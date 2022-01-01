- Home
- /
- Maple Falls
- /
- Vietnamese
- /
- Saigon Cafe - Bellingham
Saigon Cafe Bellingham
No reviews yet
1046 LAKEWAY DRIVE
BELLINGHAM, WA 98266
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SAIGON ROLLS
PORK AND PRAWN FRESH ROLLS (2)
Fresh rice paper rolls, tiger prawn and pork belly with chives, vermicelli, beansprouts, lettuce, fresh herbs and cashew sauce.
STEELHEAD SOFT RICE PAPER ROLLS (2) (Copy)
Fresh rice paper rolls, crispy skin, cucumber, avocado.
SOFT-SHELL CRAB SPRING ROLLS (2) (Copy)
Fresh rice paper rolls, tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado.
FRIED VEG SPRING ROLLS
NOODLE SOUP
SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP
The classic Vietnamese soup. served with cilantro, onion, bean. sprouts and basil on the side. Wagyu beef shank and brisket, pork shoulder, shrimp paste, lemongrass.
NOODLE SOUP
Pork broth, served with cilantro, onion, green onion, daikon, carrot, pork shoulder, shrimp.
PHO
FRIED RICE
BBQ PORK FRIED RICE
Salmon creek pork belly, garlic, egg.
HOUSE FRIED RICE
Tiger prawns, pork, chinese sausage, egg and vegetables.
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Tiger prawns, egg.
CRISPY CRAB FRIED RICE
Tempura soft shell crab, egg.
SEAFOOD FRIED RICE
Tiger prawn, squid, penn cove mussels, and scallops.
NOODLES
SHRIMP NOODLE
Tiger shrimp, Choice of: Rice or Egg noodle
WAGYU BEEF NOODLE
Rice or Egg noodle.
PORK VERMICELLI WITH SPRING ROLL
Salmon creek pork with house made pork and shrimp spring rolls, cucumbers, lettuce, beansprouts, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh basil, roasted cashews, and sautéed green onions.
SEAFOOD SAIGON
Stir-fry noodle, tiger prawns, penn cove mussels, squid, scallops, and vegetable.
VEG BUN VERMICELLI
Lemongrass tofu, vegetable spring roll, cold vermicelli noodles, freshly cut lettuce, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, crushed cashews and fried shallots.
VEGETABLE NOODLE
Stir-fry noodle, tofu, peppers, onions, carrot, bok choy, mushrooms. Rice or Egg noodle.
CHICKEN VERMICELLI WITH SPRING ROLL
BANH MI
SAIGON BAHN MI
North Cascade pork belly, pork sausage, pâté, cucumber, Viet aioli.
GRILLED PORK BANH MI
Grilled lemongrass marinated pork loins served with hoisin sauce.
IMPERIAL WAGYU BEEF BANH MI
Grilled lemongrass Wagyu beef patties, hoisin sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI
Free range Jadori chicken thigh, cucumber, Viet aioli.
VEGAN BAHN MI
Cascade cultivated mushrooms, tofu, pickled shiitake, micro cilantro.
LARGE PLATES
LEMONGRASS PORK CHOP
Salmon creek grilled pork chop, cucumber herb salad, lemongrass, Jasmine rice.
WAGYU SHAKING BEEF
Columbia Valley beef, watercress, bell pepper, shallots, Jasmine rice.
CURRY CHICKEN
Choice of Vietnamese baguette, rice, or noodles.
SAIGON BEEF STEW
Vietnamese beef stew infused with lemongrass. Choice of Vietnamese baguette, rice, or noodles.
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN
SODA
BUBLY, GRAPEFRUIT, 16oz.
BUBLY, LIME, 16oz.
PEPSI, 20oz.
DIET PEPSI, 20oz.
WATER, AQUAFINA, 20oz.
COCONUT WATER
WATERMELON
PASSIONFRUIT
PASS-WATERMELON
PINEAPPLE-WATERM
KOMBUCHA TOWN GINGER
ORANGE JUICE
ALO COMFORT ALOE WATERMELON
BAI-BLACKBERRY
BAI-STRAWBERRY
BAI-BLUEBERRY
PURE LEAF TEA
MELA WATERMELON
VITACOCO
MUG ROOT BEER
BUBLY, BLACKBERRY
MELA, WATER GINGER
MELA, WATER PASSIONFRUIT
MELA, WATERMELON
MELA, WATER PINEAPPLE
BEER/CIDER
BOUNDARY BAY, CEDAR DUST IPA, 12oz.
BOUNDARY BAY, SCOTCH ALE, 12oz.
PELICAN HAZY ROCK JUICY, IPA 12oz. OREGON
INDEPENDANT, 12oz. DRY BARTLETT PERRY, DRYDEN, WA.
COCK AND BULL OF GINGER BEER
PFRIEM PILSNER
INCLINE BLOOD ORANGE
INCLINE COMPASS ROSE
Blend of hibiscus, rose hips, elderflower, and ginger to give this cider all of its aroma, body, and color.
ESTATE RED BLEND
ESTATE CHARDONNAY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1046 LAKEWAY DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98266