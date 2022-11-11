Saiguette
534 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We Serve Unique Vietnamese Sandwich and excellent Pho Soup!
Location
935 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bob's Your Uncle - NYC - 929 Columbus Ave
No Reviews
929 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10025
View restaurant