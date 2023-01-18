Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saigon City Grill

review star

No reviews yet

615 Indiana 212

Michigan City, IN 46360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

1. Eggroll (4pc)

$6.95

Shredded veggie w/ pork, wrapped, fried & served with sweet chili thai sauce

2. Spring Rolls (2pc)

$5.95

Rice paper wrapped around rice noodles, pork, shrimp, lettuce & served with a side of peanut sauce

Dumpling

$6.95

Lotus Root Salad

Rice Noodle Soup

Our rice noodle (pho) is a beef based broth served with either veggies, beef, chicken or with everything.

6. House Special Pho

$16.95

Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid, sliced beef, tendon, brisket & tripe, topped with onions & cilantro.

7. (L) Beef Pho

$13.95

Rice noodle soup served with sliced beef, meatballs, tendon, brisket & tripe, topped with onions & cilantro

7. (XL) Beef Pho

$15.95

Rice noodle soup served with sliced beef, meatballs, tendon, brisket & tripe, topped with onions & cilantro

8. (L) Chicken Pho

$13.95

Rice noodle soup served with chicken, topped with onions & cilantro

8. (XL) Chicken Pho

$15.95

Rice noodle soup served with chicken, topped with onions & cilantro

9. (L) Veggie Pho

$14.95

Rice noodle soup served with mixed veggies, topped with onions & cilantro

9. (XL) Veggie Pho

$16.95

Rice noodle soup served with mixed veggies, topped with onions & cilantro

10. Seafood Soup

$16.95

Rice or egg noodle soup served with mixed seafood, topped with onions & cilantro

11. Vermicelli w/ Eggroll

$15.95

Lemon grass, shrimp, beef or choice of meat, egg roll, mushroom, onion, vermicelli noodle and fish sauce on the side served with lettuce, bean sprouts and basil.

Beef Stew

12. Stew w/ Noodles

$16.95+

13. Beef Stew w/ Bread

$12.95

Fried Noodles

Fried egg noodles, seasoned & mixed with your choice of meat

14. House Special Chow Mein

$16.95

Fried egg noodles with seafood, beef slice, chicken and veggies

15. Beef Chow Mein

$14.95

16. Chicken Chow Mein

$14.95

17. Veggie Chow Mein

$14.95

18. Shrimp Chow Mein

$15.95

Pad Thai

Rice noodles stir fried in a spicy tamarind sauce, served with egg & topping of your choice, with lettuce, crushed peanuts & sauce on the side.

19. House Special Pad Thai

$16.95

20. Beef Pad Thai

$14.95

21. Chicken Pad Thai

$14.95

22. Veggie Pad Thai

$14.95

23. Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.95

Fried Rice

White rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with mixed veggies, scrambled egg & topping.

24. House Special Fried Rice

$16.95

25. Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

26. Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

27. Pork Fried Rice

$13.95

28. Veggie Fried Rice

$13.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Rice Plate

Marinated meat seasoned & grilled, served with steamed white rice, fried eggs over easy, fresh lettuce, tomato & house sauce.

29. Beef BBQ

$15.95

30. Chicken BBQ

$15.95

31. Pork BBQ

$15.95

32. Mongolian Beef

$15.95

33. Mongolian Chicken

$15.95

Mongolian Shrimp

$17.95

Mongolian Pork

$15.95

Lemon Grass

$15.95+

Stir Fry

Choice of topping fried in a small amount of oil with mixed veggies, served with a side of steamed white rice.

34. House Special Stir Fry

$16.95

35. Beef Stir Fry

$14.95

36. Chicken Stir Fry

$14.95

37. Pork Stir Fry

$14.95

38. Shrimp Stir Fry

$14.95

39. Veggie Stir Fry

$14.95

Vietnamese Sandwich

Choice of meats served with veggies on a white hoagie bun.

40. Steak Vietnamese Sandwich

$12.95

41. Pork Vietnamese Sandwich

$12.95

42. Chicken Vietnamese Sandwich

$12.95

43. Danh Mi Vietnamese Sandwich

$12.95

Vietnamese Specials

Vietnamese Pancake

$14.95+

Crawfish

$15.95

Shrimp

$22.95

Snow Crab

$22.95

Corn

$2.95

Potato

$2.95

Combo #1

$40.00

Combo #2

$50.00

Combo #3

$95.00

Combo #4

$140.00

Combo #5

$220.00

NA Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.95

Smoothie

Smoothie

$7.95

Hot Tea

Oolong

$3.95

Green Tea

$3.95

Black Tea

$3.95

Fruity Tea

$3.95

Beer

14 Buck Chuck

$6.00

2 Hearted

$5.00

312

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Apple Jam

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.25

Bud Light Can

$2.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.25

Budweiser Can

$2.00

Bush NA

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona Light

$5.00

Elysian

$5.00

Gumball Head

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kolsh

$6.00

Mic Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Modelo

$5.00

Mr. Orange

$6.00

Northern Trippen

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

RedBridge

$5.00

Saigon Beer

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Stella Cider

$5.00

Strawberry Magic Cider

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

The Hessian Horseman

$6.00

Lucky Buddha

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Son of juice

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.25

Draft Blue Moon

$5.00

Wine

Prosecco

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Cabernet sauvigon

$6.00+

Malbec

$7.00+

Pinot noir

$7.00+

Gun smoke red blend

$9.00+

Lyeth Estate Cabernet

$12.00+

Riesling

$6.00+

Moscato

$6.00+

Rose

$7.00+

Cipriani peach mimosa

$9.00

Fruit Tea/Fruit Slush

Fruit Tea

$5.95

Fruit Slush

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese Restaurant Bar & Grill. Delicious cuisines all made from fresh ingredients year round.

Location

615 Indiana 212, Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
orange star4.3 • 389
3103 E US Highway 12 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Local Option
orange starNo Reviews
1714 Franklin St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Vita del Lago - 521 Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
521 Franklin Street Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Michigan City

Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
orange star4.3 • 389
3103 E US Highway 12 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Michigan City
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Valparaiso
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston