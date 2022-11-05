Saigon Cafe imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Thai
Chinese

Saigon Cafe Smyrna

2700 Cobb Parkway

Suite #B1

Smyrna, GA 30080

A1 - Goi Cuon越氏春卷
N4 Pad Thai Noodle
Thai Tea

Appetizers

Whether you want to whet your appetite with something fresh or fried, we have your favorite appetizers here!
A1 - Goi Cuon越氏春卷

$5.95

Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.

A2 - Thit Nuong Cuon越氏叉烧卷

$5.95

BBQ grilled pork mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.

A3 - Nem Nuong Cuon越氏香肠肉卷

$5.95

Silvers of grilled pork mixed with sausage patty mixed with vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, bean sprouts and wrapped in rice paper. Dipped in a mixture of peanut and hoisin sauce.

A4 - Cha Gio肉春卷

$5.50

Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.

A5 - Cha Gio Tom虾卷

$5.50

Whole shrimp mixed with onion, wrapped in rice paper and fried until golden. Served with a tangy fish sauce.

A6 - Cha Gio Chay菜卷

$5.50

Mix of shredded cabbage, celery, mushroom and carrots wrapped in rice paper and fried until golden. Served with tangy fish sauce.

A7 - Satay Chicken鸡串

$8.95

Charbroiled skewers of chicken marinated in a Malaysian peanut-based sauce. Dipped with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce.

A8 - Cheese Puffs蟹角

$6.95

Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.

A9 - Banh Tom Co Ngu红薯炸虾

$9.75

Strips of sweet potatos and shrimp mixed in a tempura batter, fried until golden. Served with tangy fish and pineapple sauce.

No Utensil

Thai Soups & Salads (Copy)

Enjoy the hugely popular flavors of spicy Tom Yum or creamy Tom Kha if you're in the mood for some soup. And don't miss out on our two spicy beef salad options!
SS1 - Tom Yum

$6.50+

Your choice of either chicken or seafood with white mushroom and cilantro in a spicy and tangy clear chicken broth seasoned with fragrant spices, fresh Thai chili, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.

SS2 - Tom Kha

$6.50

Chunks of chicken breasts with white mushrooms and cilantro in a richly flavored coconut milk and chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.

SS3 - Yum Nuer / Beef Salad

$10.95

Grilled beef strips mixed with fresh Thai chili, cucumber, tomatoes, onion,cilantro and drizzled Served with green leaf lettuce.

SS4 - Num Tok

$10.95

Grilled marinated beef strips, tossed in roasted rice powder, then mixed with chili pepper flakes, onion, cilantro and drizzled with a spicy, sweet lime dressing. Served with fresh basil leaves and cabbage wedges.

ss5-chicken salad

$10.95

Taste of Southeast Asia (Copy)

Mouthwatering classics like Sesame Chicken and Mongolian beef are all served with steamed rice. Select the meat of your choice to feature in your favorite dish!
AD1 - Com Bo Luc Lac Dinner

$15.95

Seared chunks of fillet mignon sautéed with diced onion and seasoned with an oyster-flavored and black soy sauce. Served alongside yellow rice and lettuce. Fried eggs (cooked to order) are recommended

AD2 - General Tso's Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with dried chilies, broccoli, florets, carrots, bell peppers and onion in a spicy sweet & sour brown sauce.

AD3 - Sesame Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Lightly battered chicken are deep-fried until golden then dressed with translucent, sweet brown sauce, served with broccoli florets and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.

AD4 - Orange Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with bell peppers and carrots then drenched with a caramelized, sweet orange-flavored sauce and topped with fresh orange slices.

AD5 - Bourbon Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Boneless chicken leg meat marinated with cooking sherry and soy sauce are grilled and served atop a bed of lettuce.

AD6 - Veggie Lover Dinner

$13.95

Your choice of meat stir-fried with chef’s choice of an assortment of vegetables in a savory brown sauce.

AD7 - Mongolian Dinner

$14.95

Tender slices of beef stir-fried with green and white onion in a savory brown sauce and served on a bed of crispy rice noodle.

