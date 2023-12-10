Saigon 88 8785 Center Parkway Unit 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8785 Center Parkway Unit 100, Sacramento, CA 95823
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway
No Reviews
8785 Center Parkway Sacramento, CA 95823
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant