Saigon Sisters Northwestern Memorial Hospital

review star

No reviews yet

251 E. Huron St.

Suite 2-200

Chicago, IL 60611

BANH MI SANDWICHES

French baguette sandwich with choice of proteins garnished with cucumbers, cilantro, pickled daikon, carrots, and jalapenos
The Classic

The Classic

$11.00

Ham, Vietnamese pork, chicken pate, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos

The Porky

The Porky

$12.00

Hoisin glazed pork belly, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos

The V.B.Q.

The V.B.Q.

$13.00

Vietnamese BBQ sauce, braised wagyu beef, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots

Chicken Curry (halal)

$11.00

Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots

The Hen House (halal)

$11.00

Caramelized chicken (halal), mayo, peanuts, limes, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots

The Meatball

$11.00
Teriyaki Tofu (veg)

Teriyaki Tofu (veg)

$11.00

Teriyaki tofu, red peppers, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots

The Shrimp Banh Mi

The Shrimp Banh Mi

$13.00

Caramelized shrimp, ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots

BOWLS

Choice of brown rice, stir fry egg noodle, rice vermicelli salad with choice of proteins
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)

Stir Fry Noodle

Stir Fry Noodle

Stir fry egg noodles with choice of proteins served with carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos

Vermicelli Salad

Vermicelli Salad

Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled red cabbage, pickled red onions, peanuts with side of nuoc cham dressing (gluten free)

PHO SOUP

Pho broth serve with rice noodles with choice of proteins with side of bean sprout packets (gluten free)
Pho - Roast Beef

Pho - Roast Beef

$15.00

Beef broth with sliced roast beef and rice noodles topped with scallions. Served with side of bean sprout packet (jalapenos, bean sprouts, basil, lime) gluten free

Pho - Chicken

Pho - Chicken

$15.00

Pho broth with poached chicken, rice noodle, and scallions with side of bean sprout packets (bean sprouts, jalapenos, limes, basil)

Pho - Vegetarian

$15.00

Vegetarian broth, teriyaki tofu, carrots, rice noodle, and scallions with side of bean sprout packets (bean sprouts, jalapenos, limes, basil) gluten free and vegetarian

Broth In A Cup

$6.00

BANH BAO

Open faced steamed buns with choice of proteins (not gluten free and contains dairy)
Single Bao

Single Bao

$5.00

Open faced steamed buns with choice of proteins. Garnished with pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos. Contains dairy

Bao Combo (3)

Bao Combo (3)

$14.00

Open faced steamed buns with choice of proteins. Garnished with pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos. Contains dairy.

SPRING ROLLS/SIDES

Lettuce, mint, basil, bean sprouts, carrots, rice noodles with choice of protein wrapped in rice paper (not fried and gluten free). Peanut sauce contains soy so it is not gluten free, ask to substitute for gluten free sauce.

Shrimp Spring Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Tofu Spring Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, teriyaki tofu and peanut sauce (not veg.) on the side. Please ask for substitute if vegan.

Chicken Spring Roll

Chicken Spring Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, shrimp and peanut sauce on the side

Edamame

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

4 Fried Egg Rolls (vegetarian)

$5.00Out of stock

1 Fried Egg Roll

$1.50Out of stock

DRINKS

Iced Vietnamese coffee

Iced Vietnamese coffee

$5.95

Made with Cafe du Monde and condensed milk

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

Black tea with sugar and evaporated milk

Matcha

Matcha

$5.95

Premium matcha (no sugar) or blueberry matcha (little sugar)

Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water 16.9oz

$1.80

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coconut Water

$4.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Naked Juice

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50

SNACKS

Deep River/ Kettle Chips

$3.00

Shrimp Chips

$2.50

Skinny/BB/Sun Chips

$2.00

Pocky Stick

$3.50

Nuts/Nut Bars

$2.50

Candy Bar

Gum

$2.00

French Macaron

$1.80

Cookies

$2.00

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

All proceeds will be used to pay for meals to any Health Care workers coming to our location at Northwestern Memorial location. We appreciate your generosity and support to our first responders!
Donation Amount

Donation Amount

All proceeds will be used to pay for meals to any Health Care workers coming to our location at Northwestern Memorial location. We appreciate your generosity and support to our first responders!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Pre-order to pickup and deliver your order so you don't have to wait in line. To pickup your orders, please go to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, we are located on the 2nd floor of Galter Pavilion. For Delivery orders, we will deliver within 30 min. of the order. Delivery zone is north to North Ave., West to Ashland Ave, South to Roosevelt and East to Lake Shore.

Website

Location

251 E. Huron St., Suite 2-200, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Saigon Sisters image
Saigon Sisters image

