Vietnamese
Saigon Social Lower East Side
215 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are currently open for Take Out and Outdoor Seating! Find us on: DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub & Caviar for delivery!
Location
172 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
Gallery