Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
255 Buffalo Street
Hamburg, NY 14075
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Banh Xeo (Pancake)
Crispy Vietnamese pancake on a bed of lettuce, stuffed with shrimp, pork, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions, served with Thai basil leaves & sweet garlic sauce.
Spring roll
Vietnamese spring rolls filled with onions, taro, and ground pork, served with chili garlic sauce.
Cha Gio Chay (Veg Spring Roll)
Vietnamese style Vegetable spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Thai Roll
Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce
Summer Roll
Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
Veg Roll
Stir fried vegetables with tofu wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered fried shrimp, served with peanut garlic sauce.
Thai Calamari
Crispy calamari served with sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered assorted fried vegetables, served with peanut garlic sauce.
ENTREE
Cashew Nuts
Stir fried cashews, mushrooms, carrots, onions, baby corn, pineapple and scallion in a light garlic sauce.
Ginger Scallions
Stir fried mushrooms, celery, and red & green bell peppers in a fresh ginger scallion sauce.
Pad Kapow
Stir fried onions, peppers, and mushrooms in a sweet & spicy basil sauce.
Spicy Takrai
Stir fried onions, peppers, roasted peanuts, and eggplant in a spicy lemon grass sauce.
Tamarind Basil
Stir fried onions, peppers, and pineapple in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce.
Xao Cai
Assorted vegetables stir fried in a light brown garlic sauce.
NOODLE SOUP
Banh Canh
Udon noodle soup with shrimp, chicken, pork, calamari, crabmeat, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallion.
Hu Tieu Dac Biet
Vietnamese rice noodle soup with shrimp, chicken, pork, calamari, crabmeat, fishballs, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions and scallions.
Mi Wonton
Egg noodle soup with fresh pork wontons, chicken, pork, shrimp, cilantro, and scallions.
Pho Bo Vien
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
Pho Dac Biet
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, brisket and rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
Pho Tai
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
Pho Chix
Pho Shrimp
Pho Veg & Steam Tofu
NOODLES
Hu Tieu Xao
Stir fried rice noodles with shredded mixed vegetables & egg in a garlic sauce, topped with roasted peanuts and chili paste.
Mi Xao Don
Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light garlic ginger sauce over a nest of crispy egg noodles.
Pad Kee Mow
Soft flat rice noodles stir-fried in Thai seasoning with mixed vegetables, basil and egg, garnished with cilantro.
Pad See Ew
Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.
Pad Thai
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
Udon Noodles
Udon noodles with assorted vegetables stir-fried in spicy basil sauce
Basil Noodles
Knife cut flat udon noodles with mushroom, broccoli, peppers, onions and Thai basil stir-fried in spicy peanut sauce
RICE
Saigon Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, peas & carrots topped with scallions & crispy shallots.
Thai Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
Pineapple Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, cashews, pineapples, onions, and peppers in a light sweet soy sauce.
Com Thit Nuong
Vietnamese rice plate with grilled marinated pork, an egg, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and pickled carrots served with nuoc cham.
SALADS
Yum Nua Thai Steak Salad
Grilled strip steak with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, lemongrass, tomatoes, and basil leaves, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya with carrots, red onions, red peppers, mint, and basil leaves, in a spicy sweet garlic dressing topped with roasted peanuts.
SIDES
Side Brown Rice
Side Peanut Sauce $.50
Side Rice Noodles
Side Steamed Vegetables
Side Udon Noodles
Side White Rice
Side Nem Nuong
Side Curry Sauce
Side Pad Kapow Sauce
Side Tarmmid Sauce
Side Brown Garlic Sauce
Side Koong Pad Ped Sauce
Side Pho Noodle
SOUPS
Hot and Sour
Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU in a hot & sour spicy broth, topped with red & green peppers, pineapple, celery, tomatoes, and garnished with Vietnamese herbs.
Coconut Soup
Chicken & mushrooms in a spicy coconut soup seasoned with lemon grass, galangal, lime leaves, topped with Thai basil & scallions.
Tom Yum
Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU with mushrooms in spicy hot & sour shrimp broth, garnished with scallions & Thai basil.
Vegetable Soup
Assorted mix vegetables and tofu in a vegan stock garnished with cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots.
Wonton Soup
Seasoned ground pork wontons with white meat chicken in a clear chicken broth garnished with cilantro and scallions.
THAI CURRY
Green Curry
Green chili based curry in coconut milk with peas, peppers, broccoli, onions, zucchini, & basil.
Mango Curry
Sweeter style curry with fresh mango, pineapple, onions, baby corn, diced bamboo & squash in a yellow curry sauce.
Panang Curry
Traditional Thai basil, galangal and lime leaf based currymade with peppers, onions, green peas, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk.
Red Curry
Red chili based curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red peppers, onions, scallions, & basil.
Yellow Curry
Peanut and potato curry in coconut milk with onions, corns, bambo, and squash.
VERMICELLI
Bun Bo Vermicelli(Beef)
Stir-fried beef with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Bun Ga Vermicelli(Chicken)
Grilled marinated chicken thigh with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Vermicelli(Pork)
Grilled marinated pork skewers with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Bun Thit Nuong
Grilled marinated Pork with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Bun Tom Vermicelli(Shrimp)
Stir-fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Spring Roll Vermicelli
Bun Chay Vermicelli Tofu & Veg (Reg Sauce)
Vermicelli Veg W/Tofu (Vegan)
Stir-fried tofu and mixed vegetables served with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts on a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with vegan chili garlic sauce
Bun Nem Nuong
Vermicelli (Veggie)
Vermicelli (Tofu Only)
CHEF SPECIALS
Bo Luc Lac (shaky beef)
Cubed tenderloin steak marinated in house special seasonings, wok seared with onions served over fresh lettuce, cucumber and tomatoes.
Crispy Eggplant
Eggplant tempura served with a velvety panang curry sauce with peppers, onions & peas
Dancing Seafood
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, fried haddock, and fresh mussels stir fried with lime leaves, basil, onions, scallions & peppers in a spicy lemon grass sauce.
Eggplant Bamboo with Shrimp
Shrimp stir fried with eggplant, bamboo, onions, peppers, & basil leaves in spicy sweet garlic basil sauce.
Grilled Salmon
(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon with tempura eggplant, served over onions, & peppers, topped withcashew nuts in basil sauce.
Koong Pad Ped
Crispy shrimp served with onions, peppers, and basil leaves in a red coconut curry sauce.
Mango Pla (Friday, Saturday & Sunday ONLY)
(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon served over red & green peppers, onions, green beans, basil, pineapple, & mango in spicy sweet ginger mango sauce.
Sizzling Duck
Cubed 8 oz duck breast or 8 oz strip steak, wok seared with mushrooms & onions in a black pepper butter sauce with steamed broccoli.
Sizzling Steak
Cubed 8 oz duck breast or 8 oz strip steak, wok seared with mushrooms & onions in a black pepper butter sauce with steamed broccoli.
Squid Prik Pao
Stir-fried squid with hot peppers, onions, and thai basils in spicy prik pao sauce
Tamarind Duck
Grilled 8 oz duck breast served over onions, bell peppers, pineapple & basil in a sweet and sour ginger tamarind sauce.
Curry Duck
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
255 Buffalo Street, Hamburg, NY 14075