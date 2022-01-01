Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Saigon Cafe Bellingham

review star

No reviews yet

1046 LAKEWAY DRIVE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98266

Order Again

SAIGON ROLLS

PORK AND PRAWN FRESH ROLLS (2)

PORK AND PRAWN FRESH ROLLS (2)

$9.79

Fresh rice paper rolls, tiger prawn and pork belly with chives, vermicelli, beansprouts, lettuce, fresh herbs and cashew sauce.

STEELHEAD SOFT RICE PAPER ROLLS (2) (Copy)

STEELHEAD SOFT RICE PAPER ROLLS (2) (Copy)

$13.79

Fresh rice paper rolls, crispy skin, cucumber, avocado.

SOFT-SHELL CRAB SPRING ROLLS (2) (Copy)

SOFT-SHELL CRAB SPRING ROLLS (2) (Copy)

$15.79

Fresh rice paper rolls, tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado.

FRIED VEG SPRING ROLLS

$9.79

NOODLE SOUP

Tiger prawns, squid, fish balls

SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$17.79

The classic Vietnamese soup. served with cilantro, onion, bean. sprouts and basil on the side. Wagyu beef shank and brisket, pork shoulder, shrimp paste, lemongrass.

NOODLE SOUP

$18.79

Pork broth, served with cilantro, onion, green onion, daikon, carrot, pork shoulder, shrimp.

PHO

JIDORI CHICKEN

$17.79

Slow cooked, hand shredded free range thigh meat, kaffir lime leaf, rice noodles, herbs

SAIGON BEEF WAGYU PHO

SAIGON BEEF WAGYU PHO

$17.79

Wagyu rare beef, beef brisket, lemongrass chili oil

VEGGIE PHO

$16.79

FRIED RICE

Salmon creek pork belly, ginger, garlic, egg.
BBQ PORK FRIED RICE

BBQ PORK FRIED RICE

$17.79

Salmon creek pork belly, garlic, egg.

HOUSE FRIED RICE

HOUSE FRIED RICE

$19.79

Tiger prawns, pork, chinese sausage, egg and vegetables.

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$18.79

Tiger prawns, egg.

CRISPY CRAB FRIED RICE

CRISPY CRAB FRIED RICE

$22.79

Tempura soft shell crab, egg.

SEAFOOD FRIED RICE

$22.79

Tiger prawn, squid, penn cove mussels, and scallops.

NOODLES

SHRIMP NOODLE

SHRIMP NOODLE

$20.79

Tiger shrimp, Choice of: Rice or Egg noodle

WAGYU BEEF NOODLE

WAGYU BEEF NOODLE

$21.79

Rice or Egg noodle.

PORK VERMICELLI WITH SPRING ROLL

PORK VERMICELLI WITH SPRING ROLL

$18.79

Salmon creek pork with house made pork and shrimp spring rolls, cucumbers, lettuce, beansprouts, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh basil, roasted cashews, and sautéed green onions.

SEAFOOD SAIGON

SEAFOOD SAIGON

$22.79

Stir-fry noodle, tiger prawns, penn cove mussels, squid, scallops, and vegetable.

VEG BUN VERMICELLI

$18.79

Lemongrass tofu, vegetable spring roll, cold vermicelli noodles, freshly cut lettuce, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, crushed cashews and fried shallots.

VEGETABLE NOODLE

$17.79

Stir-fry noodle, tofu, peppers, onions, carrot, bok choy, mushrooms. Rice or Egg noodle.

CHICKEN VERMICELLI WITH SPRING ROLL

$18.79

BANH MI

SAIGON BAHN MI

SAIGON BAHN MI

$9.79

North Cascade pork belly, pork sausage, pâté, cucumber, Viet aioli.

GRILLED PORK BANH MI

GRILLED PORK BANH MI

$9.79

Grilled lemongrass marinated pork loins served with hoisin sauce.

IMPERIAL WAGYU BEEF BANH MI

IMPERIAL WAGYU BEEF BANH MI

$9.79

Grilled lemongrass Wagyu beef patties, hoisin sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI

GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI

$9.79

Free range Jadori chicken thigh, cucumber, Viet aioli.

VEGAN BAHN MI

VEGAN BAHN MI

$9.79

Cascade cultivated mushrooms, tofu, pickled shiitake, micro cilantro.

SMALL PLATES

VIET CHICKEN NUGGETS

$13.79

Crispy chicken thigh, lime caramel sauce.

CRISPY SILKEN TOFU

CRISPY SILKEN TOFU

$10.79

NW Tofu, togarashi chili, lemongrass, sesame soy.

SALT & PEPPER SQUID

$14.79

Garlic, chilies, green herb sriracha mayo.

SALADS

SESAME GINGER

$8.79

Cascade greens, cucumber.

HOUSE SALAD

$15.79

Cascade greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, onions, bell pepper, pickled carrot and diakon.

LARGE PLATES

LEMONGRASS PORK CHOP

LEMONGRASS PORK CHOP

$17.79

Salmon creek grilled pork chop, cucumber herb salad, lemongrass, Jasmine rice.

WAGYU SHAKING BEEF

WAGYU SHAKING BEEF

$21.79

Columbia Valley beef, watercress, bell pepper, shallots, Jasmine rice.

CURRY CHICKEN

CURRY CHICKEN

$17.79

Choice of Vietnamese baguette, rice, or noodles.

SAIGON BEEF STEW

$20.79

Vietnamese beef stew infused with lemongrass. Choice of Vietnamese baguette, rice, or noodles.

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

$17.79

DESSERTS

CREME CARAMEL

CREME CARAMEL

$7.79

Caramel custard, Cascade Valley strawberries, passion fruit, mint.

MIXED BERRIES

$7.79

CARAMELIZED PINEAPPLE

$7.79

Mascarpone cheese, truffle honey, farm strawberry, pistachio.

BOBA TEA

TARO B0BA

$7.79

BROWN SUGAR BOBA

$7.79

RED BEAN

$7.79

SODA

BUBLY, GRAPEFRUIT, 16oz.

$2.79

BUBLY, LIME, 16oz.

$2.79

PEPSI, 20oz.

$2.79

DIET PEPSI, 20oz.

$2.79

WATER, AQUAFINA, 20oz.

$2.79

COCONUT WATER

$3.79

WATERMELON

$3.79

PASSIONFRUIT

$3.79

PASS-WATERMELON

$3.79

PINEAPPLE-WATERM

$3.79

KOMBUCHA TOWN GINGER

$3.79

ORANGE JUICE

$2.79

ALO COMFORT ALOE WATERMELON

$3.79

BAI-BLACKBERRY

$2.79

BAI-STRAWBERRY

$2.79

BAI-BLUEBERRY

$2.79

PURE LEAF TEA

$3.79

MELA WATERMELON

$2.79

VITACOCO

$2.79

MUG ROOT BEER

$2.79

BUBLY, BLACKBERRY

$2.79

MELA, WATER GINGER

$2.79

MELA, WATER PASSIONFRUIT

$2.79

MELA, WATERMELON

$2.79

MELA, WATER PINEAPPLE

$2.79

MURCHANDISE

MASK

$10.00

FIN FILTER

$8.00

BEER/CIDER

BOUNDARY BAY, CEDAR DUST IPA, 12oz.

$5.79

BOUNDARY BAY, SCOTCH ALE, 12oz.

$5.79

PELICAN HAZY ROCK JUICY, IPA 12oz. OREGON

$5.79

INDEPENDANT, 12oz. DRY BARTLETT PERRY, DRYDEN, WA.

$5.79

COCK AND BULL OF GINGER BEER

$3.79

PFRIEM PILSNER

$5.79

INCLINE BLOOD ORANGE

$5.79

INCLINE COMPASS ROSE

$5.79

Blend of hibiscus, rose hips, elderflower, and ginger to give this cider all of its aroma, body, and color.

ESTATE RED BLEND

$6.79

ESTATE CHARDONNAY

$6.79
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1046 LAKEWAY DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98266

Directions

