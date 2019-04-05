Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion
Sandwiches

Saigon Kitchen

2,258 Reviews

$$

14071 W Bell Road Suite 101

Surprise, AZ 85374

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Rolls (GF)
Crispy Egg Roll
Steak Pho (GF)

TOGO Appetizers

Spring Rolls (GF)

Spring Rolls (GF)

$9.00

Fresh Rice Paper Wrap, Lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Vermicelli, Mint.

Combination Roll

$10.00

Crispy Egg Roll Inside of Rice Paper Wrap, Lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Cucumbers and Mint.

Crispy Egg Roll

Crispy Egg Roll

$10.00

Choice of Minced Pork or Vegetarian, wrapped in wonton, fried crispy.

Boneless

$16.00

Premium White Meat Chicken Boneless Wings, flashed fried, tossed in the wok with your choice of flavor.

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Lightly battered strips of premium squid, served with an aioli sauce.

Edamame

$10.00

Steamed Edamame tossed with your choice of flavor.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Battered Shrimp Tossed in Coconut Flakes. Served with Sweet Chili sauce.

Fried Tofu

$12.00

Tempura Battered Tofu Cubes. Served With Soy Sauce.

Saigon Jumbo Shrimp

Saigon Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

Tempura Battered Shrimp. Served with Aioli and Sweet Chili Sauce.

Salt N Pepper Shrimp

Salt N Pepper Shrimp

$15.00

Light battered shrimp, stir fried in the wok with salt, pepper, jalepeno, onion and sesame oil.

Chicken Skewers (GF)

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated grilled chicken on wooden skewers. Glazed with a lemongrass sauce.

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Battered White Meat Chicken strips, served with ketchup.

Salads

Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Mint, Onion, Shallot and Crushed Peanuts.
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Salad

Lemongrass Filet Mignon Salad

$18.00

Filet Mignon, stir fried in Lemongrass sauce, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.

Lemongrass Shrimp Salad

Lemongrass Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Shrimp, stir fried in Lemongrass sauce, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.

Lemongrass Chicken Salad

Lemongrass Chicken Salad

$18.00

Chicken, stir fried in Lemongrass sauce, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken & Peanut Sauce Salad

Grilled Chicken & Peanut Sauce Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, glazed in house soy sauce, served over bed of greens with peanut sauce.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Caramelized Salomon, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.

Ahi Tuna + Shrimp Salad

Ahi Tuna + Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, with steamed shrimp, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.

Lemongrass Tofu + Veggie Salad (V)

Lemongrass Tofu + Veggie Salad (V)

$18.00

Rice Vermicelli

Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side.
Combination Vermicelli

Combination Vermicelli

$20.00

Charbroiled Pork, Shrimp & 1 Crispy Egg Roll. Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side.

Charbroiled Shrimp Vermicelli (GF)

$19.00

Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Charbroiled Shrimp

Charbroiled Chicken Vermicelli (GF)

$18.00

Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Charbroiled Chicken

Charbroiled Pork Vermicelli (GF)

$18.00

Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Charbroiled Marinated Pork

Crispy Egg Roll Vermicelli

$18.00

Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. 4 Crispy Egg rolls

Lemongrass Filet Mignon Vermicelli

$20.00

Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Topped off with Lemongrass Filet Mignon

Lemongrass Shrimp Vermicelli

$20.00

Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Topped off with Lemongrass Shrimp

Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli

$18.00

Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Topped off with Tofu, mushroom, carrots and bachoy

Lemongrass Tofu & Veggies Vermicelli (V)

$18.00

Allergies: Gluten, Nut, Shellfish, Soy

Noodle Soup (Pho)

Combination Pho

$15.00+

Steak, Meatballs, Brisket & Tendon Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños. All Broths are chicken, beef, or vegetable.

Steak & Meatball Pho

$14.00+

Thin Sliced Steak & Beef Meat Balls Steak, Meatballs, Brisket & Tendon Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Steak Pho (GF)

$14.00+

Thin Sliced Steak Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Meatball Pho

$14.00+

Beef Meatballs Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Chicken Pho (GF)

$14.00+

Shredded White Meat Chicken Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Vegetable Pho (GF) (V)

$14.00+

Tofu, Carrots, Mushrooms & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Shrimp Pho (GF)

$19.00+

Shrimp, Mushrooms & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Filet Mignon Pho (GF)

$19.00+

Filet Mignon, Mushrooms & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Surf & Turf Pho(GF)

Surf & Turf Pho(GF)

$26.00

Filet Mignon, Shrimp, Mushrooms & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Seafood Pho (GF)

$25.00

Salmon, Shrimp, Mushrooms, & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.

Charbroiled Rice Plates

Charbroiled Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp. Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.
^ ^ Combination Rice Plate

^ ^ Combination Rice Plate

$21.00

Charbroiled Chicken, Charbroiled Pork, Charbroiled Shrimp, Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.

^ ^ Charbroiled Shrimp Rice Plate

$21.00

Charbroiled Shrimp. Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.

^ ^ Charbroiled Pork Rice Plate

$19.00

Charbroiled Marinated Pork. Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.

^ ^ Charbroiled Chicken Rice Plate

$19.00

Charbroiled Chicken. Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.

Yellow Curry

^ ^ Chicken Curry

$21.00

Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.

^ ^ Shrimp Curry

$22.00

Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.

^ ^ Tofu & Veggie Curry

$19.00

Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.

^ ^ Filet Mignon Curry

$23.00

Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.

Sizzling Platters

^ ^ Shaken Beef

^ ^ Shaken Beef

$26.00

8oz of Filet Mignon, stir fried in a peppered house soy sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.

^ ^ Surf N Turf Shaken Beef

$30.00

8oz of Filet Mignon, Shrimp, and mushrooms, stir fried in a peppered house soy sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.

^ ^ Sizzling Salmon

^ ^ Sizzling Salmon

$25.00

7oz of Salmon, pan seared, cooked with a house salmon sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.

^ ^ Sizzling Shrimp

$25.00

7 shrimp, stir fried in a peppered house soy sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.

^ ^ Seafood Platter

^ ^ Seafood Platter

$30.00

Salmon, shrimp, and mushrooms, stir fried in a house salmon sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.

Clay Pot

^ ^ Caramelized Salmon

$25.00

7oz of salmon, cooked in a salmon sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.

^ ^ Braised Pork Clay Pot

$23.00

Slow braised pork, stewed in a soy sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.

^ ^ Clay Pot /w Filet Mignon

^ ^ Clay Pot /w Filet Mignon

$24.00

7oz of Filet Mignon, stir fried with carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, in a lemongrass sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.

^ ^ Clay Pot /w Shrimp

$24.00

7 Shrimp, stir fried with carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, in a lemongrass sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.

^ ^ Clay Pot /w Tofu & Veggies (V)

$23.00

Tofu, stir fried with carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, in a lemongrass sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.

^ ^ Claypot w/ Chicken

$24.00

Chicken, stir fried with carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, in a lemongrass sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.

Fried Rice

^ ^ Saigon Fried Rice

$21.00

Chinese sausage and shrimp. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.

^ ^ Surf N Turf Fried Rice

^ ^ Surf N Turf Fried Rice

$26.00

Filet Mignon and Shrimp. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.

^ ^ Filet Mignon Fried Rice

$22.00

Filet Mignon Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.

^ ^ Shrimp Fried Rice

$22.00

Shrimp. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.

^ ^Chicken Fried Rice

$20.00

Chicken. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.

^ ^ Tofu Fried Rice (V)

$20.00

Tofu and Mushrooms. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.

^ ^ Sweet Pork Fried Rice

$20.00

Sweet Marinated Pork. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.

Lemongrass Rice Plate

^ ^ Lemongrass Chicken Rice

$20.00

Chicken stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.

^ ^ Lemongrass Shrimp Rice

$22.00

Shrimp stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.

^ ^ Lemongrass Tofu & Veggie Rice (V)

$20.00

Tofu, mushrooms, bok choy, stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.

^ ^ Lemongrass Filet Mignon Rice

$22.00

Filet Mignon stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.

^ ^ Lemongrass Filet & Shrimp Rice

^ ^ Lemongrass Filet & Shrimp Rice

$25.00

Filet Mignon and Shrimp stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.

Saigon Stir Fry /w Yakisoba Noodles

^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Filet Mignon

$27.00

Stir Fried Filet Mignon Our Saigon Stir Frys are served with Yakisoba Noodles, onions, Boy Choy, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and a House Salad.

^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Shrimp

$27.00

Stir Fried Shrimp. Our Saigon Stir Frys are served with Yakisoba Noodles, onions, Boy Choy, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and a House Salad.

^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Chicken

$27.00

Stir Fried Chicken. Our Saigon Stir Frys are served with Yakisoba Noodles, onions, Boy Choy, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and a House Salad.

^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Sweet Pork

^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Sweet Pork

$27.00

Stir Fried Sweet Pork. Our Saigon Stir Frys are served with Yakisoba Noodles, onions, Boy Choy, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and a House Salad.

^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Tofu & Veggies

$27.00

Chicken Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

Saigon Garlic Noodles

^ ^ Lemongrass Chicken Garlic Noodles

$20.00

Chicken Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

^ ^ Lemongrass Shrimp Garlic Noodles

$22.00

Shrimp Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

^ ^ Lemongrass Filet Mignon Garlic Noodles

$22.00

Filet Mignon Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

^ ^ Lemongrass Filet Mignon & Shrimp Garlic Noodles

$25.00

Filet Mignon and Shrimp Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

^ ^ Lemongrass Tofu & Veggies Garlic Noodles (V)

$20.00

Tofu, Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

^ ^ Sweet Pork Garlic Noodles

$21.00

Marinated Sweet Pork Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

^ ^ Firecracker Shrimp

$25.00

Tempura Battered Shrimp, with Aoili sauce on the side. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

^ ^ Firecracker Chicken

$24.00

Battered Chicken, with Aoili Sauce on the side. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

^ ^ Charbroiled Shrimp Garlic Noodles

$25.00

Marinated Grilled Shrimp. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

House Salad /w Vinaigrette

$6.00

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Steamed Carrots, Mushrooms and Bok Choy.

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$9.00

Yakisoba noodles, tossed in parmesan cheese, butter, garlic and soy sauce.

Scallion Broth

$5.00

Chicken based broth.

Fried Egg

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Rice Plate

$10.00

Kids Pho

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$11.00

SIDE OF SAUCE

Sriracha

$0.35

Regular Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemon Soda

$6.00

Perrier

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Thai Tea

$7.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Clase Azul

Neat

$30.00

Classic Margarita

$30.00

Cucumber Mojito

$30.00

Paloma

$30.00

Orange Mule

$30.00

On Single Cube

$30.00

RESERVE WINE LIST

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$30.00

The Walking Fool Red Blend

$60.00

Red Schooner Voyage 10

$80.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise, AZ 85374

Directions

Gallery
Saigon Kitchen image
Saigon Kitchen image

