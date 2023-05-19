  • Home
  • /
  • Lynchburg
  • /
  • Saigon Kitchen & Asian Cuisine - 20722 Timberlake Rd Ste B
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saigon Kitchen & Asian Cuisine 20722 Timberlake Rd Ste B

review star

No reviews yet

20722 Timberlake Rd Ste B

Lynchburg, VA 24502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizer

1. Crispy Spring Rolls / Chả Giò

1. Crispy Spring Rolls / Chả Giò

$4.95

2 pieces Deep fried, filled with a mixture of pork, chicken, garlic, carrots, and taro wrapped in flour paper.

2. Fresh Summer Rolls / Gỏi Cuốn

$4.95

2 pieces filled with shrimp, sliced pork, lettuce, basil, and vermicelli rice noodles wrapped in fresh rice paper served with peanut sauce.

3. Vietnamese Fried Pork Wontons

$4.95

4 pieces wontons filled with pork, garlic, and onion. Fried and served with sweet chili sauce.

3A. Vegetable & Pork Fried Dumplings

3A. Vegetable & Pork Fried Dumplings

$6.95

6 pieces filled with cabbage, pork, onion, and ginger. Fried and served with special house sauce.

4. Vietnamese Steamed Pork Wontons

4. Vietnamese Steamed Pork Wontons

$4.95

4 pieces wontons filled with pork, garlic, and onion. Steamed and served with spicy soy sauce.

4A. Vegetable & Pork Steamed Dumplings

$6.95

6 pieces filled with cabbage, pork, onion, and ginger. Steamed and served with special house sauce.

4B. Shumai

$5.95

6 pieces.

5. Wonton Soup / Súp Hoành Thánh

$5.95

4 pieces steamed wontons filled with pork, garlic, and onion in chicken broth.

6. Chicken on the Stick

$7.95

4 pieces.

6A. Crispy Calamari / Mực Chiên Giòn

$6.95

Sliced calamari, lightly battered in rice flour and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.

6B. Shrimp Tempura - Tôm Lăn Bột

6B. Shrimp Tempura - Tôm Lăn Bột

$6.95

6 pieces jumbo shrimps, lightly battered in flour and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.

6C. Scallion Pancakes

6C. Scallion Pancakes

$6.95

8 pieces pan fried. Served with special house sauce.

6D. Fried Golden Tofu

$5.95

8 pieces fried tofu with scallion and served with garlic soy sauce.

6E. Lettuce Wrap With Chicken or Clam

6E. Lettuce Wrap With Chicken or Clam

$9.95
Fried Fish Balls

Fried Fish Balls

$9.95

Salad

7. Green Papaya Salad/ Gọi Đu Đu

7. Green Papaya Salad/ Gọi Đu Đu

$13.00

8. Chicken Salad / Goi Gà

$13.00

9. Lotus Root Salad / Gỏi Ngó Sen

$13.00

Vermicelli - Bún

10. Grilled Beef / Bún Bò Nướng

$13.00

11. Grilled Chicken / Bún Gà Nướng

$13.00

12. Grilled Pork / Bún Thịt Nướng

$13.00

13. Jumbo Shrimp / Bún Tôm Nướng

$16.00
14. Combo / Bún Đặc Biệt

14. Combo / Bún Đặc Biệt

$16.00

Fried Rice

15. Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

16. Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

17. Pork Fried Rice

$13.00

18. Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00
19. Special Fried Rice

19. Special Fried Rice

$16.00

Rice Platter

20. Grilled Beef on Rice / Cơm Bò Nướng

20. Grilled Beef on Rice / Cơm Bò Nướng

$13.00

21. Grilled Chicken on Rice / Cơm Gà Nướng

$13.00

22. Grilled Pork on Rice / Cơm Heo Nướng

$13.00

23. Grilled Shrimp on Rice / Cơm Nướng

$16.00

Vietnamese Noodle Soup - Phở

24. Saigon Special Pho / Phở Đặc Biệt

24. Saigon Special Pho / Phở Đặc Biệt

$13.00

25. Phở Tái, Nạm, Gân, Sách / Rare steak, well-done flank, tendon, and tripe

$12.00

26. Phở Tái, Nam, Gän / Rare steak, well-done flank, and tendon

$12.00

27. Phở Tái, Nam, Sách / Rare steak, well-done flank and tripe

$12.00

28. Phở Tái, Nam / Rare steak and well-done flank

$12.00

29. Phở Tái, Gắn / Rare steak and soft tendon

$12.00

30. Phở Tái, Sách / Rare steak and tripe

$12.00

31. Phở Tái / Thinly sliced eye-round steak

$12.00

32. Phở Nam, Gân, Sách / Well-done flank, soft tendon, and tripe

$12.00

33. Phở Nam, Gân / Well-done flank and soft tendon

$12.00

34. Phở Nam, Sách / Well-done flank and tripe

$12.00

35. Phở Nam / Thinly sliced well-done flank

$12.00

36. Phở Gà / Shredded White Meat Chicken

$12.00

37. Phở Tôm / Shrimp Phở

$17.00

38. Phở Đồ Biển / Seafood Phở

$17.00

Egg or Rice Noodle Soup - Hu Tieu

Choice of egg or rice noodles served with steamed calamari, shrimp, fish, meatballs, bok choy, and mussels all in chicken broth, topped with garlic, onions, and cilantro.

39. Seafood Egg / Rice Noodle Soup

$17.00

40. Shrimp and Pork Noodle Soup

$17.00

Vegetarian / Chay

41. Vegetarian Summer Roll / Gỏi Cuốn Chay

$4.95

42. Vegetarian Pho (Vegetable Broth)

$12.00

43. Vegetarian Pho (Chicken Broth)

$12.00

44. Vegetarian Pho (Beef Broth)

$12.00

Sautéed

45. Sautéed Broccoli

$14.00

46. Mixed Vegetable Sautèed / Cơm Xào Rau Cải

$14.00

Spicy

47. Spicy Beef Soup Pho

47. Spicy Beef Soup Pho

$12.00

Chief Special

48. Shaky Beef / Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc

48. Shaky Beef / Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc

$17.00
49. Singapore Mei Fun

49. Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00
50. General Tso's Chicken

50. General Tso's Chicken

$14.00
51. Vietnamese Curry / Cơm Cà Ri

51. Vietnamese Curry / Cơm Cà Ri

$14.00
52. Soft or Crispy Egg Noodle / Mì Xào Mem Hoặc Mi Xào Giò

52. Soft or Crispy Egg Noodle / Mì Xào Mem Hoặc Mi Xào Giò

$14.00

53. Lemongrass Vermicelli

$15.00

54. Cheese Wonton

$5.95

55. Vietnamese Pancake / Bánh Xeo

$17.00

56. Hot and Sour Soup

$9.95

Bánh Mì ( Sandwiches)

Bánh Mì Thịt Nướng (Grilled Pork)

$10.00

Bánh Mì Bò Nướng (Grilled Beef)

$10.00

Bánh Mì Gà Nướng (Grill Chicken)

$10.00

Bánh Mì Combo

$12.00

Side Orders / Extra

Extra Fish Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Chili Oil

$0.50

Extra House Special Sauce

$0.50

Extra Spicy Soy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side Order Egg Noodle

$3.00

Extra Side Order Rice Noodle

$3.00

Extra White Rice

$3.00

Sub Fried Rice

$3.00

Extra Pho Broth

$3.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Side Order Meat

$6.00

Beverages

Soft Drinks (Soda)

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Aloe Drink

$3.50

Aquafina

$1.75

Boba Tea | Bubble Milk Tea

$6 Tapiaco

$6.00

$7 Bursting

$7.00

Thai Tea & Viet. Coffee

$6.00

Extra $$

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

$5

$5.00

$6

$6.00

$7

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20722 Timberlake Rd Ste B, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mission House Coffee - Cornerstone - 105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106
orange starNo Reviews
105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106 Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Mission House Coffee - Mall - 3405 Candlers Mtn Rd. ST A30
orange starNo Reviews
3405 Candlers Mtn Rd. ST A30 Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
County Smoak - 7423 Timberlake Road
orange star5.0 • 132
7423 Timberlake Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Sourdough Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1040 Gables Dr Ste 104 Forest, VA 24551
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
orange starNo Reviews
4018 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Bacon St Bagels - Forest
orange starNo Reviews
16145 Forest Rd Forest, VA 24551
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lynchburg

Macado's - Lynchburg
orange star4.1 • 3,824
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Isabella's Italian Trattoria
orange star4.9 • 2,314
4925 Boonsboro Rd Lynchburg, VA 24503
View restaurantnext
The White Hart
orange star4.5 • 1,356
1208 Main St Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
RA Bistro
orange star4.1 • 1,316
1344 main Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
The Water Dog - Downtown Lynchburg
orange star4.6 • 694
1016 Jefferson Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ
orange star4.7 • 313
4925 Boonsboro Rd Lynchburg, VA 24503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lynchburg
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston