feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.

Chicken Chop Salad

Chicken Chop Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, diced bacon, romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.

Chicken Cranberry Salad

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.

Low Carb Wedge

Low Carb Wedge

$8.99

Bleu cheese dressing, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, and diced bacon.

Mixed Green Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Shrimp Goddess Salad

Shrimp Goddess Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens tossed in Green Goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, cucumbers, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños, chopped pistachios

Veggie Chop Salad

$11.99

Romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.

Willie's Special Salad

Willie's Special Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, ranch, fried Nashville tenders (naked, hot, mild, or spicy garlic), black bean corn salsa, mozzarella, guacamole, and tortilla strips.

Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.

Beet & Arugula Wrap

$11.99

Roasted beets, feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chicken Chop Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, diced bacon, romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.

Chicken Cranberry Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Cobb Wrap

$13.99

Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.

Greek Wrap

$10.99

Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.

Shrimp Goddess Wrap

$15.99

Mixed greens tossed in Green Goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, cucumbers, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños, and chopped pistachios.

Veggie Chop Wrap

$11.99

Romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.

Willie's Special Wrap

$13.99

Mixed greens, ranch, fried Nashville tenders (naked, hot, mild, or spicy garlic), black bean corn salsa, mozzarella, guacamole, and tortilla strips.

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.99+

A Sahm’s favorite since 1986

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Ask for today's selection

Chili

$4.99+

Homemade chili served with choices of onion, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Handhelds

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$14.99

North Atlantic cod fillet, battered and fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted knot bun.

Avocado BLT

$13.49

Applewood smoked bacon on toasted homemade wheat or white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Add avocado +$1.50

BLT

BLT

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, toasted wheat or white bread, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Chicken breast served grilled or breaded with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch or bleu cheese on a toasted knot bun.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken breast served blackened, breaded, or grilled with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.

Club

Club

$13.99

Sliced ham, turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Muenster, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted wheat or white.

Malibu Melt

$12.99

Turkey breast grilled with Muenster, avocado, bacon, alfalfa sprouts, and mustard sauce on Indian grain wheat bread.

Meatloaf Melt

Meatloaf Melt

$13.99

Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$14.49

Indiana pork loin grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.

Spinach Melt

Spinach Melt

$12.99

Spinach mix grilled with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, and jack on toasted wheat. Add turkey +$1

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Beef tenderloin brochettes seasoned and grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus on the side.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Tuna salad on our homemade wheat or white with Muenster, mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes.

Four Cheese Melt

$10.99

Wheat or white bread grilled with bacon, tomato, American, cheddar, mozzarella, muenster.

Street Tacos

$11.99

Corn or flour tortillas, avocado, diced onion, chopped cilantro, lime, salsa verde. Served with side of chips & salsa. Steak $13.99 • Chicken $11.99 Impossible Beef $13.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Blackened or fried cod, queso fresco, avocado cilantro chipotle slaw.

Burgers

6 oz beef patty seasoned, griddled, and served with one side.
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a homemade toasted knot bun.

Clint Eastwood Burger

Clint Eastwood Burger

$13.99

BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, jack, and fried onion rings on homemade toasted knot bun.

Molly Melt

Molly Melt

$13.99

Caramelized onions, American and muenster cheeses on homemade white bread.

My Boy Bleu

$13.99

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, Columbus sauce, and shredded lettuce on a homemade toasted knot bun.

Signature Dishes

Chicken Fettucine

$16.99

Chicken breast seasoned with tarragon, sautéed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and scallions in parmesan cream sauce, tossed with spinach and egg fettuccini noodles, topped with roasted walnuts, choice of one side.

Chicken Pesto Tortellini

$16.99

Grilled chicken over tricolored cheese-filled tortellini tossed with roma tomatoes, our house made basil pesto, a parmesan cream sauce, choice of one side.

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Big Lug beer battered Atlantic cod fillets fried, served with french fries and choice of one side.

Lemon Chicken & Arugula

$16.99

Two 6oz chicken breasts baked with parmesan and topped with arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette. Served with two sides.

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.99+

Homemade meatloaf with tomato brown sugar glaze. Served with two sides.

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$19.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet, seasoned and seared in olive oil with roasted garlic, olives, peppadew peppers, grape tomatoes, capers, and herbs, deglazed with wine and lemon and topped with feta. Served with your choice of two sides.

New York Strip (8oz)

$24.99

Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$15.99+

Center cut pork chop seasoned, seared, and topped with sautéed herb mushrooms. Served with two sides.

Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side.

Steak Stir Fry

$16.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side.

Tempura Shrimp

$18.99+

Eight jumbo Gulf shrimp battered tempura style served with our fresh horseradish cocktail sauce, choice of two sides.

Top Sirloin (10oz)

$22.99

Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides.

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side.

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Includes 1 side.

Kid Hamburger

$5.99

Includes 1 side.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried. Includes 1 side.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Includes 1 side.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Includes 1 side

Kid Buttered Cavatappi Noodles

$5.99

Includes 1 side.

A La Carte Sides

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.99

Cauliflower is beer batter, and fried.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Mushrooms, breaded and lightly fried.

Breadstick - Single

$1.50

Broccoli Side

$4.99
Chips

Chips

$4.99
Cilantro Slaw

Cilantro Slaw

$4.99
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$4.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Served with your choice of shredded cheese, onions, or sour cream.

Cup of Clam Chowder

$5.99

Sister Cewa’s recipe from Ketchikan.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Hot Honey Brussels

$5.99

Hot Vegetable

$4.99

House Wedge

$6.99

Indian Grain Loaf

$2.50
Low Carb Wedge

Low Carb Wedge

$8.99

Bleu cheese dressing, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, and diced bacon.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Beet & Arugula Salad

$5.99

Roasted beets, feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons

Side Chop Chop Salad

$5.99

Bacon, peppadew peppers, cherry tomatoes, roasted beets, capocollo, black olives, Romaine, pistachios, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette

Side Cranberry Salad

$5.99

Dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, served over mixed lettuce tossed in our cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Side Greek Salad

$5.99

Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

$6.49

Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

Desserts

Classic Coffee Cake - 3 Slices

$3.99

Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!

Classic Coffee Cake - Whole

$19.75

Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.49

Funfetti Cake - 3 Slices

$3.99

Funfetti Cake - Whole

$19.75

Our original recipe sour cream coffee cake studded with rainbow sprinkles. Great for birthdays!

Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae

Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$7.99

A warm Triple Chocolate Brownie is topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Classic Coffee Cake - 1 Slice

$1.29

Extra Dressing & Sauce

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.85

BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Bleu Cheese

$0.85

Buffalo

$0.85

Buffayaki

$0.85

Caesar Dressing

$0.85

Cilantro Chipotle

$0.85

Cocktail Sauce

$0.85

Columbus Sauce

$0.85

Cranberry Poppyseed

$0.85

Feta Vinaigrette

$0.85

French Dressing

$0.85

Green Goddess

$0.85

Guacamole (Side)

$1.50

Honey Mustard.

$0.85

Horsey

$0.85

Hot Honey Sauce

$0.85

Mac Daddy Cheese

$0.85

Marinara

$0.85

Mustard Aioli

$0.85

Nashville Hot

$0.85

Nashville Mild

$0.85

Parmesan Vinaigrette

$0.85

Queso (2oz)

$1.00

Ranch

$0.85

Salsa Rojo

$0.85

Salsa Verde

$0.85

Sour Cream

$0.85

Spicy Garlic

$0.85

Tartar Sauce

$0.85

Teriyaki Sesame

$0.85

Tomato Aioli

$0.85

Brunch Menu

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Scrambled eggs wrapped in a warm tortilla with cheddar and mozzarella, fresh salsa, and bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage. Served with your choice of hash browns, cornbread, casserole, or fresh fruit.

Early Bird

$7.99

Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, toast and jelly

Egg Sandwich

$9.99

A large slice of quiche, made from scratch and baked in a ceramic pie tin and served with fresh fruit, hash browns or cornbread casserole and toast and jelly.

Eggs Benny

$9.99

Poached eggs and grilled ham served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole.

Eggs Florentine

$9.99

Poached eggs and grilled spinach spread served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole.

Hoosier Benedict

$10.49

Our homemade biscuit grilled, topped with our fried Indiana pork tenderloin, a poached egg and sausage gravy. Served with choice of fresh fruit, hash browns, or cornbread casserole.

Huevos Divorce

$9.49

A tale of two separate corn tortillas lightly fried, -one topped with salsa ranchero, the other with salsa verde, all topped with refried beans, shredded cheddar and jack, and 2 eggs sunny side up. Served with a side of hash browns or fresh fruit, pico de gallo and homemade guacamole.

Huevos Ranchero

$10.49

Two corn tortillas lightly fried, topped with salsa ranchero, refried beans, shredded cheddar and jack, and 2 eggs sunny side up. Served with a side of hash browns or fresh fruit, fresh pico de gallo and homemade guacamole.

Meaty One

$8.99

Two eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, toast and jelly.

Sunrise

$9.99

Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, bacon, ham, or sausage, toast and jelly

The Skillet

$10.99

Two basted eggs served over bacon, ham or sausage, hash browns, topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar and served with toast and jelly.

Weekender

$11.49

Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, bacon, ham, or sausage, homemade biscuit, and sausage gravy, toast and jelly

Pancakes

$8.49

Three buttermilk pancakes griddled and served with maple pancake syrup and butter.

Waffle

$7.49

Homemade Belgin style waffle served with your choice of toppings, whipped cream, and maple pancake syrup.

Chicken & Waffle

$10.99

A homemade savory waffle with bacon, cheddar cheese, topped with cinnamon honey butter, Nashville chicken tenders, and honey maple pancake syrup. Served with choice of fresh fruit or hash browns.

French Toast

Three slices of homemade bread dipped in egg batter and griddled to a golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple pancake syrup.

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

Three slices of homemade bread dipped in egg batter and griddled to a golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple pancake syrup.

Biscuits & Gravy

Homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with good ol’ homemade sausage gravy.

Western Omelette

$12.99

House breakfast potatoes seasoned with Cajun spices are topped with mozzarella cheese, two bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers, 2 fried eggs cooked to order, pico de gallo and cilantro chipotle sauce. Served with grilled corn or flour tortillas.

Florentine Omelette

$11.79

Spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cream cheese, mozzarella, side of hollandaise.

Very Veggie Omelette

$11.49

Spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, carnalized onions, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh herbs, cream cheese.

Cheese Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Muenster, cheddar, mozzarella, american.

West Coast Omelette

$11.99

Sliced avocados, spinach, grape tomatoes, turkey sausage, bell peppers, feta.

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$11.49

Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage topped with your choice of cheddar, mozzarella, muenster, or American cheese.

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$11.99

Diced turkey sausage, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, horseradish cream, muenster.

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

4 Bacon Slices

$3.99

Biscuit & Jelly (1/2)

$1.99

Biscuits & Gravy (1/2)

$4.49

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$3.99

Cornbread Casserole

$3.99

English Muffin

$2.99

1 French Toast Slice

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Ham Slices

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.49

Pancake (1)

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.79

4 Sausage Patties

$3.99

Wheat Toast

$2.79

White Toast

$2.79

Alfalfa Bagel

$7.00

Cream cheese, egg, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, dijon.

B.A.T Bagel

$8.00

Bacon, avocado, tomato, cream cheese, cheddar.

Nashville Bagel

$8.00

Nashville chicken, egg, green goddess, cheese.

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$7.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$7.00

Big Lug Beer

Goat Ranch 6pk

$8.99

Hans Grubeer - 4pk

$8.99

Honest Weight 4pk

$7.99

Kristofferson 4pk

$7.99

Pilsner Arizona - 6pk

$9.99

Pirate Cat 6pk

$9.99

Quintana 6pk

$9.99

Topanga 4pk

$7.99

Trickledown 4pk

$8.99

Venice Peach - 4pk

$8.99

Waist Deep 6pk

$8.99

Wizard of Saaz - 4pk

$7.99Out of stock

Wine To-Go

Alias Merlot BTL - Retail

$13.00

Alias Pinot BTL - Retail

$15.00

Bodini Malbec BTL - Retail

$17.00

Bonnano Cabernet BTL - Retail

$45.00

Bonvia Moscato BTL - Retail

$15.00

Broadbent Rose BTL - Retail

$14.00Out of stock

Brut BTL - Retail

$12.00

Cannonball Cabernet BTL - Retail

$19.00

Cielo Pinot Grigio BTL - Retail

$15.00

Curator Red Blend BTL - Retail

$15.00

De Martino Sauv Blanc BTL - Retail

$18.00

FF Coppola Cabernet BTL - Retail

$27.00

Kendall Jackson BTL - Retail

$26.00

Lapis Luna Zin BTL - Retail

$17.00

McManis Petit Syrah BTL - Retail

$17.00

Montefresco Prosecco BTL - Retail

$19.00

Pike Road Pinot BTL - Retail

$33.00

Radio Boca Tempranillo BTL - Retail

$15.00

Robertson's Chardonnay BTL - Retail

$15.00

Walnut Block Sauv Blanc BTL - Retail

$19.00

Shirts & Glassware

New Growler

$7.00

Liter Mug

$12.00

16oz Glass

$5.50

20oz Glass

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! **OUR ONLINE ORDERING HAS MOVED** To place an online order please visit: https://order.incentivio.com/c/sahms/locations/sahmsalehousecarmel

12819 E New Market St, Carmel, IN 46032

Sahm's Ale House Carmel image

