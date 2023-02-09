Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Vietnamese
Bars & Lounges

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

757 Reviews

$$

8080 Transit Rd

Buffalo, NY 14221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Cha Gio (Crispy spring roll)
Pad See Ew

Soup

Canh Chua (Hot and Sour)

$5.50+

Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU in a hot & sour spicy broth, topped with red & green peppers, pineapple, celery, tomatoes, and garnished with Vietnamese herbs.

Tom Kha Gai (Chicken Coconut Soup)

$5.50

Chicken & mushrooms in a spicy coconut soup seasoned with lemon grass, galangal, lime leaves, topped with Thai basil & scallions.

Tom Yum

$5.50+

Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU with mushrooms in spicy hot & sour shrimp broth, garnished with scallions & Thai basil.

Vegetable Soup

$5.50

Assorted mix vegetables and tofu in a vegan stock garnished with cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots.

Wonton Soup

$5.50

Seasoned ground pork wontons with white meat chicken in a clear chicken broth garnished with cilantro and scallions.

Asparagus Seafood Soup

$6.95

Appetizers

Banh Xeo (pancake)

$13.95

Crispy Vietnamese pancake on a bed of lettuce, stuffed with shrimp, pork, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions, served with Thai basil leaves & sweet garlic sauce.

Cha Gio (Crispy spring roll)

$4.95

Vietnamese spring rolls filled with onions, taro, and ground pork, served with chili garlic sauce.

Cha Gio Chay (Vegetarian Crispy Spring Roll)

$4.95

Vietnamese style Vegetable spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Thai Roll

$5.50

Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce

Fresh Summer Roll

$6.95

Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.

Fresh Vegetarian Roll

$5.95

Stir fried vegetables with tofu wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$10.95

Lightly battered fried shrimp, served with peanut garlic sauce.

Thai Calamari

$10.95

Crispy calamari served with sweet & sour tamarind sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Lightly battered assorted fried vegetables, served with peanut garlic sauce.

Chicken Tempura

$9.95

Crispy Tofu

$6.95

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

Nem Cuon

$7.95Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$7.95Out of stock

Thai Mussels

$12.95Out of stock

Salad

Yum Nua Thai Steak Salad

$14.95

Grilled strip steak with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, lemongrass, tomatoes, and basil leaves, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Thai Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, fresh pineapple, tomatoes and basil leaves tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Papaya Salad

$10.95

Shredded green papaya with carrots, red onions, red peppers, mint, and basil leaves, in a spicy sweet garlic dressing topped with roasted peanuts.

Mango Salad w/Shrimp

$14.95

Shredded mango with carotts, red onion, red peppers, mint and basil leaves, in a spicy sweet garlic dressing topped with roasted peanuts, crispy shallot and crispy coconut flakes

Salmon Salad

$17.95

Rice

Saigon Fried Rice

$13.95+

White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, peas & carrots topped with scallions & crispy shallots.

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$13.95+

White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95+

White rice stir fried with eggs, cashews, pineapples, onions, and peppers in a light sweet soy sauce.

Com Thit Nuong

$14.95

Vietnamese rice plate with grilled marinated pork, an egg, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and pickled carrots served with nuoc cham.

Noodle Soup

Banh Canh

$15.95

Udon noodle soup with shrimp, chicken, pork, calamari, crabmeat, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallion.

Bun Cari Ga

$14.95

Hu Tieu Dac Biet

$15.95

Vietnamese rice noodle soup with shrimp, chicken, pork, calamari, crabmeat, fishballs, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions and scallions.

Hu Tieu Dac Biet (Shrimp ONLY)

$18.95

Mi Wonton

$15.95

Egg noodle soup with fresh pork wontons, chicken, pork, shrimp, cilantro, and scallions.

Pho Bo Vien (Meatball)

$14.95

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce

Pho Chix

$13.95

Pho Dac Biet

$15.95

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, brisket and rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce

Pho Shrimp

$16.95

Pho Tai (Rare Beef)

$14.95

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce

Pho Veg & Steam Tofu

$14.95

Pho Vegetables

$14.95

Mi Bo Kho

$15.95

Stir Fried Noodles

Hu Tieu Xao

$15.95+

Stir fried rice noodles with shredded mixed vegetables & egg in a garlic sauce, topped with roasted peanuts and chili paste.

Mi Xao Don

$15.95+

Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light garlic ginger sauce over a nest of crispy egg noodles.

Mi Xao Men

$15.95+

Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light garlic ginger sauce over a nest of wide egg noodles.

Pad Kee Mow

$15.95+

Soft flat rice noodles stir-fried in Thai seasoning with mixed vegetables, basil and egg, garnished with cilantro.

Pad See Ew

$15.95+

Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.

Pad Thai

$15.95+

Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.

Pad Thai Seafood

$20.95

Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.

Pad Woon Sen

$16.95+

Stir-freid bean thread noodles with egg, cabbage, carrots, onions, peppers, celery, tomatoes and broccoli in light soy flavor sauce topped with scallion and cilantro

Spicy Thai Udon Noodles

$16.95+

Udon noodles with assorted vegetables stir-fried in spicy basil sauce

Basil Noodles

$16.95+

Knife cut flat udon noodles with mushroom, broccoli, peppers, onions and Thai basil stir-fried in spicy peanut sauce

Vermicelli

Bun Bo Xao (beef)

$13.95

Stir-fried beef with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Bun Ga Nuong (chicken)

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken thigh with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Bun Nem Nuong (sausage)

$14.95

Grilled marinated pork skewers with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Bun Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork)

$13.95

Grilled marinated Pork with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Bun Tom Xao (shrimp)

$17.95

Stir-fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts. On a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with chili garlic sauce

Spring roll Vermicelli

$13.95

Vermicelli Tofu & Veg (Reg Sauce)

$13.95

Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$16.95

Bun Thit Nuong Chao Tom

$17.95

Thai Curry

Green Curry

$15.95+

Green chili based curry in coconut milk with peas, peppers, broccoli, onions, zucchini, & basil.

Mango Curry

$15.95+

Sweeter style curry with fresh mango, pineapple, onions, baby corn, diced bamboo & squash in a yellow curry sauce.

Panang Curry

$15.95+

Traditional Thai basil, galangal and lime leaf based currymade with peppers, onions, green peas, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk.

Red Curry

$15.95+

Red chili based curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red peppers, onions, scallions, & basil.

Yellow Curry

$15.95+

Peanut and potato curry in coconut milk with onions, corns, bambo, and squash.

Stir Fry Entree

Served with your choice of white or brown rice

Cashew Nuts

$16.95+

Stir fried cashews, mushrooms, carrots, onions, baby corn, pineapple and scallion in a light garlic sauce.

Ginger Scallions

$16.95+

Stir fried mushrooms, celery, and red & green bell peppers in a fresh ginger scallion sauce.

Pad Kapow

$16.95+

Stir fried onions, peppers, and mushrooms in a sweet & spicy basil sauce.

Spicy Takrai

$16.95+

Stir fried onions, peppers, roasted peanuts, and eggplant in a spicy lemon grass sauce.

Tamarind Basil

$16.95+

Stir fried onions, peppers, and pineapple in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce.

Xao Cai

$16.95+

Assorted vegetables stir fried in a light brown garlic sauce.

Xao Xa Ot

$16.95+

Stir fries peppers, onions and lemon grass in spicy Vietnamese curry sauce

Vegetarian Corner

Served with your choice of white or brown rice. Except for noodle dishes

Spicy Eggplant

$14.95

Stir-frie japanese eggplant with peppers, onions, hot chili and bamboo in Thai hot basil sauce

Vegetable Rainbow

$14.95

Assorted vegetables stir-fried in light ginger garlic sauce topped with scallions

Potato Curry

$14.95

Potatoes, onions, yellow squash and carrots in yellow curry slow cooked in a claypot

Eggplant Curry

$14.95

Thai green curry with japanese eggplant, onions, bamboo, zucchini and Thai basil

Bun Cari Tofu

$14.95

Vietnamese yellow curry with fried tofu, squash, carrots, potatoes, red peppers, and red onions served with vermicelli and garnished with peanuts & cilantro

Spicy Rainbow

$14.95

Assorted vegetables stir-fried in spicy Thai basil sauce

Xao Xa Ot w/Tofu

$14.95

Fried tofu stir-fried with peppers, shallots, chili, onions and lemon grass in spicy vietnamese yellow curry sauce

Vermicelli Chay W/Tofu (Vegan)

$14.95

Stir-fried tofu and mixed vegetables served with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, basil mint and bean sprouts on a bed of thin vermicelli noodles garnished with roasted peanuts, served with vegan chili garlic sauce

Ginger Scallion w/ Tofu

$14.95

Stir-fried tofu with peppers, onions, celery, scallions and mushrooms in spicy ginger scallion sauce

Thai Garden

$14.95

Tofu Curry

$14.95

Chef Specials

Bo Luc Lac (shaky beef)

$21.95

Cubed tenderloin steak marinated in house special seasonings, wok seared with onions served over fresh lettuce, cucumber and tomatoes.

Crispy Eggplant

$15.95

Eggplant tempura served with a velvety panang curry sauce with peppers, onions & peas

Dancing Seafood

$22.95

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, fried haddock, and fresh mussels stir fried with lime leaves, basil, onions, scallions & peppers in a spicy lemon grass sauce.

Eggplant Bamboo with Shrimp

$20.95

Shrimp stir fried with eggplant, bamboo, onions, peppers, & basil leaves in spicy sweet garlic basil sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon with tempura eggplant, served over onions, & peppers, topped withcashew nuts in basil sauce.

Koong Pad Ped

$20.95

Crispy shrimp served with onions, peppers, and basil leaves in a red coconut curry sauce.

Mango Pla

$22.95

(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon served over red & green peppers, onions, green beans, basil, pineapple, & mango in spicy sweet ginger mango sauce.

Pla Prew Wan

$18.95

Crispy tempura tilapia served with peppers, fresh pineapple, onions and basil sauce in thai tamarind sweet and sour sauce

Sizzling Duck

$22.95

Cubed 8 oz duck breast or 8 oz strip steak, wok seared with mushrooms & onions in a black pepper butter sauce with steamed broccoli.

Sizzling Steak

$22.95

Cubed 8 oz duck breast or 8 oz strip steak, wok seared with mushrooms & onions in a black pepper butter sauce with steamed broccoli.

Squid Prik Pao

$20.95

Stir-fried squid with hot peppers, onions, and thai basils in spicy prik pao sauce

Tamarind Duck

$22.95

Grilled 8 oz duck breast served over onions, bell peppers, pineapple & basil in a sweet and sour ginger tamarind sauce.

Xao Lang

$16.95+

Chicken or Beef stir fried with thin slices of onions, peppers, broccoli & scalliona peanut Vietnamese curry sauce

Pad Thad Lay

$22.95

Thai Salmon

$22.95

Thai Fish Curry

$19.95

Tempura haddock

$18.95

Sides

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Peanut Sauce $.50

$0.50

Side Rice Noodles

$2.00

Side Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Stir Fried Sauce $4

$4.00

Side Udon Noodles

$3.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Nem Nuong

$3.00

Side Pad Kapow Sauce

$4.00

Side Tamarind Sauce

$4.00

Side Brown Garlic Sauce

$4.00

Side Koong Pad Ped Sauce

$4.00

Side Spicy Takrai

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken and Rice

$8.95

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.95

Coffee

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$5.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$5.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Thai Iced Tea

$5.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.95

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.95

Creme Brulee

$5.95Out of stock

Fried Banana Rolls

$4.95

Fried Cheesecake

$7.95

Green Tea Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.95

Mango Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.95

Half Bottles

Prosecco

$18.00

Sav Blanc

$17.00

Chardonnay

$18.00

Rose

$17.00

Pinot Noir

$18.00

Cabernet

$19.00

Wine Special

8 years in the Desert

$47.00

Palermo

$55.00

Abstract

$37.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221

Directions

Gallery
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

PIZZA PLANT ITALIAN PUB - 7770 TRANSIT ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
7770 TRANSIT ROAD Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Duff's Famous Wings - Eastern Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Transit Rd. Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Sun Cuisines - Williamsville
orange star4.5 • 1,633
5759 Main Street Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
orange starNo Reviews
5601 Main Street Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
May Jen Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
47 Kenmore Avenue Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext
Wellington Pub
orange star4.4 • 725
1541 Hertel Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston