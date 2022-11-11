Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar imageView gallery

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1,376 Reviews

$$

1801 L St

Suite 50

Sacramento, CA 95811

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Noodles
Chicken Skewers (2)
Saigon Pho

Extras

Side of Lettuce

$3.00

Side of Limes

$1.00

Side of Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side of Aioli Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side of Fish Sauce

$1.00

Extra Kettle Broth

$5.00

Small Bowl of Broth

$3.00

Rolls

Summer Rolls

$5.00

Tofu Spring Rolls (vo)

$5.00

Chicken Eggrolls (2)

$6.00

Banh Mi Sandwich

$12.00

Meats & Skewers

Pork Skewers (2)

$7.00

Chicken Skewers (2)

$7.00

Betel Beef (3)

$8.50

Shrimp Skewers (3)

$8.50

Charbroiled Pork Chop (2)

$10.00

Charbroiled Short Ribs (3)

$13.00

Banh Mi Tacos (2)

$7.00

Greens

Spicy Parmesan Edamame (vo)

$7.00

Lettuce Wraps (vo)

$6.00

Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Papaya Salad (vo)

$8.50

Charglazed Bok Choy (v)

$8.00

Gailan w/ Oyster Sauce (vo)

$8.00

Garlic String Beans (vo)

$8.00

Seafood & Raw Bar

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (4)

$9.00

Banh Bot Lot (4)

$9.00

Softshell Crab

$7.00

Steamed Shrimp (4)

$9.00

Dynamite Mussels (4)

$10.00

Dynamite Scallops (4)

$10.00

Bo Tai Chanh

$9.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$10.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$10.00

Charbroiled Mackerel

$12.00

Fried Goods

Taro Fries (vo)

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries (vo)

$7.00

Shrimp Chips

$6.00

Fried Chicken Dumplings (8)

$7.00

Crispy Prawns (6)

$7.00

Fried Quail (2)

$9.00

Cheese Wontons (4)

$8.00

Saigon Alley Wings (5)

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$8.50

Carbs & Noodles

Jasmine Rice (vo)

$4.00

Garlic Noodles

$8.50

Noodles & Broth (vo)

$8.50

Tofu Pho (v)

$11.00

Pho Bo Nuong

$18.00

Wagyu Pho

$21.00

Saigon Pho

$15.00

Hanoi Pho

$15.00

Plant Based

Beyond Banh Mi

$12.00

Tofu Tacos

$7.00

Leaf Luc Lac

$12.00

Beyond Papaya

$11.50

Beyond Pho

$11.50

Tofu & String Beans

$8.00

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$8.00

Desserts

Sesame Balls (6)

$6.00

Ca Phe Sua Da

$6.00Out of stock

Ca Phe Trung (Egg & Condensed)

$6.00Out of stock

DAILY SPECIAL

Imperial Rolls (6 cut pc)

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Heart Skewers (5pc)

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1801 L St, Suite 50, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

Map
