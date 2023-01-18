Saigon City Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Vietnamese Restaurant Bar & Grill. Delicious cuisines all made from fresh ingredients year round.
Location
615 Indiana 212, Michigan City, IN 46360
