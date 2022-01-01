Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Saigon Social Lower East Side

215 Reviews

$$

172 Orchard St

New York, NY 10002

Attributes and Amenities
check markTrendy
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently open for Take Out and Outdoor Seating! Find us on: DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub & Caviar for delivery!

Website

Location

Directions

