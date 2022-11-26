Vietnamese
Thai
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
1,656 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Award winning Vietnamese cuisine in the West Loop Chicago
Location
567 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital
No Reviews
251 E. Huron St. Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurant
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
No Reviews
30 S. Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurant