Astoria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Astoria biryani and grill is known for its quickest restaurant & takeaway service & intends to create magic for its patrons. We promise that every member of our staff will give you the finest experience. Our food will undoubtedly entice you to visit us again & our service will remain etched in your memories. We are committed to providing the best culinary experience to all of our devoted customers following the highest standards of hygiene.
Location
615 Main Street, Suite 110, Frisco, TX 75036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
GOATs Arena Sports Bar - 1710 FM423 Suite 1100
No Reviews
1710 FM423 Suite 1100 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant