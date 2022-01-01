Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saigon Box

397 Reviews

$$

6363 Dallas Parkway

Suite 106

Frisco, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Noodle Pho
Spring Rolls (2)
Fried Egg rolls (2)

Mama Tha's PHO noodles

Beef Noodle Pho

Beef Noodle Pho

$10.99+
Chicken Noodle Pho (GF)

Chicken Noodle Pho (GF)

$10.99+

Grilled Pork Pho

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken Pho

$10.99+

Shrimp Pho

$11.99+

Tofu Pho

$9.99+Out of stock

Pho - No Meat (GF)

$7.75+

Signature Boxes

Rice Box Special

Rice Box Special

$12.89

Broken rice with choice of protein, pork & egg quiche and an eggroll served with cucumbers, tomato, green and fried onions, pickled veggies and fish sauce.

Rice Box

Rice Box

$10.49

Broken white rice or fried rice, choice of protein(s), pickled veggies, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce

Noodle Box

Noodle Box

$10.49

Rice vermicelli noodles, choice of protein(s), chopped greens, pickled veggies, cucumber, green onions, chopped peanuts, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce

Salad Box

Salad Box

$10.49

Chopped greens, choice of protein(s), pickled veggies, cucumber, bean sprouts, tomatoes, green onion, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce or ginger sesame dressing

Fried Squared

Fried Squared

$11.99Out of stock

Five fried wings served with fried rice, green onions, fried onions and pickled veggies.

Starters

Fried Egg rolls (2)

Fried Egg rolls (2)

$4.00
Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$5.00
Vietnamese Fried Chicken

Vietnamese Fried Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

6 wings and drumlettes

Banh mi street fries

Banh mi street fries

$6.25Out of stock

Crisp fries topped with fried egg, green onions, cilantro, pickled veggies, soy sauce, and housemade Sriachia or Serrano Chili Aioli

Sides & Extras

Fried egg

$0.99

Side of Protein

$4.99

Side of white rice

$2.00

Side of Vermicelli Noodles

$2.00

Side of Beef Broth

$3.00

Side of Chicken Broth

$3.00

Side of Aioli sauce

$0.75

Side of Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Side of Hoisin Sauce

$0.25

Side of Sriachia Hot Sauce

$0.25

Satay sauce

$0.49

Pork & Egg Quiche

$2.49

Drinks

Viet Iced coffee Regular

$3.99Out of stock

Viet Iced coffee LARGE

$4.99Out of stock
Viet Iced Coffee non-dairy Regular

Viet Iced Coffee non-dairy Regular

$3.99Out of stock

Viet Iced Coffee non-dairy LARGE

$4.99Out of stock

Thai Coffee

$4.29Out of stock

Thai Milk Tea

$4.29Out of stock

Avocado smoothie

$5.59Out of stock

Young Coconut drink (12oz)

$1.99Out of stock

Young Coconut Drink (18oz)

$2.79Out of stock

Soy Bean Milk (12oz)

$1.79

Bottled drinks

$2.99

Bottled water

$1.29

Can drinks

$1.50

Gatorade

$1.50

Snacks

Yan Yan dippers

$1.79Out of stock

Shrimp chips

$2.89

Kettle Chips

$1.29Out of stock

Test

$0.10
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re a passionate mother and daughter team bringing a piece of our culture to you—homemade and delicious Vietnamese food.

Website

Location

6363 Dallas Parkway, Suite 106, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
Saigon Box image
Saigon Box image
Saigon Box image

Similar restaurants in your area

UP Inspired Kitchen - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
5285 Dallas Parkway Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Chido Taco Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Gallo Nero Italian Bistro - 4851 Legacy Dr #504
orange starNo Reviews
4851 Legacy Dr #504 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Legacy)
orange star4.6 • 1,430
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Haystacks Burgers - Frisco
orange star4.0 • 1
6705 Main St Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Eggsquisite Cafe - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
6801 Warren Pkwy. Ste 101 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frisco

Dillas Quesadillas - Frisco
orange star4.6 • 1,951
3930 Preston Rd #140 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Legacy)
orange star4.6 • 1,430
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 036 - Frisco
orange star4.7 • 1,235
3411 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
The Common Table - Frisco, TX
orange star4.1 • 937
6740 Winning Drive Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
CrabKing Seafood & Burgers - 2575 Main St
orange star4.3 • 701
2575 Main St Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Ascension Coffee - Star
orange star4.6 • 409
3625 The Star Blvd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frisco
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston