Sahm's Place Place

730 Reviews

$$

2411 East 65th St

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Chicken Cranberry Salad
Pork Tenderloin

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.49+

Pepsi products served in a regular or kid's size

Kid's Drink

$1.99

Iced Tea

$3.49+

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

Coffee

$3.49

Delicious Hubbard & Cravens coffee served full strength or decaf.

Hot Tea

$3.49

Choice of English Breakfast, Chamomile, Jasmine Pearls, or Green Rooibos

Juice

$3.49

Milk

$1.49+

Red Bull - Regular

$4.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.50

Red Bull - Coconut Berry

$4.50

Red Bull - Watermelon

$4.50

Food Specials

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99

Six fresh jalapeños stuffed with herb cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, topped with Muenster cheese, and broiled. Served with a side of ranch.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.99

Four pieces of chicken are marinated in buttermilk and spices, tossed in seasoned flour, and fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, hot vegetable of the day, and a biscuit.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Egg salad sandwich made with boiled eggs, celery, onions, mustard, mayo and spices served on toasted white bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of hand cut fries

Buffayaki Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in our buffayaki sauce and served in a toasted flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and Muenster cheese. Served with your choice of side

Chicken & Noodles

$12.99

Our famous homemade chicken & noodles is served over mashed potatoes and served with 2 buttered rolls.

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower Basket

$9.99

Breaded Mushrooms Basket

$8.99

Camarones Sriracha

$13.99

Diced shrimp tossed in seasoned flour, fried, tossed in chipotle sauce and served over a Sriracha oil rice, scallions and cilantro.

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces.

Chicken Avocado Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with southwest chicken breast, cheddar, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cilantro chipotle. Served with lettuce and salsa verde.

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried, and served with celery, carrot sticks, spinach dip, and two sauces

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Plate of our homemade French fries seasoned, topped with bacon, scallions, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with ranch dressing and sour cream.

Pork Poutine

$12.99

Hand cut french fries, seasoned, topped with classic Canadian gravy, pulled pork, cheese curds, and scallions, broiled.

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

$11.99

Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$9.99

Large mushroom caps sautéed in cognac butter, stuffed with spinach parmesan mix, topped with mozzarella, broiled.

Tostada Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortillas fried, topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with lettuce and fresh salsa. Add Southwest chicken or taco beef +$2.00

Veggie Cigars

Veggie Cigars

$11.49

Veggies sautéed, mixed with cream cheese and herbs, stuffed in wonton wraps, and fried. Served with a side of teriyaki sesame.

Wings (10)

$15.99

10 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Spicy Garlic, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Nashville Mild. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Salads

PROTEIN Shrimp +$5 • Steak +$5 • Salmon +$6.50 • Chicken +$3 DRESSING Parmesan Vinaigrette, Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Green Goddess, Cranberry Poppyseed, Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Caesar
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$7.99+

Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.

Chicken Cranberry Salad

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$9.99+

Dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Chop Salad

$7.99+

Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$9.99+

Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.

Chef Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Fried or grilled chicken breast strips, hardboiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Toss in buffalo +$.75

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.

Low Carb Wedge

Low Carb Wedge

$8.99

Bleu cheese dressing, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, and diced bacon.

Mixed Green Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$12.99+

Taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar and mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, pico de gallo, fresh salsa, scallions, tortilla strips, ranch.

Tavern Salad

$10.99+

Spicy capocollo ham, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes, pickle red onions, candied walnuts and crumbled feta cheese tossed with mixed green lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.

Wraps

Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chicken Cranberry Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Chop Wrap

$10.99

Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.

Cobb Wrap

$12.99

Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast strips, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Toss in buffalo +$.75

Greek Wrap

$9.99

Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.

Taco Salad Wrap

$12.99

Taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar and mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, pico de gallo, fresh salsa, scallions, tortilla strips, ranch.

Tavern Wrap

$10.99

Spicy capocollo ham, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes, pickle red onions, candied walnuts and crumbled feta cheese tossed with mixed green lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.

Soups

Alaskan Clam Chowder

$5.99+

A Sahm’s favorite since 1986

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Ask for today's selection

Chili

$4.99+

Homemade chili served with choices of onion, shredded cheese, and sour cream

French Onion

$4.99+

Handhelds

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$13.99

North Atlantic cod fillet, battered and fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted knot bun.

Avocado BLT

$13.49

Applewood smoked bacon on toasted homemade wheat or white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Add avocado +$1.50

BLT

BLT

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, toasted wheat or white bread, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Buff Chick

Buff Chick

$12.99

Chicken breast served grilled or breaded with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch or bleu cheese on a toasted knot bun.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken breast served blackened, breaded, or grilled with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced ham, turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Muenster, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted wheat or white.

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Blackened or fried cod, queso fresco, avocado cilantro chipotle slaw.

Four Cheese Melt

$9.99

Wheat or white bread grilled with bacon, tomato, American, cheddar, mozzarella, muenster.

Goose Melt

$13.99

Spicy capocollo ham, city ham, and sliced pepperoni cooked on the griddle and served on a hoagie roll with romaine, muenster cheese and parmesan vinaigrette.

Malibu Melt

$12.99

Turkey breast grilled with Muenster, avocado, bacon, alfalfa sprouts, and mustard sauce on Indian grain wheat bread.

Meatloaf Melt

Meatloaf Melt

$13.99

Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

Indiana pork loin grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.

Spinach Melt

Spinach Melt

$12.99

Spinach mix grilled with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, and jack on toasted wheat. Add turkey +$1

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Beef tenderloin brochettes seasoned and grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus on the side.

Street Tacos

$12.99

Corn or flour tortillas, avocado, diced onion, chopped cilantro, lime, salsa verde. Served with side of chips & salsa. Steak $13.99 • Chicken $11.99 Impossible Beef $13.99

Turkey Spinach Melt

$13.99

Turkey, spinach mix grilled, bacon, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, mozzarella, on toasted wheat.

Burgers

6 oz beef patty seasoned, griddled, and served with one side.
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a homemade toasted knot bun.

Classic Burger Slider

$4.49

Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion on a homemade toasted knot bun.

Clint Eastwood Burger

Clint Eastwood Burger

$13.99

BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, jack, and fried onion rings on homemade toasted knot bun.

Clint Eastwood Slider

$5.49

Angus beef served with BBQ, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and fried onion rings on a homemade toasted knot bun.

Molly Melt

Molly Melt

$13.99

Caramelized onions, American and muenster cheeses on homemade white bread.

Molly Melt Slider

$4.49

Angus beef served with American cheese, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, cilantro chipotle sauce, tomato, on toasted white bread.

My Boy Bleu Burger

$13.99

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, Columbus sauce, and shredded lettuce on a homemade toasted knot bun.

My Boy Bleu Slider

$5.49

Angus beef, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, Columbus sauce, shredded lettuce.

Signature Dishes

Breast of Chicken

$14.99+

Seasoned boneless chicken breast served Cajun spiced, BBQ, Teriyaki or with parsley butter. Served with your choice of two side dishes.

Chicken Fettucine

$16.99

Chicken breast seasoned with tarragon, sautéed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and scallions in parmesan cream sauce, tossed with spinach and egg fettuccini noodles, topped with roasted walnuts, choice of one side.

Chicken Pesto Tortellini

$16.99

Grilled chicken over tricolored cheese-filled tortellini tossed with roma tomatoes, our house made basil pesto, a parmesan cream sauce, choice of one side.

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side

Filet Mignon (6oz)

$33.99

Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS Black & Bleu +$2.50 bleu cheese crumbles, blackened seasoning Cowboy +$2.50 bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce Herb Mushrooms +$1

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Big Lug beer battered Atlantic cod fillets fried, served with french fries and choice of one side.

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.99+

Homemade meatloaf with tomato brown sugar glaze. Served with two sides.

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$19.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet, seasoned and seared in olive oil with roasted garlic, olives, peppadew peppers, grape tomatoes, capers, and herbs, deglazed with wine and lemon and topped with feta. Served with your choice of two sides.

New York Strip (8oz)

$24.99

Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS Black & Bleu +$2.50 bleu cheese crumbles, blackened seasoning Cowboy +$2.50 bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce Herb Mushrooms +$1

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$15.99+

Center cut pork chop seasoned, seared, and topped with sautéed herb mushrooms. Served with two sides.

Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side

Sizzling Garlic Chicken

$17.99

Herb garlic marinated chicken breast served on a sizzling cast iron skillet with cheddar mashed potatoes, American cheese, and sautéed peppers and onions. Served with choice of one side dish.

Steak Stir Fry

$16.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side

Tempura Shrimp

$15.99+

Eight jumbo Gulf shrimp battered tempura style served with our fresh horseradish cocktail sauce, choice of two sides.

Top Sirloin (10oz)

$22.99

Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS Black & Bleu +$2.50 bleu cheese crumbles, blackened seasoning Cowboy +$2.50 bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce Herb Mushrooms +$1

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Includes 1 side.

Kid Hamburger

$5.49

Includes 1 side.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried. Includes 1 side.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Includes 1 side.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Includes 1 side

Kid Buttered Cavatappi Noodles

$5.99

Includes 1 side.

A La Carte Sides

Baked Potato

$4.99

Breaded Cauliflower Side

$5.99

Cauliflower is beer battered and fried.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Mushrooms, breaded and lightly fried.

Chips

Chips

$4.99
Cilantro Slaw

Cilantro Slaw

$4.99

Cornbread Casserole

$4.99
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$4.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Served with your choice of shredded cheese, onions, or sour cream.

Cup of Clam Chowder

$5.99

Sister Cewa’s recipe from Ketchikan.

Cup of French Onion Soup

$4.99

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Hot Honey Brussels

$5.99

Hot Vegetable

$4.99

Indian Grain Loaf

$1.50
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons

Side Chop Salad

$5.99

Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.

Side Cranberry Salad

$5.99

Dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, served over mixed lettuce tossed in our cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

$6.49

Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

Extra Sauce & Dressing - Place

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.85

BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Bleu Cheese

$0.85

Buffalo.

$0.85

Buffayaki

$0.85

Caesar Dressing

$0.85

Cilantro Chipotle

$0.85

Cocktail Sauce

$0.85

Columbus Sauce

$0.85

Cranberry Poppyseed

$0.85

Feta Vinaigrette

$0.85

French Dressing

$0.85

Honey Mustard.

$0.85

Horsey

$0.85

Mustard Aioli

$0.85

Parmesan Vinaigrette

$0.85

Parmesan Vinaigrette

$0.85

Poppyseed

$0.85

Ranch

$0.85

Salsa Rojo

$0.85

Salsa Verde

$0.85

Sour Cream

$0.85

Spicy Garlic

$0.85

Spinach Dip

$0.85

Tartar Sauce

$0.85

Teriyaki Sesame

$0.85

Desserts

Classic Coffee Cake - 3 Slices

$3.99

Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!

Classic Coffee Cake - Whole

$19.75

Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.49

Funfetti Cake - 3 Slices

$3.99

Funfetti Cake - Whole

$19.75

Our original recipe sour cream coffee cake studded with rainbow sprinkles. Great for birthdays!

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Classic Coffee Cake - 1 Slice

$1.29

Brunch Menu

Shrimp Breakfast Tacos

$11.99

3 flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, grilled Cajun shrimp, sautéed tomatoes and onions and queso fresco. Served with a side of salsa Verde and a side of hash browns

Diablo Skillet

$12.99

Cajun seasoned hash browns are topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella, two bacon wrapped jalapeño poppers, fried eggs, Pico de Gallo, and cilantro chipotle sauce. Served wit your choice of toast

Loaded Chorizo Biscuits

$10.99

Early Bird

$7.99

Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, toast and jelly

Meaty One

$8.99

Two eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, toast and jelly.

Sunrise

$9.99

Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, bacon, ham, or sausage, toast and jelly

Weekender

$11.99

Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, bacon, ham, or sausage, homemade biscuit, and sausage gravy, toast and jelly

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Scrambled eggs wrapped in a warm tortilla with cheddar and mozzarella, fresh salsa, and bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage. Served with your choice of hash browns, cornbread, casserole, or fresh fruit.

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Lightly fried tortilla chips, house salsa verde, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, and two fried eggs. Served with your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole and fresh fruit.

Steak & Eggs

$21.99

8 oz top sirloin, cooked to order on a cast iron skillet, topped with two fried eggs and a side of cheddar cheese has browns.

Pancakes

$7.99

Three buttermilk pancakes griddled and served with maple pancake syrup and butter.

French Toast

Three slices of homemade bread dipped in egg batter and griddled to a golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple pancake syrup.

Biscuits & Gravy

Homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with good ol’ homemade sausage gravy.

Country King Omelette

$11.69

Bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Florentine Omelette

$11.69

Spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cream cheese, mozzarella, side of hollandaise.

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$11.69

Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage topped with your choice of cheddar, mozzarella, muenster, or American cheese.

Mexican Omelette

$11.69

Chorizo, black bean corn salsa, tomatoes, tomatillo salsa, fresh herbs, and queso fresco.

Very Veggie Omelette

$11.69

Spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, carnalized onions, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh herbs, cream cheese.

West Coast Omelette

$11.69

Sliced avocados, spinach, grape tomatoes, turkey sausage, bell peppers, feta.

Eggs Benny

Poached eggs and grilled ham served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole.

Eggs Florentine

Poached eggs and grilled spinach spread served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole.

Limontes

Chorizo, black bean corn salsa, cilantro chipotle sauce.

The McLaughlin

Grilled sausage patty, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy.

The Skillet

$9.99

Hash browns, cheddar and mozzarella, sausage, bacon, and two fried eggs. Served with choice of white or wheat toast, english muffin, or biscuit.

Jose's Skillet

$9.99

Hash browns, cheddar, mozzarella, chorizo, salsa, sauteed peppers, and two fried eggs.

Hippie Skillet

$9.99

Hash browns topped with cream cheese spinach dip, peppers, mushrooms, onions, muenster, and two fried eggs.

Hot Chicken Skillet

$10.99

Hash browns, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, and two fried eggs.

Egg Sandwich

$7.99

A large slice of quiche, made from scratch and baked in a ceramic pie tin and served with fresh fruit, hash browns or cornbread casserole and toast and jelly.

1 Egg

$1.99

One egg cooked your way

2 Eggs

$2.99

Two eggs cooked your way

1 Bacon Slice

$1.49

Biscuit & Jelly (1/2)

$1.99

Biscuits & Gravy (1/2)

$4.49

Cinna Raisin French Toast (1 Slice)

$2.99

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$3.99

Cornbread Casserole

$3.99

English Muffin

$2.99

1 French Toast Slice

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Ham Slices

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.49

1 Pancake

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.79

4 Sausage Patties

$3.99

Wheat Toast

$2.79

White Toast

$2.79

4 Bacon Slices

$3.99

Fruit Plate

$7.49

Fresh cut fruit, side of cottage cheese, and a toasted English muffin.

Kid Omelet

$4.99

Egg omelet, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, and a side of hash browns.

Kid Scramble

$4.99

1 egg scrambled, 1 bacon or sausage, 1 slice of toast.

Pancake Combo

$4.99

1 pancake with bacon or sausage.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2411 East 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

Sahm's Place image