AD8 - Broccoli Dinner

$13.95

Your choice of meat stir-fried with broccoli florets mushrooms and carrots in a savory brown sauce.

AD9 - Spicy Basil Dinner

$13.95

Your choice of meat stir-fried with string beans, bell peppers, carrots, onion, fresh basil leaves and laced with a spicy basil sauce.

AD10 - Basil Eggplant w/ Tofu Dinner

$13.95

Your choice of meat stir-fried with golden tofu, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, carrots, onion, fresh basil leaves in a spicy basil sauce.

AD11 - Thai Kung Pao Dinner

$13.95

Your choice of meat stir-fried with dried whole chilies, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, celery, onion, and sprinkled with dried crushed chilies and roasted peanuts in a spicy Thai sauce.

AD12-cashew chicken

$13.95

Rice Vermicelli Noodle Salads Bun (Copy)

A type of Vietnamese rice-noodle salad, Bun is one of the most popular dishes from Vietnam due to it's fresh ingredients and flavorful combinations. We recommend adding a side order of Grilled Shrimp to compliment your entree!
B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$13.95

Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.

B2 - Bun Tom Ga Nuong Cha Gio

$13.95

A richly-seasoned fillet of a whole leg chicken is lightly baked then grilled over high flames to accentuate the meat’s tenderness and savory marinade.

B3 - Bun Tom Nem Nuong Cha Gio

$13.95

A finely-ground, seasoned pork patty is grilled then cut into strips to bring out the sweet aroma of fresh minced garlic.

B4 Bun tom suon nuong cha gio

$13.95

Rice Combination Plates Com Dia (Copy)

Com Dia is a type of combination rice plate that is a staple on the streets of Vietnam. Each rice plate comes with a homemade patty of steamed pork and egg custard, shredded pork tossed in roasted rice powder, steamed jasmine rice, and a side salad, and then drizzled with Saigon Cafe's signature fragrant sauce.

C1 - Com Bi Cha Thit Nuong

$13.95

Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.

C2 - Com Bi Cha Suon Nuong

$13.95

A juicy pork chop is browned then lightly seared to a golden hue to trap in the rich marinade puree of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.

C3 - Com Bi Cha Nem Nuong

$13.95

A finely-groubd, seasoned pork patty is grilled then cut into strips to bring out the sweet aroma of fresh minced garlic.

C4-Com Bi Cha Ga Nuong

$13.95

A richly-seasoned fillet of a whole leg chicken is lightly baked then grilled over high flames to accentuate the meat’s tenderness and savory marinade.

Com Thit Nuong Only

$13.95

Com Suon Nuong Only

$13.95

Com Nem Nuong Only

$13.95

Com Ga Nuong Only

$13.95

Noodle Soup (Copy)

All of our delicious noodle soups are made fresh daily with a hearty chicken broth base. You can select your favorite noodle type: egg, rice, or glass noodles!
H1 - Hu Tieu Saigon

$12.95

H2 - Seafood Noodle Soup

$12.95

H3 - Tieu Chau

$12.95

H4 - Chicken & Fish Noodle Soup

$12.95

Stir- Fried Noodles (Copy)

From the blazing hot wok, Saigon Cafe serves up 5 popular stir-fried noodle dishes. Each dish uses a different noodle type to bring out the texture, aroma, and sauce flavors. To add more crunch to your entrees, we recommend adding some crispy fried tofu!

N1 Chow Fun Noodle with Gravy

$13.95

Wide and flat rice noodles are stir-fried with your choice of meat in a light and sweet chicken broth-based gravy sauce then tossed Shanghai bok choy, carrots, mushroom, baby corns and bamboo shoots.

N2 Chow Mein Noodle with Gravy

$13.95

Your choice of meat is stir-fried in a light sweet chicken broth-based gravy then tossed with broccoli florets, Shanghai bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, baby corns and bamboo shoots and finally poured over a mound of thin and crispy egg flour noodles.

N3 Singapore Rice Noodle

$13.95

Seasoned with yellow curry powder-based sauce, rice vermicelli noodles are stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, sliced red and green bell peppers, green and white onions.

N4 Pad Thai Noodle

$13.95

In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.

N5 Lo Mein Noodle

$13.95

Seasoned by a salty yet sweet soy sauce, plump egg flour noodles are parboiled then tossed in with your stir-fried choice of meat, fresh bean sprouts, shredded carrots, cabbage, green and white onions.

Fried Rice (Copy)

Rice is a widely consumed staple food in Southeast Asia for its versatility. In a wok and stir-fried over high heat, each dish of Saigon Fried Rice offers a unique flavor. Whether you like it sweet, seasoned or spicy, one of the below fried rice dishes will win you over.
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice

$13.95

In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.

FR2 Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

In a sweet Thai-based seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, sliced cucumbers, tomato chunks and diced onions.

FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.

Thai Curry (Copy)

Thai curries are unique in that only fresh ingredients are used to create the spicy, mouthwatering sauces - no dry mixed spices here! Premium coconut milk serves as the base for each fragrant dish.
AD12 - Rama Curry Dinner

$14.95

Your choice of meat simmered in a spicy peanut-based and coconut milk curry with steamed broccoli florets and topped with crushed peanuts.

AD13 - Panang Curry Dinner

$14.95

Your choice of meat simmered in a mild coconut milk curry with bell peppers and fragranced by fresh basil and kaffir lime leaves.

AD14 - Massaman Curry Dinner

$14.95

Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.

AD15 - Green Curry Dinner

$14.95

Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet and spicy coconut milk curry accompanied by fresh basil leaves, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.

Pho / Rice Noodle Soup (Copy)

Perhaps the most well-known Vietnamese dish of all, Pho starts with its fragrant broth, which is made fresh daily by simmering high quality meat on the bone with an assortment of special herbs and spices that give the soup a uniquely sweet and savory flavor. Served with fresh vegetables, flat rice noodles, and topped with your meat selection, a bowl of Saigon Cafe Pho is a comforting and satisfying favorite that is sure to hit the spot!
P1 - Pho Dac Biet

$14.95

With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.

P2 - Pho Tai

$14.95

A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.

P3 - Pho Bo Vien

$14.95

Seasoned beef and soft tendon meatballs cut into bite-size portions further creat an undertone of sweetness to the already fragrant beef broth. It is a favorite among children.

P4 - Pho Tom

$14.95

Plump shrimp are topped over a clear mahogany beef broth. Low in calorie but not lacking in taste.

P5 - Pho Ga

$14.95

Strips of sweet and juicy white & dark meat chicken are marinated in a delicious, clear chicken broth, and topped with a sprinkle of white onion, green onion, and fried shallot. Pho Ga is a slurpy pleasure for the soul.

Pho Khong

$12.95

CYO Pho

$14.95

Create your own pho dish! Choose which delicious ingredients to add to your personalized bowl of pho.

Pho Tofu

$14.95

Pho Veggie

$14.95

Pho Seafood

$14.95

Side Orders (Copy)

White Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

Side Bi

$3.25

Side Cha

$3.00

Side Thit Nuong

$5.75

Side Ga Nuong

$5.75

Side Suon Nuong

$5.95

Side Steamed Veggies

$5.50

Chen Soup

$2.50

Side Tai (10 pc)

$4.50

Side Beef Meatball (6 pc)

$3.00

Side Beef Meatball (10 pc)

$5.00

32 oz Chicken Soup To-Go

$6.95

32 oz Beef Soup To-Go

$6.95

Side Fried Tofu (5 pc)

$3.00

Fried Egg (2)

$3.00

Plain Lo Mein

$8.95

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Extra Charge $1

$1.50

Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Nem Nuong

$5.50

Side Steam Broc

$3.00

X Nam3

$3.50

X Chin3

$3.50

X Gau3

$3.50

Meatball(6)

$3.00

X Tendon3

$3.50

X Tripe3

$3.50

X Veggie3

$3.50

Side Veg/pho

$3.50

DRINKS

Thai Tea

$4.75

Mango Black Tea

$4.75

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75

Milk Black Tea

$4.75

Fresh Avocado Smoothie

$4.75

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$4.75

Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.75

CYO 16oz Drink

$4.55