Sahm's Place Place
730 Reviews
$$
2411 East 65th St
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Pepsi products served in a regular or kid's size
Kid's Drink
Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Delicious Hubbard & Cravens coffee served full strength or decaf.
Hot Tea
Choice of English Breakfast, Chamomile, Jasmine Pearls, or Green Rooibos
Juice
Milk
Red Bull - Regular
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Red Bull - Coconut Berry
Red Bull - Watermelon
Food Specials
Jalapeno Poppers
Six fresh jalapeños stuffed with herb cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, topped with Muenster cheese, and broiled. Served with a side of ranch.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Four pieces of chicken are marinated in buttermilk and spices, tossed in seasoned flour, and fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, hot vegetable of the day, and a biscuit.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad sandwich made with boiled eggs, celery, onions, mustard, mayo and spices served on toasted white bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of hand cut fries
Buffayaki Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken breast tossed in our buffayaki sauce and served in a toasted flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and Muenster cheese. Served with your choice of side
Chicken & Noodles
Our famous homemade chicken & noodles is served over mashed potatoes and served with 2 buttered rolls.
Appetizers
Breaded Cauliflower Basket
Breaded Mushrooms Basket
Camarones Sriracha
Diced shrimp tossed in seasoned flour, fried, tossed in chipotle sauce and served over a Sriracha oil rice, scallions and cilantro.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces.
Chicken Avocado Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with southwest chicken breast, cheddar, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cilantro chipotle. Served with lettuce and salsa verde.
Chicken Fingers
Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried, and served with celery, carrot sticks, spinach dip, and two sauces
Loaded Fries
Plate of our homemade French fries seasoned, topped with bacon, scallions, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with ranch dressing and sour cream.
Pork Poutine
Hand cut french fries, seasoned, topped with classic Canadian gravy, pulled pork, cheese curds, and scallions, broiled.
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Large mushroom caps sautéed in cognac butter, stuffed with spinach parmesan mix, topped with mozzarella, broiled.
Tostada Nachos
Corn tortillas fried, topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with lettuce and fresh salsa. Add Southwest chicken or taco beef +$2.00
Veggie Cigars
Veggies sautéed, mixed with cream cheese and herbs, stuffed in wonton wraps, and fried. Served with a side of teriyaki sesame.
Wings (10)
10 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Spicy Garlic, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Nashville Mild. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads
Avocado Salad
Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.
Chicken Cranberry Salad
Dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Chop Salad
Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.
Chef Chicken Salad
Fried or grilled chicken breast strips, hardboiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Toss in buffalo +$.75
Greek Salad
Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.
Low Carb Wedge
Bleu cheese dressing, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, and diced bacon.
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar and mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, pico de gallo, fresh salsa, scallions, tortilla strips, ranch.
Tavern Salad
Spicy capocollo ham, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes, pickle red onions, candied walnuts and crumbled feta cheese tossed with mixed green lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.
Wraps
Avocado Wrap
Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.
Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chicken Cranberry Wrap
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Chop Wrap
Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.
Cobb Wrap
Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken breast strips, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Toss in buffalo +$.75
Greek Wrap
Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.
Taco Salad Wrap
Taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar and mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, pico de gallo, fresh salsa, scallions, tortilla strips, ranch.
Tavern Wrap
Spicy capocollo ham, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes, pickle red onions, candied walnuts and crumbled feta cheese tossed with mixed green lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.
Soups
Handhelds
Atlantic Cod Sandwich
North Atlantic cod fillet, battered and fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted knot bun.
Avocado BLT
Applewood smoked bacon on toasted homemade wheat or white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Add avocado +$1.50
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, toasted wheat or white bread, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Buff Chick
Chicken breast served grilled or breaded with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch or bleu cheese on a toasted knot bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast served blackened, breaded, or grilled with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.
Club Sandwich
Sliced ham, turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Muenster, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted wheat or white.
Fish Tacos
Blackened or fried cod, queso fresco, avocado cilantro chipotle slaw.
Four Cheese Melt
Wheat or white bread grilled with bacon, tomato, American, cheddar, mozzarella, muenster.
Goose Melt
Spicy capocollo ham, city ham, and sliced pepperoni cooked on the griddle and served on a hoagie roll with romaine, muenster cheese and parmesan vinaigrette.
Malibu Melt
Turkey breast grilled with Muenster, avocado, bacon, alfalfa sprouts, and mustard sauce on Indian grain wheat bread.
Meatloaf Melt
Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.
Pork Tenderloin
Indiana pork loin grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.
Spinach Melt
Spinach mix grilled with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, and jack on toasted wheat. Add turkey +$1
Steak Sandwich
Beef tenderloin brochettes seasoned and grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus on the side.
Street Tacos
Corn or flour tortillas, avocado, diced onion, chopped cilantro, lime, salsa verde. Served with side of chips & salsa. Steak $13.99 • Chicken $11.99 Impossible Beef $13.99
Turkey Spinach Melt
Turkey, spinach mix grilled, bacon, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, mozzarella, on toasted wheat.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a homemade toasted knot bun.
Classic Burger Slider
Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion on a homemade toasted knot bun.
Clint Eastwood Burger
BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, jack, and fried onion rings on homemade toasted knot bun.
Clint Eastwood Slider
Angus beef served with BBQ, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and fried onion rings on a homemade toasted knot bun.
Molly Melt
Caramelized onions, American and muenster cheeses on homemade white bread.
Molly Melt Slider
Angus beef served with American cheese, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, cilantro chipotle sauce, tomato, on toasted white bread.
My Boy Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, Columbus sauce, and shredded lettuce on a homemade toasted knot bun.
My Boy Bleu Slider
Angus beef, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, Columbus sauce, shredded lettuce.
Signature Dishes
Breast of Chicken
Seasoned boneless chicken breast served Cajun spiced, BBQ, Teriyaki or with parsley butter. Served with your choice of two side dishes.
Chicken Fettucine
Chicken breast seasoned with tarragon, sautéed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and scallions in parmesan cream sauce, tossed with spinach and egg fettuccini noodles, topped with roasted walnuts, choice of one side.
Chicken Pesto Tortellini
Grilled chicken over tricolored cheese-filled tortellini tossed with roma tomatoes, our house made basil pesto, a parmesan cream sauce, choice of one side.
Chicken Stir Fry
Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side
Filet Mignon (6oz)
Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS Black & Bleu +$2.50 bleu cheese crumbles, blackened seasoning Cowboy +$2.50 bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce Herb Mushrooms +$1
Fish & Chips
Big Lug beer battered Atlantic cod fillets fried, served with french fries and choice of one side.
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf with tomato brown sugar glaze. Served with two sides.
Mediterranean Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet, seasoned and seared in olive oil with roasted garlic, olives, peppadew peppers, grape tomatoes, capers, and herbs, deglazed with wine and lemon and topped with feta. Served with your choice of two sides.
New York Strip (8oz)
Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS Black & Bleu +$2.50 bleu cheese crumbles, blackened seasoning Cowboy +$2.50 bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce Herb Mushrooms +$1
Pork Chop
Center cut pork chop seasoned, seared, and topped with sautéed herb mushrooms. Served with two sides.
Shrimp Stir Fry
Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side
Sizzling Garlic Chicken
Herb garlic marinated chicken breast served on a sizzling cast iron skillet with cheddar mashed potatoes, American cheese, and sautéed peppers and onions. Served with choice of one side dish.
Steak Stir Fry
Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side
Tempura Shrimp
Eight jumbo Gulf shrimp battered tempura style served with our fresh horseradish cocktail sauce, choice of two sides.
Top Sirloin (10oz)
Served with herb steak butter and your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS Black & Bleu +$2.50 bleu cheese crumbles, blackened seasoning Cowboy +$2.50 bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce Herb Mushrooms +$1
Veggie Stir Fry
Broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, bok choy, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cabbage, and carrots stir fried with garlic and deglazed with our stir fry sauce. Served over rice with fried veggie cigars and your choice of one side
Kids Menu
A La Carte Sides
Baked Potato
Breaded Cauliflower Side
Cauliflower is beer battered and fried.
Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms, breaded and lightly fried.
Chips
Cilantro Slaw
Cornbread Casserole
Cottage Cheese
Cup of Chili
Served with your choice of shredded cheese, onions, or sour cream.
Cup of Clam Chowder
Sister Cewa’s recipe from Ketchikan.
Cup of French Onion Soup
Cup of Soup of the Day
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Hot Honey Brussels
Hot Vegetable
Indian Grain Loaf
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons
Side Chop Salad
Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.
Side Cranberry Salad
Dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, served over mixed lettuce tossed in our cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Side Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic.
Tater Tots
Extra Sauce & Dressing - Place
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo.
Buffayaki
Caesar Dressing
Cilantro Chipotle
Cocktail Sauce
Columbus Sauce
Cranberry Poppyseed
Feta Vinaigrette
French Dressing
Honey Mustard.
Horsey
Mustard Aioli
Parmesan Vinaigrette
Parmesan Vinaigrette
Poppyseed
Ranch
Salsa Rojo
Salsa Verde
Sour Cream
Spicy Garlic
Spinach Dip
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki Sesame
Desserts
Classic Coffee Cake - 3 Slices
Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!
Classic Coffee Cake - Whole
Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!
French Vanilla Ice Cream
Funfetti Cake - 3 Slices
Funfetti Cake - Whole
Our original recipe sour cream coffee cake studded with rainbow sprinkles. Great for birthdays!
Ice Cream Sundae
Classic Coffee Cake - 1 Slice
Brunch Menu
Shrimp Breakfast Tacos
3 flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, grilled Cajun shrimp, sautéed tomatoes and onions and queso fresco. Served with a side of salsa Verde and a side of hash browns
Diablo Skillet
Cajun seasoned hash browns are topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella, two bacon wrapped jalapeño poppers, fried eggs, Pico de Gallo, and cilantro chipotle sauce. Served wit your choice of toast
Loaded Chorizo Biscuits
Early Bird
Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, toast and jelly
Meaty One
Two eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, toast and jelly.
Sunrise
Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, bacon, ham, or sausage, toast and jelly
Weekender
Two eggs, hash browns or cornbread casserole, bacon, ham, or sausage, homemade biscuit, and sausage gravy, toast and jelly
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs wrapped in a warm tortilla with cheddar and mozzarella, fresh salsa, and bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage. Served with your choice of hash browns, cornbread, casserole, or fresh fruit.
Chilaquiles
Lightly fried tortilla chips, house salsa verde, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, and two fried eggs. Served with your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole and fresh fruit.
Steak & Eggs
8 oz top sirloin, cooked to order on a cast iron skillet, topped with two fried eggs and a side of cheddar cheese has browns.
Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes griddled and served with maple pancake syrup and butter.
French Toast
Three slices of homemade bread dipped in egg batter and griddled to a golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple pancake syrup.
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with good ol’ homemade sausage gravy.
Country King Omelette
Bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Florentine Omelette
Spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cream cheese, mozzarella, side of hollandaise.
Meat & Cheese Omelette
Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage topped with your choice of cheddar, mozzarella, muenster, or American cheese.
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo, black bean corn salsa, tomatoes, tomatillo salsa, fresh herbs, and queso fresco.
Very Veggie Omelette
Spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, carnalized onions, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh herbs, cream cheese.
West Coast Omelette
Sliced avocados, spinach, grape tomatoes, turkey sausage, bell peppers, feta.
Eggs Benny
Poached eggs and grilled ham served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole.
Eggs Florentine
Poached eggs and grilled spinach spread served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of hash browns or cornbread casserole.
Limontes
Chorizo, black bean corn salsa, cilantro chipotle sauce.
The McLaughlin
Grilled sausage patty, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy.
The Skillet
Hash browns, cheddar and mozzarella, sausage, bacon, and two fried eggs. Served with choice of white or wheat toast, english muffin, or biscuit.
Jose's Skillet
Hash browns, cheddar, mozzarella, chorizo, salsa, sauteed peppers, and two fried eggs.
Hippie Skillet
Hash browns topped with cream cheese spinach dip, peppers, mushrooms, onions, muenster, and two fried eggs.
Hot Chicken Skillet
Hash browns, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, and two fried eggs.
Egg Sandwich
A large slice of quiche, made from scratch and baked in a ceramic pie tin and served with fresh fruit, hash browns or cornbread casserole and toast and jelly.
1 Egg
One egg cooked your way
2 Eggs
Two eggs cooked your way
1 Bacon Slice
Biscuit & Jelly (1/2)
Biscuits & Gravy (1/2)
Cinna Raisin French Toast (1 Slice)
Cinnamon Raisin Toast
Cornbread Casserole
English Muffin
1 French Toast Slice
Fresh Fruit
Ham Slices
Hash Browns
1 Pancake
Sausage Gravy
4 Sausage Patties
Wheat Toast
White Toast
4 Bacon Slices
Fruit Plate
Fresh cut fruit, side of cottage cheese, and a toasted English muffin.
Kid Omelet
Egg omelet, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, and a side of hash browns.
Kid Scramble
1 egg scrambled, 1 bacon or sausage, 1 slice of toast.
Pancake Combo
1 pancake with bacon or sausage.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2411 East 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220