Saigon Cafe Decatur
$
2092 N. Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30033
Appetizers
A1 - Goi Cuon
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
A2 - Thit Nuong Cuon
BBQ grilled pork mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
A3 - Nem Nuong Cuon
Silvers of grilled pork mixed with sausage patty mixed with vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, bean sprouts and wrapped in rice paper. Dipped in a mixture of peanut and hoisin sauce.
A4 - Cha Gio
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
A5 - Cha Gio Tom
Whole shrimp mixed with onion, wrapped in rice paper and fried until golden. Served with a tangy fish sauce.
A6 - Cha Gio Chay
Mix of shredded cabbage, celery, mushroom and carrots wrapped in rice paper and fried until golden. Served with tangy fish sauce.
A7 - Satay Chicken
Charbroiled skewers of chicken marinated in a Malaysian peanut-based sauce. Dipped with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce.
A8 - Cheese Puffs
Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.
A9 - Banh Tom Co Ngu
Strips of sweet potatos and shrimp mixed in a tempura batter, fried until golden. Served with tangy fish and pineapple sauce.
Steamed Dumplings (6pcs)
Pork & Vegetables
Pan Fried Dumplings (6pcs)
Pork & Vegetables
Fried Tofu (8pcs)
Thai Soups & Salads
SS1 - Tom Yum
Your choice of either chicken or seafood with white mushroom and cilantro in a spicy and tangy clear chicken broth seasoned with fragrant spices, fresh Thai chili, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.
SS2 - Tom Kha
Chunks of chicken breasts with white mushrooms and cilantro in a richly flavored coconut milk and chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.
SS3 - Yum Nuer / Beef Salad
Grilled beef strips mixed with fresh Thai chili, cucumber, tomatoes, onion,cilantro and drizzled Served with green leaf lettuce.
SS4 - Num Tok / Beef Salad
Grilled marinated beef strips, tossed in roasted rice powder, then mixed with chili pepper flakes, onion, cilantro and drizzled with a spicy, sweet lime dressing. Served with fresh basil leaves and cabbage wedges.
Taste of Southeast Asia
AD1 - Com Bo Luc Lac Dinner
Seared chunks of fillet mignon sautéed with diced onion and seasoned with an oyster-flavored and black soy sauce. Served alongside yellow rice and lettuce. Fried eggs (cooked to order) are recommended
AD2 - General Tso's Chicken Dinner
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with dried chilies, broccoli, florets, carrots, bell peppers and onion in a spicy sweet & sour brown sauce.
AD3 - Sesame Chicken Dinner
Lightly battered chicken are deep-fried until golden then dressed with translucent, sweet brown sauce, served with broccoli florets and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.
AD4 - Orange Chicken Dinner
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with bell peppers and carrots then drenched with a caramelized, sweet orange-flavored sauce and topped with fresh orange slices.
AD5 - Bourbon Chicken Dinner
Boneless chicken leg meat marinated with cooking sherry and soy sauce are grilled and served atop a bed of lettuce.
AD6 - Veggie Lover Dinner
Your choice of meat stir-fried with chef’s choice of an assortment of vegetables in a savory brown sauce.
AD7 - Mongolian Dinner
Tender slices of beef stir-fried with green and white onion in a savory brown sauce and served on a bed of crispy rice noodle.
AD8 - Broccoli Dinner
Your choice of meat stir-fried with broccoli florets mushrooms and carrots in a savory brown sauce.
AD9 - Spicy Basil Dinner
Your choice of meat stir-fried with string beans, bell peppers, carrots, onion, fresh basil leaves and laced with a spicy basil sauce.
AD10 - Basil Eggplant w/ Tofu Dinner
Your choice of meat stir-fried with golden tofu, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, carrots, onion, fresh basil leaves in a spicy basil sauce.
AD11 - Thai Kung Pao Dinner
Your choice of meat stir-fried with dried whole chilies, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, celery, onion, and sprinkled with dried crushed chilies and roasted peanuts in a spicy Thai sauce.
Rice Vermicelli Noodle Salads Bun
B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
B2 - Bun Tom Ga Nuong Cha Gio
A richly-seasoned fillet of a whole leg chicken is lightly baked then grilled over high flames to accentuate the meat’s tenderness and savory marinade.
B3 - Bun Tom Nem Nuong Cha Gio
A finely-ground, seasoned pork patty is grilled then cut into strips to bring out the sweet aroma of fresh minced garlic.
Rice Combination Plates Com Dia
C1 - Com Bi Cha Thit Nuong
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
C2 - Com Bi Cha Suon Nuong
A juicy pork chop is browned then lightly seared to a golden hue to trap in the rich marinade puree of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
C3 - Com Bi Cha Nem Nuong
A finely-groubd, seasoned pork patty is grilled then cut into strips to bring out the sweet aroma of fresh minced garlic.
C4 - Com Bi Cha Ga Nuong
A richly-seasoned fillet of a whole leg chicken is lightly baked then grilled over high flames to accentuate the meat’s tenderness and savory marinade.
Com Thit Nuong Only
Com Suon Nuong Only
Com Nem Nuong Only
Com Ga Nuong Only
Pho / Rice Noodle Soup
P1 - Pho Dac Biet
With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.
P2 - Pho Tai
A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.
P3 - Pho Bo Vien
Seasoned beef and soft tendon meatballs cut into bite-size portions further creat an undertone of sweetness to the already fragrant beef broth. It is a favorite among children.
P4 - Pho Tom
Plump shrimp are topped over a clear mahogany beef broth. Low in calorie but not lacking in taste.
P5 - Pho Ga
Strips of sweet and juicy white & dark meat chicken are marinated in a delicious, clear chicken broth, and topped with a sprinkle of white onion, green onion, and fried shallot. Pho Ga is a slurpy pleasure for the soul.
Pho Khong
CYO Pho
Create your own pho dish! Choose which delicious ingredients to add to your personalized bowl of pho.
Pho Tofu
Pho Veggie
Noodle Soup
Stir-Fried Noodles
N1 Chow Fun Noodle with Gravy
Wide and flat rice noodles are stir-fried with your choice of meat in a light and sweet chicken broth-based gravy sauce then tossed Shanghai bok choy, carrots, mushroom, baby corns and bamboo shoots.
N2 Chow Mein Noodle with Gravy
Your choice of meat is stir-fried in a light sweet chicken broth-based gravy then tossed with broccoli florets, Shanghai bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, baby corns and bamboo shoots and finally poured over a mound of thin and crispy egg flour noodles.
N3 Singapore Rice Noodle
Seasoned with yellow curry powder-based sauce, rice vermicelli noodles are stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, sliced red and green bell peppers, green and white onions.
N4 Pad Thai Noodle
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
N5 Lo Mein Noodle
Seasoned by a salty yet sweet soy sauce, plump egg flour noodles are parboiled then tossed in with your stir-fried choice of meat, fresh bean sprouts, shredded carrots, cabbage, green and white onions.
Thai Curry
AD12 - Rama Curry Dinner
Your choice of meat simmered in a spicy peanut-based and coconut milk curry with steamed broccoli florets and topped with crushed peanuts.
AD13 - Panang Curry Dinner
Your choice of meat simmered in a mild coconut milk curry with bell peppers and fragranced by fresh basil and kaffir lime leaves.
AD14 - Massaman Curry Dinner
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.
AD15 - Green Curry Dinner
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet and spicy coconut milk curry accompanied by fresh basil leaves, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.
Fried Rice
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
FR2 Thai Fried Rice
In a sweet Thai-based seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, sliced cucumbers, tomato chunks and diced onions.
FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice
In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.
Side Orders
White Rice
Fried Rice
Brown Rice
Grilled Shrimp
Side Bi
Side Cha
Side Thit Nuong
Side Ga Nuong
Side Suon Nuong
Side Steamed Veggies
To Pho (Bowl of Pho)
Chen Soup
Side Tai (10 pc)
Side Beef Meatball (6 pc)
Side Beef Meatball (10 pc)
32 oz Chicken Soup To-Go
32 oz Beef Soup To-Go
Side Fried Tofu (5 pc)
Fried Egg (2)
Plain Lo Mein
Quail Eggs (4 pc)
DRINKS
Thai Tea
Mango Black Tea
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Milk Black Tea
Fresh Avocado Smoothie
Passion Fruit Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Passion Fruit Green Tea
CYO 16oz Drink
CYO 24oz Drink
Soft Drink
Hot Tea
Bottle Water
Soy Milk
Water
Lemon Iced Tea
Coconut Juice
Herbal Tea
Orange Juice
Green Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2092 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033