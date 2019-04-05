- Home
- Surprise
- Vietnamese
- Saigon Kitchen
Saigon Kitchen
2,258 Reviews
$$
14071 W Bell Road Suite 101
Surprise, AZ 85374
Popular Items
TOGO Appetizers
Spring Rolls (GF)
Fresh Rice Paper Wrap, Lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Vermicelli, Mint.
Combination Roll
Crispy Egg Roll Inside of Rice Paper Wrap, Lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Cucumbers and Mint.
Crispy Egg Roll
Choice of Minced Pork or Vegetarian, wrapped in wonton, fried crispy.
Boneless
Premium White Meat Chicken Boneless Wings, flashed fried, tossed in the wok with your choice of flavor.
Crispy Calamari
Lightly battered strips of premium squid, served with an aioli sauce.
Edamame
Steamed Edamame tossed with your choice of flavor.
Coconut Shrimp
Battered Shrimp Tossed in Coconut Flakes. Served with Sweet Chili sauce.
Fried Tofu
Tempura Battered Tofu Cubes. Served With Soy Sauce.
Saigon Jumbo Shrimp
Tempura Battered Shrimp. Served with Aioli and Sweet Chili Sauce.
Salt N Pepper Shrimp
Light battered shrimp, stir fried in the wok with salt, pepper, jalepeno, onion and sesame oil.
Chicken Skewers (GF)
Marinated grilled chicken on wooden skewers. Glazed with a lemongrass sauce.
Chicken Strips
Battered White Meat Chicken strips, served with ketchup.
Salads
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Salad
Filet Mignon, stir fried in Lemongrass sauce, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.
Lemongrass Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, stir fried in Lemongrass sauce, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.
Lemongrass Chicken Salad
Chicken, stir fried in Lemongrass sauce, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken & Peanut Sauce Salad
Grilled chicken, glazed in house soy sauce, served over bed of greens with peanut sauce.
Salmon Salad
Caramelized Salomon, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.
Ahi Tuna + Shrimp Salad
Seared Ahi Tuna, with steamed shrimp, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.
Lemongrass Tofu + Veggie Salad (V)
Rice Vermicelli
Combination Vermicelli
Charbroiled Pork, Shrimp & 1 Crispy Egg Roll. Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side.
Charbroiled Shrimp Vermicelli (GF)
Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Charbroiled Shrimp
Charbroiled Chicken Vermicelli (GF)
Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Charbroiled Chicken
Charbroiled Pork Vermicelli (GF)
Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Charbroiled Marinated Pork
Crispy Egg Roll Vermicelli
Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. 4 Crispy Egg rolls
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Vermicelli
Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Topped off with Lemongrass Filet Mignon
Lemongrass Shrimp Vermicelli
Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Topped off with Lemongrass Shrimp
Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli
Rice Noodles, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumbers, Mint, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Crushed Peanuts, Shallots, Picked Carrots, Daikon. Served with House Sauce on the side. Topped off with Tofu, mushroom, carrots and bachoy
Lemongrass Tofu & Veggies Vermicelli (V)
Allergies: Gluten, Nut, Shellfish, Soy
Noodle Soup (Pho)
Combination Pho
Steak, Meatballs, Brisket & Tendon Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños. All Broths are chicken, beef, or vegetable.
Steak & Meatball Pho
Thin Sliced Steak & Beef Meat Balls Steak, Meatballs, Brisket & Tendon Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Steak Pho (GF)
Thin Sliced Steak Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Meatball Pho
Beef Meatballs Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Chicken Pho (GF)
Shredded White Meat Chicken Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Vegetable Pho (GF) (V)
Tofu, Carrots, Mushrooms & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Shrimp Pho (GF)
Shrimp, Mushrooms & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Filet Mignon Pho (GF)
Filet Mignon, Mushrooms & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Surf & Turf Pho(GF)
Filet Mignon, Shrimp, Mushrooms & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Seafood Pho (GF)
Salmon, Shrimp, Mushrooms, & Bok Choy Noodle soup, topped with white onions, scallions, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños.
Charbroiled Rice Plates
^ ^ Combination Rice Plate
Charbroiled Chicken, Charbroiled Pork, Charbroiled Shrimp, Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.
^ ^ Charbroiled Shrimp Rice Plate
Charbroiled Shrimp. Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.
^ ^ Charbroiled Pork Rice Plate
Charbroiled Marinated Pork. Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.
^ ^ Charbroiled Chicken Rice Plate
Charbroiled Chicken. Served with Jasmine Rice, House Salad, and a House Vinaigrette Sauce.
Yellow Curry
^ ^ Chicken Curry
Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.
^ ^ Shrimp Curry
Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.
^ ^ Tofu & Veggie Curry
Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.
^ ^ Filet Mignon Curry
Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.
Sizzling Platters
^ ^ Shaken Beef
8oz of Filet Mignon, stir fried in a peppered house soy sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
^ ^ Surf N Turf Shaken Beef
8oz of Filet Mignon, Shrimp, and mushrooms, stir fried in a peppered house soy sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
^ ^ Sizzling Salmon
7oz of Salmon, pan seared, cooked with a house salmon sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
^ ^ Sizzling Shrimp
7 shrimp, stir fried in a peppered house soy sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
^ ^ Seafood Platter
Salmon, shrimp, and mushrooms, stir fried in a house salmon sauce. Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
Clay Pot
^ ^ Caramelized Salmon
7oz of salmon, cooked in a salmon sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.
^ ^ Braised Pork Clay Pot
Slow braised pork, stewed in a soy sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.
^ ^ Clay Pot /w Filet Mignon
7oz of Filet Mignon, stir fried with carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, in a lemongrass sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.
^ ^ Clay Pot /w Shrimp
7 Shrimp, stir fried with carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, in a lemongrass sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.
^ ^ Clay Pot /w Tofu & Veggies (V)
Tofu, stir fried with carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, in a lemongrass sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.
^ ^ Claypot w/ Chicken
Chicken, stir fried with carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, in a lemongrass sauce. Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.
Fried Rice
^ ^ Saigon Fried Rice
Chinese sausage and shrimp. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.
^ ^ Surf N Turf Fried Rice
Filet Mignon and Shrimp. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.
^ ^ Filet Mignon Fried Rice
Filet Mignon Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.
^ ^ Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.
^ ^Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.
^ ^ Tofu Fried Rice (V)
Tofu and Mushrooms. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.
^ ^ Sweet Pork Fried Rice
Sweet Marinated Pork. Our Fried Rices are garnished with scallion and shallots. Tossed with peas, carrots, egg, soy sauce and jasmine rice. Served with a house salad.
Lemongrass Rice Plate
^ ^ Lemongrass Chicken Rice
Chicken stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.
^ ^ Lemongrass Shrimp Rice
Shrimp stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.
^ ^ Lemongrass Tofu & Veggie Rice (V)
Tofu, mushrooms, bok choy, stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.
^ ^ Lemongrass Filet Mignon Rice
Filet Mignon stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.
^ ^ Lemongrass Filet & Shrimp Rice
Filet Mignon and Shrimp stir fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Lemongrass Rice Plates are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and house salad.
Saigon Stir Fry /w Yakisoba Noodles
^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Filet Mignon
Stir Fried Filet Mignon Our Saigon Stir Frys are served with Yakisoba Noodles, onions, Boy Choy, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and a House Salad.
^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Shrimp
Stir Fried Shrimp. Our Saigon Stir Frys are served with Yakisoba Noodles, onions, Boy Choy, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and a House Salad.
^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Chicken
Stir Fried Chicken. Our Saigon Stir Frys are served with Yakisoba Noodles, onions, Boy Choy, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and a House Salad.
^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Sweet Pork
Stir Fried Sweet Pork. Our Saigon Stir Frys are served with Yakisoba Noodles, onions, Boy Choy, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and a House Salad.
^ ^ Saigon Stir Fry /w Tofu & Veggies
Chicken Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
Saigon Garlic Noodles
^ ^ Lemongrass Chicken Garlic Noodles
Chicken Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
^ ^ Lemongrass Shrimp Garlic Noodles
Shrimp Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
^ ^ Lemongrass Filet Mignon Garlic Noodles
Filet Mignon Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
^ ^ Lemongrass Filet Mignon & Shrimp Garlic Noodles
Filet Mignon and Shrimp Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
^ ^ Lemongrass Tofu & Veggies Garlic Noodles (V)
Tofu, Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Stir Fried in Lemongrass sauce. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
^ ^ Sweet Pork Garlic Noodles
Marinated Sweet Pork Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
^ ^ Firecracker Shrimp
Tempura Battered Shrimp, with Aoili sauce on the side. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
^ ^ Firecracker Chicken
Battered Chicken, with Aoili Sauce on the side. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
^ ^ Charbroiled Shrimp Garlic Noodles
Marinated Grilled Shrimp. Our Yakisoba Garlic Noodles are garnished with Parmesan Cheese, Scallions and Shallots. Served with a House Salad.
Sides
SIDE OF SAUCE
Regular Drinks
Clase Azul
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise, AZ 85374