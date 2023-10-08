- Home
Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi
No reviews yet
5970 SW 18th St Suite #E4
Boca Raton, FL 33433
DINNER MENU
SALAD & SOUP
AVOCADO SALAD
Spring mix, cucumber& avocado serve wit ginger dressing.
COCO BLOSSOM
Chicken, coconut cream, tomato, mushroom, cilantro
GARDEN SALAD
Spring mix, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing
KANI SALAD
Shredded cucumber, tiger shrimp, kani, masago & sesame seed dressing
LOBSTER & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP
Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions
MISO SOUP
Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu, enoki, mushrooms, scallions & fried onions
MUSHROOM SOUP
SEAWEED SALAD
SIGNATURE SASHIMI SALAD*
Assorted sashimi mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes
SPICY CONCH & OCTOPUS SALAD
Conch, octopus, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, mixed with kimchee ponzu sauce
TOM YUM SEAFOOD SOUP
Scallops, shrimp, cilantro, squid, mushroom & tamatoes.
VEGGIE TOFU SOUP
Mixed vegetables, tofu, garlic & scallions
SUSHI & SASHIMI*
--------------
AMAEBI (Sweet Shrimp) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
CONCH SUSHI
One Piece per order*
EBI (Shrimp) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
ESCOLAR (White Tuna) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
HAMACHI (Yellowtail) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
HAMACHI BELLY SUSHI
One Piece per order*
HIRAME (Fluke) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
HOTATEGAI (Sea Scallop) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
IKA (Squid) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
IKURA (Salmon Roe) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
KAMPACHI (Baby Yellowtail) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
KANI (Imitation Crab) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
KING WILD SALMON SUSHI
One Piece per order*
MADAI (Japanese Snapper) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
MASAGO (Fish Egg) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
OTORO SUSHI
One Piece per order*
SALMON BELLY SUSHI
One Piece per order*
SALMON SUSHI
One Piece per order*
TAKO (Octopus) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
TAMAGO (Egg) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
TOBIKO (Flying Fish Egg) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
TUNA SUSHI
One Piece per order*
UNAGI (Eel) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
UNI (Sea Urchin) SUSHI
One Piece per order*
WAHOO SUSHI
One Piece per order*
---------------
AMAEBI (Sweet Shrimp) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
CONCH SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
EBI (Shrimp) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
ESCOLAR (White Tuna) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
HAMACHI (Yellowtail) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
HAMACHI BELLY SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
HIRAME (Fluke) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
HOTATEGAI (Sea Scallop) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
IKA (Squid) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
IKURA (Salmon Roe) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
KAMPACHI (Baby Yellowtail) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
KANI (Imitation Crab) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
KING WILD SALMON SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
MADAI (Japanese Snapper) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
MASAGO (Fish Egg) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
OTORO SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
SALMON BELLY SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
SALMON SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
TAKO (Octopus) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
TAMAGO (Egg) SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
TOBIKO (Flying Fish Egg) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
TUNA SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
UNAGI (Eel) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
UNI (Sea Urchin) SASHIMI
One Piece per order*
WAHOO SASHIMI
Two Pieces per order*
SUSHI APPETIZER
CARPACCIO
Choice of sea scallop | wahoo | yellowtail, sliced thin sashimi style served with truffle oil, wasabi yuzu, sea salt & fried garlic
CHU CHU LOBSTER
Tuna wrapped with Maine lobster, jalapeno, Japanese ponzu sauce
ESCOLAR WITH WINTER TRUFFLE
Seared escolar topped with yuzu & shaved truffle
FOIE GRAS WITH EEL
Seared foie gras, eel, fresh Asian pear served with honey mustard
MINI WAHOO BLAST
seared wahoo with spicy tuna on top, served with Japanese dressing and furikake
NEW TUNA/ SALMON TARTAR
diced tuna or salmon layerd with wasabi, soy, guacamole, served with chips
SALMON SASHIMI NEW STYLE
Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder
SASHIMI 3 WAYS
SPICY TUNA BISCUIT
Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar, served with eel sauce & wasabi mayo
SPICY TUNA GYOZA
lightly fried crispy tuna gyoza, guacamole, and thai chili sauce
SPICY TUNA PIZZA
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro with spicy mayo & eel sauce
TASTE OF THE SEA
lightly seared sea scallop with uni, truffle wasabi leaf, served with wasabi yuzu dressin.
WINTER FLOUNDER
sliced fluke wrap with cucumber & shiso leaf, serve with ponzu sauce, tabasco, sea salt &black pepper.
YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO
Sliced yellowtail & jalapeno served with ponzu sauce
HOT APPETIZERS
BANG BANG SHRIMP
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo
CRISPY BABY BOK CHOY
Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce
CRISPY CALAMARI
CRISPY TANGY WINGS
crispy, sweet, tangy wing, soy&garlic
DIM SUM PLATTER
Crystal Shrimp, Wasabi Pork, wagyu beef, Lobster & Shrimp
EDAMAME
GYOZA (Steamed or Fried)
Pork or vegetable
LETTUCE WRAP
Chopped white chicken meat, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallions, pine nuts
POPCORN CHICKEN
ROASTED DUCK WRAP
Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle
SHRIMP & VEGETABLES TEMPURA
SPICY EDAMAME
garlic sauce
SPRING ROLL
Fried veggie egg roll
WAGYU BEEF GYOZA
Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with garlic dipping sauce
SUSHI BAR ENTREES*
SUSHI & SASHIMI PLATTER
5 Pieces of sushi & 10 sashimi yellowtail scallion roll
SAIKOI NIGIRI
10 pics of chef’s selected sushi & Spicy Tuna Roll
SAIKOI SASHIMI
16 Pieces of sashimi
OSAKA CHIRASHI
Assorted sashimi, oshiko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago, tamago over rice
LOVE BOAT FOR TWO
8 Pieces of sushi & 16 sashimi mexican roll & valentine roll
PIRATE BOAT FOR THREE
24 Pieces of sashimi 12 Pieces of sushi Salmon crunch roll, out of control roll, spicy tuna
SUPER BOAT
30 Pieces sashimi, 15 Pieces sushi, Spicy Tuna Roll Salmon Crunch Roll, Sex on the beach Roll, Spiderman Roll
TRICOLOR SUSHI
TRICOLOR SASHIMI
CLASSIC
------------
AVOCADO ROLL
CALIFORNIA ROLL
CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL
CUCUMBER ROLL
EEL & AVOCADO ROLL
JB ROLL
JB TEMPURA
KAMPYO ROLL
MEXICAN ROLL
OSHINKO ROLL
SALMON ROLL
SALMON SKIN & CUCUMBER ROLL
SHRIMP AVOCADO ROLL
SHRIMP ROLL
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
SPICY CRAB ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
SWEET POTATO ROLL
TUNA ROLL
VEGGIE ROLL
YELLOWTAIL SCALLION ROLL
Rainbow Roll
--------------
CALIFORNIA H/R
CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL
EEL & AVOCADO H/R
JB H/R
MEXICAN H/R
SALMON H/R
SALMON SKIN & CUCUMBER H/R
SHRIMP TEMPURA H/R
SPICY CRAB H/R
SPICY TUNA H/R
SWEET POTATO ROLL
TUNA H/R
VEGGIE H/R
YELLOWTAIL SCALLION H/R
SIGNATURE ROLLS
---------------
ANGEL ISLAND
Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in a soy paper, topped with rock shrimp tempura flake & eel sauce
BLACK DRAGON
Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
BLUE CRAB DYNAMITE
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite blue crab & eel sauce
DANCING MERMAID
eel,avocado inside, topped with salmon, wasabi ponzu, micro green.
EEL LOVER ROLL
Eel, cucumber, topped with eel tempura & eel sauce
HOT N’ SPICY YELLOWTAIL
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, masago, scallion, avocado, jalapeno sauce
KISS OF FIRE
spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, jalapino. tobiko& sriracha sauce
LITTLE TUNA TOWER
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried topped with, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
LOBSTER BOMB
Tempura lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago with a side of tempura lobster tail, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce
LOBSTER DYNAMITE
MILLIONAIRE
spicy lobster salad & kani inside, king crab& avocado on the top with eel sauce&spicy mayo
MUMMY
spicy crunch salmon, aspargus& avocado inside, topped with steam shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, wasabi mayo and mango sauce.
NARUTA
tuna, yellowtail, cucumbe& seaweed salad, topped wiyth salmon,spicy mayo& eel sauce
OUT OF CONTROL
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee, eel sauce
POSEIDON
spicy tuna, avocado, jalapino inside, topped with pepper tuna, washabi mayo.
ROCK N ROLL
fried asparagus, cucumber& spicy salmon inside,topped with lobster salad, spicy crab salad, avocado, wasabi mayo& mangon sauce.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy lobster salad with avocado, masago, eel sauce
SAIKOI KING
tempura fried alaskan king crab, avocado, kani, shrimp, topped with spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy thai chili sauce.
SALMON CRUNCH
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, tempura fried& eel sauce
SCREAMING HONEY
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, topped with spicy crab, jalapeno & sriracha sauce
SEX ON THE BEACH
shrimp tempura,spicy tuna, wrapped in sesame soy paper, topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, spicy aka sauce
SEX ON THE MOON
SEXY LADY
Spicy tuna, & tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, crispy rice, mango salsa
SPICY TORO
Spicy crab, avocado, topped with toro, served with truffle soy reduction
SPIDERMAN
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, lettuce, topped with eel sauce
SUMMER SPARK
shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with salmon,spicy tuna, spicy mayo& eel sauce.
SUPER CRUNCH
Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
TRIOLE SEXY
Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, eel sauce, crispy rice
TSUNAMI
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura flakes
TUNA LOVER
Tuna wrapped in spicy crab meat, spicy tuna & peanuts, seaweed salad topped with Tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce
VALENTINE
Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (Heart Shape)
VOLCANO SCALLOP
CUCUMBER WRAP
FRIED RICE
BEEF FRIED RICE
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
EGG FRIED RICE
FRIED TOFU FRIED RICE
HAWAIIAN FRIED RICE
shrimp, chicken, calamari, egg& pineapple house curry
MIXED VEGETABLES FRIED RICE
SAIKOI SIGNATURE FRIED RICE
Black rice, chicken, vegetables, onions, egg, scallions
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
STEAM TOFU FRIED RICE
VOLCANO FRIED RICE
Aluminum fire torched shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, egg, scallions served spicy with XO sauce
COMB FRIED RICE
HIBACHI SINGLE
KH-A5 STEAK
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- SHRIMP
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- CALAMARI
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH-FILET MIGNON
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- SCALLOP
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- SEABASS
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- DUCK
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- CHICKEN
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- NY STEAK
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- SALMON
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- VEGETABLE & TOFU
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
KH- Fish Of The Day
HIBACHI SPECIAL
KH- COMBINATION DINNER SPECIAL
KH- TRIPLE DINNER SPRCIAL
KH- FILET MIGNON & ONE ITEM
KH- FILET MIGNON & TWO ITEM
KH- LOBSTER & ONE ITEM
KH- LOBSTER & TWO ITEM
KH- 16oz NY STRIP LOIN
KH- 16oz FILET MIGNON FEAST
KH- LAND AND SEA
tender loin & lobster & scallop
KH- TWO 7oz ROCK LOBSTER TAIL
KITCHEN ENTREES
PAN SEARED CHILEAN SEABASS
Grilled seabass, ginger, shiitake mushroom, special soy sauce
SIGNATURE LOBSTER PAD THAI (No Rice)
Lightly battered lobster tail (8oz) sauteed with rice noodles, egg, scallions, onion, bean sprouts in a Pad Thai sauce
SALMON KHA POW
Grilled salmon filet, basil leaves, bell peppers, scallions, black bean sauce
RED CURRY
Homemade curry paste, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, pepper
PEKING DUCK
Shredded cucumber & scallion pancakes, homemade hoisin sauce
SEAFOOD CLAY POT
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, snow peas, mushrooms, potato, XO sauce
CRISPY PIPA DUCK
Fried marinated duck with seasoned vegetables Sauce Choices: Sweet Chili | Thai Basil | Thai Curry
MONGOLIAN BEEF
Stir-fried beef, scallions, carrots, onions, spicy chili Mongolian sauce
TERIYAKI WITH SEASONAL VEGGIES
CRISPY BEEF WITH ORANGE AND TANGERINE PEEL
STIR-FRIED CHILI PASTE CHICKEN CASHEW
asparagus, onions, bell pepper, snow peas &cashew.
SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN WITH POMEGRANATE
tempura fried chicken, bell peppers, pineapple in our special sweet& sour sauce
KATSU CHICKEN
NOODLE SOUP BOWL
SPICY SEAFOOD
Udon noodles, Shrimp, scallops, calamari, bok choy, scallions garlic
TONKOTSU RAMEN
Authentic Japanese ramen noodle soup, pork cashu, fish cake, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled bamboo shoots
SHOYU RAMEN WITH SHORT RIB
authentic japanese ramen noodle soup, short rib, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled banboo shoots& fish cake.
NOODLE STIR
HONG KONG WOK NOODLE
Egg noodles, shiitake mushroom, onions, scallions, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
YAKI UDON
Japanese thick white noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, scallions | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
YAKISOBA
Japanese egg noodles stir fried in yakisoba sauce with scallions, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
PAD THAI
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions & peanuts sautéed in Pad Thai sauce | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
DRUNKEN NOODLE
flat rice noodle, sauteed with red onion, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas& spicy basil sauce.Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
WEEKLY SPECIAL
DESSERT
SIDE
BBQ Sauce
Black Rice
Brown Rice
Extra Pancake
Ginger & Scallion Sauce
Half Pint Ginger
Half Pint Ginger Dressing
Jasmine White Rice
Pint Ginger Dressing
Side Avocado
Side Steam Noodle
Side Steam Veggie
Side Stir Fried Noodle
Side Stir Fried Veggie
Sushi Rice
Sushi Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Taro Chips
Teriyaki Sauce
Thai Basil Sauce
Thai Curry Sauce
Truffle Oil
BOTTOMLESS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5970 SW 18th St Suite #E4, Boca Raton, FL 33433