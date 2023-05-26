Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton Pendleton
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Located minutes from downtown historic Pendleton, Sahm's Smokehouse offers up delicious Texas style smoked BBQ and frosty craft Big Lug beer. We have family dining, a 21+ bar and a beer barn! Outdoors, we have two boccee ball courts with a patio, disc golf practice holes, and a fire pit!
Location
Greater Indiana, Greater, IN 46064
