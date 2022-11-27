Sahm's Ale House Carmel Village Ale House
384 Reviews
$$
12819 E New Market St
Carmel, IN 46032
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Pepsi products served in a regular or kid's size
Kid's Drink
Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Delicious Hubbard & Cravens coffee served full strength or decaf.
Juice
Milk
Red Bull - Regular
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Red Bull - Coconut Berry
Red Bull - Watermelon
Appetizers
6 Nashville Tenders
6 pieces Cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
12 Nashville Tenders
12 pieces Chicken tenders seasoned with cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Breadsticks
Served with Mac Daddy cheese sauce, queso, marinara, or spicy cheese sauce.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces
Chicken Avocado Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with southwest chicken breast, cheddar, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cilantro chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce and salsa verde.
Chicken Papa
Lightly battered, fried crisp, and served with French fries and choice of BBQ, buffalo, honey mustard, or ranch.
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Loaded Fries
Plate of our homemade French fries seasoned, topped with bacon, scallions, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with ranch dressing and sour cream.
Pork Poutine
Hand cut french fries, seasoned, topped with classic Canadian gravy, pulled pork, cheese curds, and scallions, broiled.
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
The Basket
Tostada Nachos
Corn tortillas fried, topped with sourcream, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with lettuce and fresh salsa. Add Southwest chicken or taco beef +$1.50
Veggie Cigars
Veggies sautéed, mixed with cream cheese and herbs, stuffed in wonton wraps, and fried. Served with a side of teriyaki sesame.
Wings
10 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sesame, Spicy Garlic, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Nashville Mild. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads & Wraps
SM Avocado Salad
Diced avocados, crumbled feta, diced bacon, choice of dressing
SM Beet & Arugula Salad
Wood roasted beets diced, crumbled feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens
SM Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, Caesar dressing, croutons
SM Chicken Chop Salad
Bacon, peppadew peppers, cherry tomatoes, roasted beets, capocollo, black olives, Romaine, pistachios, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette
SM Chicken Cranberry Salad
Mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing with grilled chicken, craisins, cucumber, candied walnuts, and feta cheese.
SM Cobb Salad
Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.
SM Greek Salad
Mixed greens, black olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta
SM Shrimp Goddess Salad
Mixed greens tossed in green goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, pistachios, cucumber, green olives.
SM Veggie Chop Salad
Romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.
SM Willie Salad
Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.
SM Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Avocado Salad
Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.
Beet & Arugula Salad
Roasted beets, feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.
Chicken Chop Salad
Grilled chicken, diced bacon, romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.
Chicken Cranberry Salad
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Cobb Salad
Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.
Low Carb Wedge
Bleu cheese dressing, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, and diced bacon.
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Shrimp Goddess Salad
Mixed greens tossed in Green Goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, cucumbers, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños, chopped pistachios
Veggie Chop Salad
Romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.
Willie's Special Salad
Mixed greens, ranch, fried Nashville tenders (naked, hot, mild, or spicy garlic), black bean corn salsa, mozzarella, guacamole, and tortilla strips.
Avocado Wrap
Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.
Beet & Arugula Wrap
Roasted beets, feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chicken Chop Wrap
Grilled chicken, diced bacon, romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.
Chicken Cranberry Wrap
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Cobb Wrap
Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.
Greek Wrap
Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.
Shrimp Goddess Wrap
Mixed greens tossed in Green Goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, cucumbers, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños, and chopped pistachios.
Veggie Chop Wrap
Romaine, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, roasted beets, black olives, pistachios, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and herb ranch.
Willie's Special Wrap
Mixed greens, ranch, fried Nashville tenders (naked, hot, mild, or spicy garlic), black bean corn salsa, mozzarella, guacamole, and tortilla strips.
Soups
Handhelds
Atlantic Cod Sandwich
North Atlantic cod fillet, battered and fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted knot bun.
Avocado BLT
Applewood smoked bacon on toasted homemade wheat or white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Add avocado +$1.50
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, toasted wheat or white bread, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken breast served grilled or breaded with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch or bleu cheese on a toasted knot bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast served blackened, breaded, or grilled with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.
Club
Sliced ham, turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Muenster, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted wheat or white.
Malibu Melt
Turkey breast grilled with Muenster, avocado, bacon, alfalfa sprouts, and mustard sauce on Indian grain wheat bread.
Meatloaf Melt
Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.
Pork Tenderloin
Indiana pork loin grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.
Spinach Melt
Spinach mix grilled with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, and jack on toasted wheat. Add turkey +$1
Steak Sandwich
Beef tenderloin brochettes seasoned and grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus on the side.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on our homemade wheat or white with Muenster, mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes.
Four Cheese Melt
Wheat or white bread grilled with bacon, tomato, American, cheddar, mozzarella, muenster.
Street Tacos
Corn or flour tortillas, avocado, diced onion, chopped cilantro, lime, salsa verde. Served with side of chips & salsa. Steak $13.99 • Chicken $11.99 Impossible Beef $13.99
Fish Tacos
Blackened or fried cod, queso fresco, avocado cilantro chipotle slaw.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a homemade toasted knot bun.
Clint Eastwood Burger
BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, jack, and fried onion rings on homemade toasted knot bun.
Molly Melt
Caramelized onions, American and muenster cheeses on homemade white bread.
My Boy Bleu
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, Columbus sauce, and shredded lettuce on a homemade toasted knot bun.
Signature Dishes
Chicken Fettucine
Chicken breast seasoned with tarragon, sautéed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and scallions in parmesan cream sauce, tossed with spinach and egg fettuccini noodles, topped with roasted walnuts, choice of one side.
Chicken Pesto Tortellini
Grilled chicken over tricolored cheese-filled tortellini tossed with roma tomatoes, our house made basil pesto, a parmesan cream sauce, choice of one side.
Chicken Stir Fry
Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side.
Fish & Chips
Big Lug beer battered Atlantic cod fillets fried, served with french fries and choice of one side.
Lemon Chicken & Arugula
Two 6oz chicken breasts baked with parmesan and topped with arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette. Served with two sides.
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf with tomato brown sugar glaze. Served with two sides.
Mediterranean Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet, seasoned and seared in olive oil with roasted garlic, olives, peppadew peppers, grape tomatoes, capers, and herbs, deglazed with wine and lemon and topped with feta. Served with your choice of two sides.
New York Strip (8oz)
Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides.
Pork Chop
Center cut pork chop seasoned, seared, and topped with sautéed herb mushrooms. Served with two sides.
Shrimp Stir Fry
Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side.
Steak Stir Fry
Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side.
Tempura Shrimp
Eight jumbo Gulf shrimp battered tempura style served with our fresh horseradish cocktail sauce, choice of two sides.
Top Sirloin (10oz)
Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides.
Veggie Stir Fry
Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side.
Kids Menu
A La Carte Sides
Breaded Cauliflower
Cauliflower is beer batter, and fried.
Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms, breaded and lightly fried.
Breadstick - Single
Broccoli Side
Chips
Cilantro Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Cup of Chili
Served with your choice of shredded cheese, onions, or sour cream.
Cup of Clam Chowder
Sister Cewa’s recipe from Ketchikan.
Cup of Soup of the Day
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Hot Honey Brussels
Hot Vegetable
House Wedge
Indian Grain Loaf
Low Carb Wedge
Bleu cheese dressing, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, and diced bacon.
Mac and Cheese
Onion Rings
Side Beet & Arugula Salad
Roasted beets, feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons
Side Chop Chop Salad
Bacon, peppadew peppers, cherry tomatoes, roasted beets, capocollo, black olives, Romaine, pistachios, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette
Side Cranberry Salad
Dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, served over mixed lettuce tossed in our cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Side Greek Salad
Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.
Side Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic.
Tater Tots
Desserts
Classic Coffee Cake - 3 Slices
Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!
Classic Coffee Cake - Whole
Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!
French Vanilla Ice Cream
Funfetti Cake - 3 Slices
Funfetti Cake - Whole
Our original recipe sour cream coffee cake studded with rainbow sprinkles. Great for birthdays!
Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae
A warm Triple Chocolate Brownie is topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Classic Coffee Cake - 1 Slice
Extra Dressing & Sauce
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo
Buffayaki
Caesar Dressing
Cilantro Chipotle
Cocktail Sauce
Columbus Sauce
Cranberry Poppyseed
Feta Vinaigrette
French Dressing
Green Goddess
Guacamole (Side)
Honey Mustard.
Horsey
Hot Honey Sauce
Mac Daddy Cheese
Marinara
Mustard Aioli
Nashville Hot
Nashville Mild
Parmesan Vinaigrette
Queso (2oz)
Ranch
Salsa Rojo
Salsa Verde
Sour Cream
Spicy Garlic
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki Sesame
Tomato Aioli
Brunch Menu
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs wrapped in a warm tortilla with cheddar and mozzarella, fresh salsa, and bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage. Served with your choice of hash browns, cornbread, casserole, or fresh fruit.
Early Bird
Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, toast and jelly
Egg Sandwich
A large slice of quiche, made from scratch and baked in a ceramic pie tin and served with fresh fruit, hash browns or cornbread casserole and toast and jelly.
Eggs Benny
Poached eggs and grilled ham served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole.
Eggs Florentine
Poached eggs and grilled spinach spread served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole.
Hoosier Benedict
Our homemade biscuit grilled, topped with our fried Indiana pork tenderloin, a poached egg and sausage gravy. Served with choice of fresh fruit, hash browns, or cornbread casserole.
Huevos Divorce
A tale of two separate corn tortillas lightly fried, -one topped with salsa ranchero, the other with salsa verde, all topped with refried beans, shredded cheddar and jack, and 2 eggs sunny side up. Served with a side of hash browns or fresh fruit, pico de gallo and homemade guacamole.
Huevos Ranchero
Two corn tortillas lightly fried, topped with salsa ranchero, refried beans, shredded cheddar and jack, and 2 eggs sunny side up. Served with a side of hash browns or fresh fruit, fresh pico de gallo and homemade guacamole.
Meaty One
Two eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, toast and jelly.
Sunrise
Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, bacon, ham, or sausage, toast and jelly
The Skillet
Two basted eggs served over bacon, ham or sausage, hash browns, topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar and served with toast and jelly.
Weekender
Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, bacon, ham, or sausage, homemade biscuit, and sausage gravy, toast and jelly
Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes griddled and served with maple pancake syrup and butter.
Waffle
Homemade Belgin style waffle served with your choice of toppings, whipped cream, and maple pancake syrup.
Chicken & Waffle
A homemade savory waffle with bacon, cheddar cheese, topped with cinnamon honey butter, Nashville chicken tenders, and honey maple pancake syrup. Served with choice of fresh fruit or hash browns.
French Toast
Three slices of homemade bread dipped in egg batter and griddled to a golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple pancake syrup.
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Three slices of homemade bread dipped in egg batter and griddled to a golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple pancake syrup.
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with good ol’ homemade sausage gravy.
Western Omelette
House breakfast potatoes seasoned with Cajun spices are topped with mozzarella cheese, two bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers, 2 fried eggs cooked to order, pico de gallo and cilantro chipotle sauce. Served with grilled corn or flour tortillas.
Florentine Omelette
Spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cream cheese, mozzarella, side of hollandaise.
Very Veggie Omelette
Spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, carnalized onions, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh herbs, cream cheese.
Cheese Cheese Omelette
Muenster, cheddar, mozzarella, american.
West Coast Omelette
Sliced avocados, spinach, grape tomatoes, turkey sausage, bell peppers, feta.
Meat & Cheese Omelette
Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage topped with your choice of cheddar, mozzarella, muenster, or American cheese.
Turkey Sausage Omelette
Diced turkey sausage, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, horseradish cream, muenster.
1 Egg
2 Eggs
4 Bacon Slices
Biscuit & Jelly (1/2)
Biscuits & Gravy (1/2)
Cinnamon Raisin Toast
Cornbread Casserole
English Muffin
1 French Toast Slice
Fresh Fruit
Ham Slices
Hash Browns
Pancake (1)
Sausage Gravy
4 Sausage Patties
Wheat Toast
White Toast
Alfalfa Bagel
Cream cheese, egg, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, dijon.
B.A.T Bagel
Bacon, avocado, tomato, cream cheese, cheddar.
Nashville Bagel
Nashville chicken, egg, green goddess, cheese.
Egg & Cheese Bagel
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
Big Lug Beer
Wine To-Go
Alias Merlot BTL - Retail
Alias Pinot BTL - Retail
Bodini Malbec BTL - Retail
Bonnano Cabernet BTL - Retail
Bonvia Moscato BTL - Retail
Broadbent Rose BTL - Retail
Brut BTL - Retail
Cannonball Cabernet BTL - Retail
Cielo Pinot Grigio BTL - Retail
Curator Red Blend BTL - Retail
De Martino Sauv Blanc BTL - Retail
FF Coppola Cabernet BTL - Retail
Kendall Jackson BTL - Retail
Lapis Luna Zin BTL - Retail
McManis Petit Syrah BTL - Retail
Montefresco Prosecco BTL - Retail
Pike Road Pinot BTL - Retail
Radio Boca Tempranillo BTL - Retail
Robertson's Chardonnay BTL - Retail
Walnut Block Sauv Blanc BTL - Retail
Shirts & Glassware
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
12819 E New Market St, Carmel, IN 46032