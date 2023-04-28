Restaurant header imageView gallery

Astoria

review star

No reviews yet

615 Main Street

Suite 110

Frisco, TX 75036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Idly (3 Pieces)

$6.99

Idly Sambar (3 Pieces)

$7.99

Medu Vada (3 Pieces)

$6.99

Sambar Vada (3 Pieces)

$7.99

Mysore Baiji (3 Pieces)

$5.99

Plain Dosa

$6.99

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$10.99

Butter Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Gee Karam Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Butter Dosa

$8.99

Cheese Dosa

$10.99

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Chicken Dosa

$10.99

Upma Pesarattu

$10.99

Onion Pesarattu

$10.99

Plain Uttapam

$8.99

Onion Uttapam

$10.99

Tomato Chili Uttapam

$10.99

Poori (Potato Curry/Chole) (2 Pieces)

$9.99

Poori Chicken Curry (2 Pieces)

$11.99

Upma

$8.99

Idly Vada

$6.99

Pongal

$8.99

Lunch & Dinner

Veg Appetizers

Veg Potato Samosa (2 Pieces)

$2.99

Onion Samosa (4 Pieces)

$3.99

Vegetarian Pakora

$6.99

Onion Pakora

$6.99

Veg Manchuria

$11.99

Gobi Manchuria

$11.99

Baby Corn Manchuria

$11.99

Chili Baby Corn

$11.99

Crispy Chili Corn

$10.99

Chili Paneer

$12.99

Paneer 65

$12.99

Gobi 65

$11.99

Malai Methi Paneer

$12.99

Non-Veg Appetizers

Two bone-in chicken leg quarters . yogurt . ginger&garlic . garam masala

Karvepaku Chicken

$12.99

Chicken 65

$11.99

Chili Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Pakoda

$10.99

Appolo Fish

$14.99

Chicken Fry (Bone In)

$12.99

Kodi Vepudu

$12.99

Chicken Pepper Fry (Bone-In)

$12.99

Chicken Pepper Fry (Bone-less)

$12.99

Tandoori Chicken

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$13.99

Malai Tikka Kabob

$13.99

Chicken Manchuria

$11.99

Chill Fish

$11.99

Goat Pepper Fry

$14.99

Goat Sukka

$14.99

Veg Curries

Paneer Butter Masala

$12.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.99

Kadai Paneer

$12.99

Palak Paneer

$12.99

Malai Kofta

$12.99

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Aloo Mutter

$11.99

Kadai Vegetables

$11.99

Dal Tadka

$10.99

Tomato Dal

$10.99

Spinach Dal

$10.99

Veg Pakoda Fry Curry

$10.99

Chana Masala

$10.99

Gutti Vankaya

$10.99

Mirchi Ka Salan

$10.99

Veg Chatinad

$11.99

Rasam

$4.99

Sambar

$5.99

Dal

$6.99

Mutter Paneer

$11.99

Non-Veg Curries

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99

Andra Chicken Curry

$12.99

Chicken Chatinad

$12.99

Gongura Chicken

$12.99

Methi Chicken

$12.99

Mutton Curry

$14.99

Goat Masala

$15.99

Goat Chatinad

$15.99

Goat Suka

$16.99

Egg Masala

$12.99

Egg Burju

$12.99

Home Style Chk Curry

$9.99

Chicken Vindi Aloo

$12.99

Rice & Noodles

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Veg Pulav

$12.99

Veg Fried Rice

$12.99

Paneer Biryani

$13.99

Paneer Pulav

$13.99

Veg Noodles

$12.99

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Egg Pulav

$13.99

Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg Noodles

$12.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$12.99

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken Noodles

$12.99

Chicken Pulav

$12.99

Rajugari Kodi Pulav

$13.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

Goat Pulav

$14.99

Goat Fry Biryani

$15.99

Rajugari Goat Pulav

$14.99

Noodles Combo

$12.99

Pulihora

$7.99

Family Pack Chk Dum Biryani

$35.99

Bread

Plain Naan

$2.49

Butter Naan

$2.79

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Chapati (4 Pieces)

$3.99

Evening Snacks

Punugulu

$5.99

Mirchi Baiji

$4.99

Cut Mirchi

$4.99

Stuffed Mirchi

$5.99

Masala Vada

$3.99

Galelu

$3.99

Egg Bonda

$3.99

Aloo Bonda

$3.99

tea

$1.00

Onion Pakoda

$6.99

Punugulu

$6.99

Mix Veg Pakoda

$5.99

Stuffed Mirchi 1pic

$1.99

Drinks

Mango Shake

$4.99

Chiku Shake

$4.99

Kala Jammun Shake

$4.99

Limca

$2.79

Thums Up

$2.79

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Water

$0.99

Tea

$0.99

Coffee

$1.99

Badam Milk

$4.99

Mango Drink

$2.79

Sweets & Snacks

Sweet & Snacks

Ribbon Pakoda

$3.99

Karampusa Thin

$3.99

Karampusa Thick

$3.99

Mixture

$3.99

Boondi

$3.99

Cornflake Mixture

$3.99

Peanut Pakoda

$4.99

Cashew Pakoda

$5.99

Fryums

$2.99

Badusha

Chandra Vankalu

Martha Kaja

Jeedi Mamidi

Mysorepak

Rava Laddu

Sunnundalu

Boondi Laddu

Bellam Jelibi

Jangari

Kaju Katli

$7.99

Mawa Burfi

$6.99

Azmir Kalakand

$6.99

Rasmlai (3 Pieces)

$4.99

Mango Rasmalai (3 Pieces)

$4.99

Gulab Jammun (3 Pieces)

$4.99

Double Ka Meetha

$4.99

Carrot Halwa

$4.99

Kaju Mithai

$11.99

Sorakaya Halwa

$4.99

Bobatlu

$1.50

Purnalu

$1.50

Daily Curries

Veg Curry

$7.99

Veg Fry

$7.99

Home Style Chicken curry

$9.99

Sambar

$5.99

Rasam

$5.99

Dal

$6.99

Yogurt

$4.99

Idly Batter

$4.99

Dosa Batter

$4.99

Ginger Chetney

$8.99

Peanut Chetney

$6.99

Chicken Pickel

$7.99

Ginger Garlic paste

$6.99

Pesaratu Batter

$4.99

Plain Rice

$2.99

Veg Curry Combo

$12.99

Non Veg Curry Combo

$14.99

Haleem

$8.99

Roti Pachadi

$3.99

Ice Cream

Kulfi

$3.49

Ice Cream

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Astoria biryani and grill is known for its quickest restaurant & takeaway service & intends to create magic for its patrons. We promise that every member of our staff will give you the finest experience. Our food will undoubtedly entice you to visit us again & our service will remain etched in your memories. We are committed to providing the best culinary experience to all of our devoted customers following the highest standards of hygiene.

Location

615 Main Street, Suite 110, Frisco, TX 75036

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Snob - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
1654 FM 423 Frisco, TX 75033
View restaurantnext
WB's kitchen+catering
orange starNo Reviews
279 Main Street Frisco, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
GOATs Arena Sports Bar - 1710 FM423 Suite 1100
orange starNo Reviews
1710 FM423 Suite 1100 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Little India Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
8161 FM 423 Suite #230 FRISCO, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
Detour Doughnuts and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
8161 FM 423, #250 Frisco, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Frisco TX #122
orange starNo Reviews
1951 Farm-to-Market Road 423 Frisco, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston