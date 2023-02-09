Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd
Buffalo, NY 14221
Popular Items
Soup
Canh Chua (Hot and Sour)
Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU in a hot & sour spicy broth, topped with red & green peppers, pineapple, celery, tomatoes, and garnished with Vietnamese herbs.
Tom Kha Gai (Chicken Coconut Soup)
Chicken & mushrooms in a spicy coconut soup seasoned with lemon grass, galangal, lime leaves, topped with Thai basil & scallions.
Tom Yum
Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU with mushrooms in spicy hot & sour shrimp broth, garnished with scallions & Thai basil.
Vegetable Soup
Assorted mix vegetables and tofu in a vegan stock garnished with cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots.
Wonton Soup
Seasoned ground pork wontons with white meat chicken in a clear chicken broth garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Asparagus Seafood Soup
Appetizers
Banh Xeo (pancake)
Crispy Vietnamese pancake on a bed of lettuce, stuffed with shrimp, pork, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions, served with Thai basil leaves & sweet garlic sauce.
Cha Gio (Crispy spring roll)
Vietnamese spring rolls filled with onions, taro, and ground pork, served with chili garlic sauce.
Cha Gio Chay (Vegetarian Crispy Spring Roll)
Vietnamese style Vegetable spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Thai Roll
Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce
Fresh Summer Roll
Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
Fresh Vegetarian Roll
Stir fried vegetables with tofu wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered fried shrimp, served with peanut garlic sauce.
Thai Calamari
Crispy calamari served with sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered assorted fried vegetables, served with peanut garlic sauce.
Chicken Tempura
Crispy Tofu
Coconut Shrimp
Nem Cuon
Pot Stickers
Thai Mussels
Salad
Yum Nua Thai Steak Salad
Grilled strip steak with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, lemongrass, tomatoes, and basil leaves, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, fresh pineapple, tomatoes and basil leaves tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya with carrots, red onions, red peppers, mint, and basil leaves, in a spicy sweet garlic dressing topped with roasted peanuts.
Mango Salad w/Shrimp
Shredded mango with carotts, red onion, red peppers, mint and basil leaves, in a spicy sweet garlic dressing topped with roasted peanuts, crispy shallot and crispy coconut flakes
Salmon Salad
Rice
Saigon Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, peas & carrots topped with scallions & crispy shallots.
Thai Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
Pineapple Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, cashews, pineapples, onions, and peppers in a light sweet soy sauce.
Com Thit Nuong
Vietnamese rice plate with grilled marinated pork, an egg, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and pickled carrots served with nuoc cham.
Noodle Soup
Banh Canh
Udon noodle soup with shrimp, chicken, pork, calamari, crabmeat, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallion.
Bun Cari Ga
Hu Tieu Dac Biet
Vietnamese rice noodle soup with shrimp, chicken, pork, calamari, crabmeat, fishballs, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions and scallions.
Hu Tieu Dac Biet (Shrimp ONLY)
Mi Wonton
Egg noodle soup with fresh pork wontons, chicken, pork, shrimp, cilantro, and scallions.
Pho Bo Vien (Meatball)
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
Pho Chix
Pho Dac Biet
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, brisket and rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
Pho Shrimp
Pho Tai (Rare Beef)
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
Pho Veg & Steam Tofu
Pho Vegetables
Mi Bo Kho
Stir Fried Noodles
Hu Tieu Xao
Stir fried rice noodles with shredded mixed vegetables & egg in a garlic sauce, topped with roasted peanuts and chili paste.
Mi Xao Don
Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light garlic ginger sauce over a nest of crispy egg noodles.
Mi Xao Men
Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light garlic ginger sauce over a nest of wide egg noodles.
Pad Kee Mow
Soft flat rice noodles stir-fried in Thai seasoning with mixed vegetables, basil and egg, garnished with cilantro.
Pad See Ew
Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.
Pad Thai
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
Pad Thai Seafood
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-freid bean thread noodles with egg, cabbage, carrots, onions, peppers, celery, tomatoes and broccoli in light soy flavor sauce topped with scallion and cilantro
Spicy Thai Udon Noodles
Udon noodles with assorted vegetables stir-fried in spicy basil sauce
Basil Noodles
Knife cut flat udon noodles with mushroom, broccoli, peppers, onions and Thai basil stir-fried in spicy peanut sauce
Vermicelli
Bun Bo Xao (beef)
Stir-fried beef with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Bun Ga Nuong (chicken)
Grilled marinated chicken thigh with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Bun Nem Nuong (sausage)
Grilled marinated pork skewers with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Bun Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork)
Grilled marinated Pork with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Bun Tom Xao (shrimp)
Stir-fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce
Spring roll Vermicelli
Vermicelli Tofu & Veg (Reg Sauce)
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio
Bun Thit Nuong Chao Tom
Thai Curry
Green Curry
Green chili based curry in coconut milk with peas, peppers, broccoli, onions, zucchini, & basil.
Mango Curry
Sweeter style curry with fresh mango, pineapple, onions, baby corn, diced bamboo & squash in a yellow curry sauce.
Panang Curry
Traditional Thai basil, galangal and lime leaf based currymade with peppers, onions, green peas, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk.
Red Curry
Red chili based curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red peppers, onions, scallions, & basil.
Yellow Curry
Peanut and potato curry in coconut milk with onions, corns, bambo, and squash.
Stir Fry Entree
Cashew Nuts
Stir fried cashews, mushrooms, carrots, onions, baby corn, pineapple and scallion in a light garlic sauce.
Ginger Scallions
Stir fried mushrooms, celery, and red & green bell peppers in a fresh ginger scallion sauce.
Pad Kapow
Stir fried onions, peppers, and mushrooms in a sweet & spicy basil sauce.
Spicy Takrai
Stir fried onions, peppers, roasted peanuts, and eggplant in a spicy lemon grass sauce.
Tamarind Basil
Stir fried onions, peppers, and pineapple in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce.
Xao Cai
Assorted vegetables stir fried in a light brown garlic sauce.
Xao Xa Ot
Stir fries peppers, onions and lemon grass in spicy Vietnamese curry sauce
Vegetarian Corner
Spicy Eggplant
Stir-frie japanese eggplant with peppers, onions, hot chili and bamboo in Thai hot basil sauce
Vegetable Rainbow
Assorted vegetables stir-fried in light ginger garlic sauce topped with scallions
Potato Curry
Potatoes, onions, yellow squash and carrots in yellow curry slow cooked in a claypot
Eggplant Curry
Thai green curry with japanese eggplant, onions, bamboo, zucchini and Thai basil
Bun Cari Tofu
Vietnamese yellow curry with fried tofu, squash, carrots, potatoes, red peppers, and red onions served with vermicelli and garnished with peanuts & cilantro
Spicy Rainbow
Assorted vegetables stir-fried in spicy Thai basil sauce
Xao Xa Ot w/Tofu
Fried tofu stir-fried with peppers, shallots, chili, onions and lemon grass in spicy vietnamese yellow curry sauce
Vermicelli Chay W/Tofu (Vegan)
Stir-fried tofu and mixed vegetables served with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts on a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with vegan chili garlic sauce
Ginger Scallion w/ Tofu
Stir-fried tofu with peppers, onions, celery, scallions and mushrooms in spicy ginger scallion sauce
Thai Garden
Tofu Curry
Chef Specials
Bo Luc Lac (shaky beef)
Cubed tenderloin steak marinated in house special seasonings, wok seared with onions served over fresh lettuce, cucumber and tomatoes.
Crispy Eggplant
Eggplant tempura served with a velvety panang curry sauce with peppers, onions & peas
Dancing Seafood
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, fried haddock, and fresh mussels stir fried with lime leaves, basil, onions, scallions & peppers in a spicy lemon grass sauce.
Eggplant Bamboo with Shrimp
Shrimp stir fried with eggplant, bamboo, onions, peppers, & basil leaves in spicy sweet garlic basil sauce.
Grilled Salmon
(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon with tempura eggplant, served over onions, & peppers, topped withcashew nuts in basil sauce.
Koong Pad Ped
Crispy shrimp served with onions, peppers, and basil leaves in a red coconut curry sauce.
Mango Pla
(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon served over red & green peppers, onions, green beans, basil, pineapple, & mango in spicy sweet ginger mango sauce.
Pla Prew Wan
Crispy tempura tilapia served with peppers, fresh pineapple, onions and basil sauce in thai tamarind sweet and sour sauce
Sizzling Duck
Cubed 8 oz duck breast or 8 oz strip steak, wok seared with mushrooms & onions in a black pepper butter sauce with steamed broccoli.
Sizzling Steak
Cubed 8 oz duck breast or 8 oz strip steak, wok seared with mushrooms & onions in a black pepper butter sauce with steamed broccoli.
Squid Prik Pao
Stir-fried squid with hot peppers, onions, and thai basils in spicy prik pao sauce
Tamarind Duck
Grilled 8 oz duck breast served over onions, bell peppers, pineapple & basil in a sweet and sour ginger tamarind sauce.
Xao Lang
Chicken or Beef stir fried with thin slices of onions, peppers, broccoli & scalliona peanut Vietnamese curry sauce
Pad Thad Lay
Thai Salmon
Thai Fish Curry
Tempura haddock
Sides
Side Brown Rice
Side Peanut Sauce $.50
Side Rice Noodles
Side Steamed Vegetables
Side Stir Fried Sauce $4
Side Udon Noodles
Side White Rice
Side Nem Nuong
Side Pad Kapow Sauce
Side Tamarind Sauce
Side Brown Garlic Sauce
Side Koong Pad Ped Sauce
Side Spicy Takrai
Side Grilled Chicken and Rice
N/A Beverages
Desserts
