Thai
Vietnamese

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

429 Reviews

$$

255 Buffalo Street

Hamburg, NY 14075

Pad Thai
Spring roll
Saigon Fried Rice

APPETIZERS

Banh Xeo (Pancake)

$11.95

Crispy Vietnamese pancake on a bed of lettuce, stuffed with shrimp, pork, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions, served with Thai basil leaves & sweet garlic sauce.

Spring roll

$4.50

Vietnamese spring rolls filled with onions, taro, and ground pork, served with chili garlic sauce.

Cha Gio Chay (Veg Spring Roll)

$4.50

Vietnamese style Vegetable spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Thai Roll

$4.95

Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce

Summer Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.

Veg Roll

$4.50

Stir fried vegetables with tofu wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Lightly battered fried shrimp, served with peanut garlic sauce.

Thai Calamari

$9.50

Crispy calamari served with sweet & sour tamarind sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$7.95

Lightly battered assorted fried vegetables, served with peanut garlic sauce.

ENTREE

Served with your choice of white or brown rice

Cashew Nuts

$14.95+

Stir fried cashews, mushrooms, carrots, onions, baby corn, pineapple and scallion in a light garlic sauce.

Ginger Scallions

$14.95+

Stir fried mushrooms, celery, and red & green bell peppers in a fresh ginger scallion sauce.

Pad Kapow

$14.95+

Stir fried onions, peppers, and mushrooms in a sweet & spicy basil sauce.

Spicy Takrai

$14.95+

Stir fried onions, peppers, roasted peanuts, and eggplant in a spicy lemon grass sauce.

Tamarind Basil

$14.95+

Stir fried onions, peppers, and pineapple in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce.

Xao Cai

$14.95+

Assorted vegetables stir fried in a light brown garlic sauce.

NOODLE SOUP

Banh Canh

$12.95

Udon noodle soup with shrimp, chicken, pork, calamari, crabmeat, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallion.

Hu Tieu Dac Biet

$12.95

Vietnamese rice noodle soup with shrimp, chicken, pork, calamari, crabmeat, fishballs, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions and scallions.

Mi Wonton

$12.95

Egg noodle soup with fresh pork wontons, chicken, pork, shrimp, cilantro, and scallions.

Pho Bo Vien

$12.95

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce

Pho Dac Biet

$13.95

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, brisket and rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce

Pho Tai

$12.95

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce

Pho Chix

$12.95

Pho Shrimp

$17.95

Pho Veg & Steam Tofu

$12.95

NOODLES

Hu Tieu Xao

$14.95+

Stir fried rice noodles with shredded mixed vegetables & egg in a garlic sauce, topped with roasted peanuts and chili paste.

Mi Xao Don

$15.95+

Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light garlic ginger sauce over a nest of crispy egg noodles.

Pad Kee Mow

$14.95+

Soft flat rice noodles stir-fried in Thai seasoning with mixed vegetables, basil and egg, garnished with cilantro.

Pad See Ew

$14.95+

Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.

Pad Thai

$14.95+

Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.

Udon Noodles

$15.95+

Udon noodles with assorted vegetables stir-fried in spicy basil sauce

Basil Noodles

$15.95+

Knife cut flat udon noodles with mushroom, broccoli, peppers, onions and Thai basil stir-fried in spicy peanut sauce

RICE

Saigon Fried Rice

$11.95+

White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, peas & carrots topped with scallions & crispy shallots.

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$11.95+

White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95+

White rice stir fried with eggs, cashews, pineapples, onions, and peppers in a light sweet soy sauce.

Com Thit Nuong

$13.95

Vietnamese rice plate with grilled marinated pork, an egg, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and pickled carrots served with nuoc cham.

SALADS

Yum Nua Thai Steak Salad

$12.95

Grilled strip steak with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, lemongrass, tomatoes, and basil leaves, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Papaya Salad

$9.95

Shredded green papaya with carrots, red onions, red peppers, mint, and basil leaves, in a spicy sweet garlic dressing topped with roasted peanuts.

SIDES

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Peanut Sauce $.50

$0.50

Side Rice Noodles

$2.00

Side Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Udon Noodles

$4.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Nem Nuong

$2.50

Side Curry Sauce

$4.00

Side Pad Kapow Sauce

$4.00

Side Tarmmid Sauce

$4.00

Side Brown Garlic Sauce

$4.00

Side Koong Pad Ped Sauce

$4.00

Side Pho Noodle

$2.00

SOUPS

Hot and Sour

$4.50+

Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU in a hot & sour spicy broth, topped with red & green peppers, pineapple, celery, tomatoes, and garnished with Vietnamese herbs.

Coconut Soup

$4.95

Chicken & mushrooms in a spicy coconut soup seasoned with lemon grass, galangal, lime leaves, topped with Thai basil & scallions.

Tom Yum

$4.50+

Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU with mushrooms in spicy hot & sour shrimp broth, garnished with scallions & Thai basil.

Vegetable Soup

$4.50

Assorted mix vegetables and tofu in a vegan stock garnished with cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots.

Wonton Soup

$4.50

Seasoned ground pork wontons with white meat chicken in a clear chicken broth garnished with cilantro and scallions.

THAI CURRY

Green Curry

$14.95+

Green chili based curry in coconut milk with peas, peppers, broccoli, onions, zucchini, & basil.

Mango Curry

$14.95+

Sweeter style curry with fresh mango, pineapple, onions, baby corn, diced bamboo & squash in a yellow curry sauce.

Panang Curry

$14.95+

Traditional Thai basil, galangal and lime leaf based currymade with peppers, onions, green peas, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk.

Red Curry

$14.95+

Red chili based curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red peppers, onions, scallions, & basil.

Yellow Curry

$14.95+

Peanut and potato curry in coconut milk with onions, corns, bambo, and squash.

VERMICELLI

Bun Bo Vermicelli(Beef)

$12.95

Stir-fried beef with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Bun Ga Vermicelli(Chicken)

$11.95

Grilled marinated chicken thigh with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Vermicelli(Pork)

$11.95

Grilled marinated pork skewers with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Bun Thit Nuong

$12.95

Grilled marinated Pork with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Bun Tom Vermicelli(Shrimp)

$15.95

Stir-fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Spring Roll Vermicelli

$12.95

Bun Chay Vermicelli Tofu & Veg (Reg Sauce)

$11.95

Vermicelli Veg W/Tofu (Vegan)

$11.95

Stir-fried tofu and mixed vegetables served with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts on a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with vegan chili garlic sauce

Bun Nem Nuong

$12.95

Vermicelli (Veggie)

$11.95

Vermicelli (Tofu Only)

$11.95

CHEF SPECIALS

Bo Luc Lac (shaky beef)

$18.95

Cubed tenderloin steak marinated in house special seasonings, wok seared with onions served over fresh lettuce, cucumber and tomatoes.

Crispy Eggplant

$12.95

Eggplant tempura served with a velvety panang curry sauce with peppers, onions & peas

Dancing Seafood

$19.95

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, fried haddock, and fresh mussels stir fried with lime leaves, basil, onions, scallions & peppers in a spicy lemon grass sauce.

Eggplant Bamboo with Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp stir fried with eggplant, bamboo, onions, peppers, & basil leaves in spicy sweet garlic basil sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$18.95

(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon with tempura eggplant, served over onions, & peppers, topped withcashew nuts in basil sauce.

Koong Pad Ped

$17.95

Crispy shrimp served with onions, peppers, and basil leaves in a red coconut curry sauce.

Mango Pla (Friday, Saturday & Sunday ONLY)

$18.95

(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon served over red & green peppers, onions, green beans, basil, pineapple, & mango in spicy sweet ginger mango sauce.

Sizzling Duck

$18.95

Cubed 8 oz duck breast or 8 oz strip steak, wok seared with mushrooms & onions in a black pepper butter sauce with steamed broccoli.

Sizzling Steak

$18.95

Cubed 8 oz duck breast or 8 oz strip steak, wok seared with mushrooms & onions in a black pepper butter sauce with steamed broccoli.

Squid Prik Pao

$16.95

Stir-fried squid with hot peppers, onions, and thai basils in spicy prik pao sauce

Tamarind Duck

$18.95

Grilled 8 oz duck breast served over onions, bell peppers, pineapple & basil in a sweet and sour ginger tamarind sauce.

Curry Duck

$18.95Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

Coffee

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Pepsi

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy!

Location

255 Buffalo Street, Hamburg, NY 14075

Directions

