Saiguette

534 Reviews

$

935 Columbus Ave

New York, NY 10025

Popular Items

Pho
Lemongrass Pork Sandwich
Summer Roll (2)

Appetizers

Crispy Fried Calamari

$10.50

Calamari W. Crispy light batter w. sweet chili lime sauce

Fried Tofu Skin Roll

$10.00

Pork, shrimp, jicama, onion, scallion wrapped in tofu skin , steamed, then cut and fried, served w. sweet chili lime sauce

Nem (4)

$7.95

Crispy spring roll w. pork, shrimp, taro, jicama, glass noodle and tree mushroom, served w. nuoc-cham sauce

Veggie. Nem (4)

$7.25

Crispy vegetable spring roll w. cabbage, celery, carrot, taro, glass noodle cilantro, peanuts, served w. nuoc-cham sauce

Summer Roll (2)

Soft unfried rice paper roll w. lettuce, bean sprouts, fresh herb, vermicelli, served w. slightly spicy peanut hoisin sauce

Steamed Dumpling

$8.25

Assorted dumpling (pick any 3 Kinds)

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Satay (4)

$9.75

Chicken tenderloin marinated w. garlic, cilantro, lemongrass, coconut milk, served w. crush peanut, pickled carrot/cucumber and satay sauce

Grilled Beef Satay (4)

$11.00

Flank steak marinated w. lemon grass, garlic, spices and our peanut sauce, served w. crushed peanut, pickle carrot/cucumber and satay sauce

BBQ Spare Ribs (4)

$12.00

Hot & spicy BBQ Spare Ribs (4)

$12.00

Sticky Rice Red Curry Chicken Pouch (2)

$9.50

Sticky rice, black bean, chicken w. red curry in coconut milk wrapped in banana leaf and steam

Sugar Cane Shrimp (4)

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp paste on sugarcane, served w. pickle carrot/cucumber and nuoc-cham sauce

Sweet Treats

Taro Mochi (4)

$5.95

Sticky rice flour, mashed taro and coconut flakes

Peanut Mochi (4)

$5.95

Sticky rice flour, chunky peanut butter and coconut flakes

Taro Bao (2)

$5.00

Homemade steamed bao with mashed taro inside

Salad

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, basil, crushed peanut, spicy tamarind lime dressing and nuoc-cham sauce

Mix Green Salad

$8.95

Baby green, cherry tomato, lettuce, julienne cucumber, crispy taro chips, and crushed peanut, served w. lime-nuoc-cham sauce

Noodle Soups

Laksa

Curry coconut milk soup w. rice vermicelli, bean sprout, basil and lime

Pho

Thin rice noodle, w. beef broth, onions, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno and hoisin sriracha for meat dipping

Spicy Pho Vermicelli

Vermicelli noodle w. spicy beef broth, onions, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprout, basil and hoisin sriracha for meat dipping

Spicy Pho Udon

Udon noodles w. spicy beef broth served w. bok-choy, onion, scallion, cilantro and sambal-sour-mustard-green

Pho Ga

Thin rice noodle, w. chicken broth, onions, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno and hoisin sriracha for meat dipping

Noodles

Bun Noodle

Room temperature rice vermicelli w. julienne cucumber, lettuce, bean sprout, fresh herb, crushed peanuts and nuoc-cham sauce

Veggie. Nem Bun

$13.50

Room temperature rice vermicelli w. julienne cucumber, lettuce, bean sprout, fresh herb, crushed peanuts and nuoc-cham sauce

Banh Hoi Noodle

Steamed angel hair noodle, scallion, crushed peanut, lettuce, cucumber and nuoc-cham sauce

Veggie. Nem Banh Hoi (Veggie. Spring roll)

$14.50

Steamed angel hair noodle, scallion, crushed peanut, lettuce, cucumber and nuoc-cham sauce

Sandwich

Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.

Lemongrass Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Lemongrass Pork Shoulder W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.

Roast Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Flank Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Marinade Flank Steak W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.

Chicken Tenderlion Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Juicy Boneless Chicken Thigh W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.

Crispy Chicken cutlet Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.

Crispy Shrimp Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Sandwich

$11.00

Roast Pork, Pork Terrine & Pate Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.

Pork Belly Sandwich

$14.00

Entree

All The Entree Served With White Rice
Grilled Chicken Thigh

$15.00

Marinated w. lemon grass, garlic, coconut milk, and served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber

Grilled Chicken Tenderloin

$15.00

Marinated w. lemon grass, garlic, cilantro, ginger, scallion and served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber

Crispy Chicken Cutlet

$15.00

Fillet of chicken breast marinated w. nine spices, dredge in yam flour and fry, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber

Roast Pork Shoulder

$15.00

Fillet of pork shoulder marinated in our home made special roast pork sauce, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber

Lemongrass pork Shoulder

$15.00

Fillet of pork shoulder marinated w. lemongrass, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber

Grilled Flank Steak

$19.00

Flank steak marinated w.ground sesame seed, spices, hoisin, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and fresh cucumber

Bo Kho

Boneless beef shank w. fresh herb, our spicy blend of spices stew with carrots, fresh tomato until the tomato is melted and beef is tender

Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled shrimp on the skewers served w. ginger-tamarind sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and fresh cucumber

Crispy Shrimp

$19.00

Lightly battered shrimp w. sweet and sour sauce, sided steamed broccoli

Crispy Fish Fillet

$19.00

Lightly battered fish fillet w. sweet and sour sauce, sided steamed broccoli

Grilled Fillet of Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Fillet of salmon w. ginger-tamarind sauce, served w. steamed bok-choy and broccoli

Steamed Fillet of Salmon W. Sambal-Soy

$20.00

Steamed salmon w. ginger, scallion, bok-choy and broccoli

Steamed Fillet of Salmon w. Black Bean Sauce

$20.00

Steamed salmon w.black bean, ginger, scallion, bok-choy and broccoli

Steamed Fish fillet W. Ginger-Soy

$19.00

Steamed white fish w. ginger, scallion, bok-choy and broccoli

Side Order

Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Steamed Bok-Choy

$5.00

Side Pickle Salad

$5.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Taro Chips

$5.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Rice Noodle

$3.00

Side Vermicelli

$3.00

Side Udon Noodle

$4.00

Side Beef Soup

$6.00

Side Chicken Soup

$5.00

Side Vermicelli Soup

$6.00

Side Udon Soup

$6.00

Pint Curry Coconut Soup

$4.00

Pint Nuoc-Cham Sauce

$6.00

Pint Peanut Plum Sauce

$6.00

Pint Hot Sauce

$5.00

Bottle Sriracha

$6.00Out of stock

Beverage

Soda

$2.00

Bottle water

$1.50

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Ice Coffee

$4.50

Lemon Ice Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ice Tea

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade Soda

$4.00

Bubble Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Bubble Mango Ice Tea

$5.00

Bubble Lychee Ice Tea

$5.00

Bubble Ginger Ice Tea

$5.00

Bubble Taro Milk Tea

$5.00

Bubble Ice Coffee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
We Serve Unique Vietnamese Sandwich and excellent Pho Soup!

Website

Location

935 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10025

Directions

