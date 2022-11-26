Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Thai

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.

1,656 Reviews

$$

567 West Lake Street

Chicago, IL 60661

Order Again

Wine

King Estate Pinot Noir BTL

$56.00

King Estate Willamette, Oregon 2015

Cotes du Rhone BTL

$56.00

Clos du Caillou, France 2015

Malbec BTL

$56.00

Punto Final, Mendoza, Argentina 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Arboleda, Chile 2015

Sparkling Rose BTL

$56.00

NV Francois Montand Brut Rose France

Viognier BTL

$56.00

Dom Montrose, Cotes de Thongue, France 2017

Pinot Gris BTL

$56.00

Domaine Specht, Alsace, France 2014

Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

Milou, Pays d'Oc, France 2015

Riesling BTL

$56.00

Max Ferdinand Richter, Mosel, Germany 2015

Pouilly Fume

$65.00

Regis Minet, Loire, France 2017

Beer

Saigon Export

$7.00

Lucky Buddha

$7.00

Chang Beer

$7.00
Singha

$7.00
LaChouffe

$12.00
LaChouffe IPA

$12.00

Peroni

$7.00
Saigon Export

$7.00
Singha

$7.00
Beerlao Dark

$5.00Out of stock
La Chouffe Golden Ale

$10.00
Houblon Chouffe IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Ice Mountain

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Honest Tea

$4.00

Coconut Water

$5.00Out of stock

Aranciata Orange

$3.50

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Lychee Tamarind Iced Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

All proceeds will be used to pay for meals to any Health Care workers coming to our location at Northwestern Memorial location. We appreciate your generosity and support to our first responders!
Donation amount

All proceeds will be used to pay for meals to any Health Care workers coming to our location at Northwestern Memorial location. We appreciate your generosity and support to our first responders!

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning Vietnamese cuisine in the West Loop Chicago

Website

Location

567 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

