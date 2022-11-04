  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks 3323 ELLA BLVD

review star

No reviews yet

3323 ELLA BLVD

Houston, TX 77018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Rice Bowl
Pork Banh Mi
Honey Glazed Lemongrass Salmon Spring Rolls

Appetizers & Snacks

ABC Beef Soup

ABC Beef Soup

$4.95+

Pho based broth with peppered ground beef, caramelized onions, cilantro, green onions, and alphabet pasta

Crispy Chicken Wings (4)

Crispy Chicken Wings (4)

$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Tossed in a Sweet & Savory Garlic Sauce

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.

Rolls

2 Egg Rolls

2 Egg Rolls

$3.75

Pork & Shrimp Eggrolls with Shredded Taro, Carrots, Glass Noodles, Jicama and Onions. Served with our traditional dipping Vietnamese Vinagrette

4 Egg Rolls

4 Egg Rolls

$7.25
12 Egg Rolls

12 Egg Rolls

$19.75

2 Veggie Egg Rolls

$2.75

Vegetarian Egg Rolls with Shredded Taro, Jicama, Onion, Peas, Carrots, and Glass Noodles. Served with Vietnamese Vinagrette. (Qty 2)

4 Veggie Egg Rolls

$5.25

12 Veggie Egg Rolls

$14.75
Honey Glazed Lemongrass Salmon Spring Rolls

Honey Glazed Lemongrass Salmon Spring Rolls

$9.95

Baked and Broiled Salmon in a honey, lemongrass glaze wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, carrots, daikon, lettuce, and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)

Classic Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls

Classic Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls

$7.95

Perfectly poached shrimp & braised pork belly wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)

Glazed Lemongrass Crispy Tofu Spring Rolls

Glazed Lemongrass Crispy Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.95

Crispy Tofu wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, carrots, daikon, lettuce, and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)

Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.25

Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.

Pork Salad

$11.25

Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.

Ribeye Salad

$12.25

Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$14.75

Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$10.75

Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.

Salad

$8.75

Banh Mi

Chicken Banh Mi

Chicken Banh Mi

$8.25

Choice of protein served with Vietnamese buttery mayo, chicken liver pate (except Salmon & Tofu), cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, jalapenos with a dash of seasoning sauce in a crispy baguette.

Pork Banh Mi

Pork Banh Mi

$8.25

Choice of protein served with Vietnamese buttery mayo, chicken liver pate (except Salmon & Tofu), cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, jalapenos with a dash of seasoning sauce in a crispy baguette.

Ribeye Banh Mi

Ribeye Banh Mi

$9.95

Choice of protein served with Vietnamese buttery mayo, chicken liver pate (except Salmon & Tofu), cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, jalapenos with a dash of seasoning sauce in a crispy baguette.

Salmon Banh Mi

$10.95

Choice of protein served with Vietnamese buttery mayo, chicken liver pate (except Salmon & Tofu), cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, jalapenos with a dash of seasoning sauce in a crispy baguette.

Tofu Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$8.25

Choice of protein served with Vietnamese buttery mayo, chicken liver pate (except Salmon & Tofu), cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, jalapenos with a dash of seasoning sauce in a crispy baguette.

Veggie Banh Mi

$7.50

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.75

Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour-over Vietnamese Vinaigrette.

Pork Rice Bowl

$11.75

Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, and green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour-over Vietnamese Vinaigrette.

Ribeye Rice Bowl

Ribeye Rice Bowl

$12.75

Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, and green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour-over Vietnamese Vinaigrette.

Salmon Rice Bowl

Salmon Rice Bowl

$15.25

Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, and green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour-over Vietnamese Vinaigrette.

Tofu Rice Bowl

Tofu Rice Bowl

$11.25

Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, and green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour-over Vietnamese Vinaigrette.

Veggie Rice Bowl

$8.75

Chicken Wings Rice Bowl

$13.95

Vermicelli Bowl

Chicken Vermicelli

$11.75

Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.

Pork Vermicelli

Pork Vermicelli

$11.75

Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.

Ribeye Vermicelli

Ribeye Vermicelli

$12.75

Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.

Salmon Vermicelli

$15.25

Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.

Tofu Vermicelli

Tofu Vermicelli

$11.25

Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.

Veggie Vermicelli

$8.75

Dessert

Honey Jasmine Macaron

$3.00

Flavors: Green Tea, Taro, Thai Tea, Pandan, Passionfruit

Matcha Macaron

$3.00

Flavors: Green Tea, Taro, Thai Tea, Pandan, Passionfruit

Pandan Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Flavors: Green Tea, Taro, Thai Tea, Pandan, Passionfruit

Passion Fruit Macaron

$3.00

Flavors: Green Tea, Taro, Thai Tea, Pandan, Passionfruit

Taro Macaron

$3.00

Flavors: Green Tea, Taro, Thai Tea, Pandan, Passionfruit

Thai Tea Macaron

$3.00

Flavors: Green Tea, Taro, Thai Tea, Pandan, Passionfruit

Vietnamese Flan

Vietnamese Flan

$6.25Out of stock

Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Vermecilli

$2.00

Side of Banh Mi

$2.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.

Sambal Garlic Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha Packet

$0.10

Side of Protein

Promos

Restaurant Week

$25.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.25+

Diet Coke

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.25+

Dr. Pepper

$2.25+

Root Beer

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Bottled Water

$3.75

Iced Water

$0.25

Coffee Bar

Ca Phe Sua Nong

$5.25

Hot Coffee served with condensed milk 12oz

Ca Phe Sua Da

$5.25+

Iced Coffee served with condensed milk

Saigon Cinnamon Ca Phe Sua Da

$5.25+

Iced Coffee served with condensed milk and topped with Saigon Cinnamon

Teas

Iced Milk Tea

Iced Milk Tea

$4.50+

Non-Dairy Iced Milk Tea

Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea

Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.50+
Iced Taro Milk Tea

Iced Taro Milk Tea

$4.50+
Iced Thai Tea

Iced Thai Tea

$4.50+

Iced Passion Fruit Jasmine Green Tea

Iced Green Tea (Unsweet)

Iced Green Tea (Unsweet)

$4.50+

Bottled Passion Fruit Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Appareal

SH - Hat

$20.00

SH - Mask

$10.00Out of stock

SH - Banh Mi Pin

$7.00

SH - Turquoise Egg Roll Shirt Small

$25.00Out of stock

SH - Turquoise Egg Roll Shirt Medium

$25.00

SH - Turquoise Egg Roll Shirt Large

$25.00

SH - Turquoise Egg Roll Shirt XL

$25.00

SH - Black Shirt Small

$25.00Out of stock

SH - Black Shirt Medium

$25.00Out of stock

SH - Black Shirt Large

$25.00

SH - Black Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

SH - Grey Shirt Small

$25.00Out of stock

SH - Grey Shirt Medium

$25.00Out of stock

SH - Grey Shirt Large

$25.00

SH - Grey Shirt XL

$25.00

Retail Jars

8oz - Carrots & Daikon

$4.95

8oz - Peanut Sauce

$4.95

8oz - Vietnamese Vinagrette

$4.95

ERRRRTHANG Chlil Crisp

$10.00

Mama Van's Beef Jerky

Mama Van's - Fire

$15.00

Mama Van's - Garlic

$15.00

Mama Van's - Original

$15.00

Mama Van's - Pho

$15.00

Mama Van's - Thai Basil

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston, TX 77018

Directions

Gallery
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks image
43c6ff41-1941-433a-abc1-25605ee36cb9 image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ella
orange starNo Reviews
3321 Ella Blvd Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks - 3315 ELLA BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
3315 ELLA BLVD Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Local Table - Garden Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
2003 WEST 34TH HOUSTON, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill - Garden Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
1737 W 34th Street Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.5 • 1,603
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500 Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
orange starNo Reviews
2009 W 34th St A Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston